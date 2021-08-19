Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 19

Music
Wake the Giant Music Festival
WestMont’s Wake the Giant Music Festival is Saturday, Aug. 28, 12:30 to 10 p.m. featuring: Whitey Morgan & the 78's, Mike Ryan, Sunny Sweeney, Insufficient Funds, Levi Blom, Ten Years Gone and John Montoya.
Tickets are $40 early bird; $45 at door; limited number of VIP tickets are available for $100 with VIP parking and seating, access to beverage truck and more. The concert is at West Mont, 3240 York Road. Proceeds benefit WestMont. Visit http://www.wakethegiantfestival.com for details and tickets.
REO Speedwagon performs at civic center
The Helena Civic Center has teamed up with Pepper Entertainment to bring REO Speedwagon to Helena 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
Tickets start at $45 (plus applicable fees) and are on sale now at the Box Office, 340 Neill Ave., www.helenaciviccenter.com and 447-8481.
Formed in 1967, and fronted by Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO rode the top of the charts with 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million around the globe, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles.
With bandmates Bruce Hall on bass, keyboardist Neal Doughty, Dave Amato on lead guitar and drummer Bryan Hitt, REO celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2007.
MJ and friends at Montana Club
Trombonist MJ Williams with pianist Ann Tappan and bassist Bob Bowman play jazz 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Montana Club, 2nd floor. No cover.
Jazz at Sculpture in the Wild
Helena saxophonist Wilbur Rehmann plays jazz at Sculpture in the Wild, near the old Tipi Burner, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug., 21, located in Lincoln, across from the Forest Service office.
Five bands on stage at the Tap Room this week
Cruz Contreras of the Black Lillies plays Americana at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter, and producer Contreras is the founder, and driving force behind The Black Lillies’ raw and rootsy sound,
He has appeared on nationally broadcast television including “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” CMT, VH-1, GAC, “Bluegrass Underground” and PBS Television’s “Sun Studio Sessions.”
Close 2 Toast plays 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
Formed from all the right elements found within the Gallatin Valley comes a band like no other, with songs to warm your heart, make you cry, and dance!
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs with Hardwood Heart Laney Lou plays high energy Americana 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Tickets are $12 general advanced admission and $15 at the door, day of the show and available at TICKETS ON EVENTBRITE.
Charles Ellsworth plays progressive Southwest Americana 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. A special Sunday show sponsored by Keepers of the Green.
The Devon Worley Band plays 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Crowds roar during their rousing live gigs at country music festivals across the U.S. Across the pond in the UK, fans pack rock clubs for an incendiary set that combusts with memorable original songs written by the alluring lead vocalist, her three band mates and occasionally the Minnesota-based singer’s mother and band manager.
All of this week’s performances are at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave. For more info, visit https://lctaproom.com/ or call 442-5960.
Matt Strachan at Live on the Gulch
Matt Strachan and the Hoot Owls play 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21n, for Live on the Gulch. The free concert is part of a musical series sponsored by The Hawthorn, Ten Mile Creek Brewery and the Rialto Bar.
Frigo & Pederson on tap for Out to Lunch
Frigo & Pederson play for the last Out to Lunch of the season at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. The free Out to Lunch concert series is in the Great Northern Town Center Amphitheatre.
Big Ska Country at next Revive at Five
Big Ska Country plays high energy dance music at the last Revive at Five of the season, Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Women’s Park. Music and dancing from 5 to 8 p.m. Food and beverage vendors and kids’ games.
Symphony tickets now on sale
The Helena Symphony is selling tickets for its 2021-2022 Masterworks Concerts to the general public beginning Monday, Aug. 16.
The season reopens with in-person concerts Sept. 18, with the immortal “Ode to Joy” of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Other concerts include:
- Oct. 23: A concert of healing to remember those we lost during the pandemic through three miniatures of Mahler, plus legendary Italian composer Gioachino Rossini’s Stabat Mater – a recounting of the Virgin Mary’s devastation over the death of her son.
- Jan. 29, 2022: Pianist and Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Jon Nakamatsu performs Ravel’s emotionally delicate and jazz-infused Piano Concerto. Concert includes Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Fifth Symphony.
- Feb. 26, 2022: The iconic Romeo & Juliet, and then journey from the ecstatic height of romantic obsession and unrequited love to the deepest lows of betrayal in Berlioz’s bombastic Symphonie fantastique.
- March 26, 2022: Internationally acclaimed Israeli-American cellist Amit Peled performs Elgar’s expressive Cello Concerto. Then experience Stravinsky’s viscerally powerful Rite of Spring.
- April 30, 2022: A messy love triangle between a handsome soldier, sexy bullfighter, and the free-spirited gypsy seductress who is driven by her heart’s desires – Carmen!
For tickets, call the Symphony Box Office at 442-1860, or visit the Symphony Box Office located in the Placer Building at 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They can also be purchased online at www.helenasymphony.org.
books
Montana Club’s Library Collection Dinners
Historian Jon Axline will talk about his book, “Montana Highway Tales: Curious Characters, Historic Sites & Peculiar Attractions,” Aug. 25, with special venison dinner, $45 per guest. Mix & Mingle at 5:30 and dinner and discussion at 6. For dinner ticket and more info, visit http://montanaclub.coop/the-library-collection-dinners.
Theater
’The Rehearsal’ on stage in Townsend
Broadwater Community Theater will present “The Rehearsal,” a play by Don Zolidis at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Lodge, 131 S. Spruce in Townsend.
Tickets are $10 at the door or can be reserved at 475-4016.
The play is about a young teacher who tries to put together a production of “Guys and Dolls” with a group of quirky actors -- not to mention she doesn’t have enough guys to be guys. This comedy is filled with scenes of a drama club production filled with -- lots of drama.
Sponsors of Broadwater Community Theater include Opportunity Bank, Canyon Ferry Mercantile and Ice Cream, J. William Kearns, J.L. Wright’s Trading Post, Goose Bay Glass and Townsend Drug and Spirits.
Broadwater Community Theater is underwritten by nonprofit Fun For Life and The Lodge of Townsend.
Grandstreet Theatre School classes
Grandstreet Theatre School announces in-person after school classes.
Registration is now open Session 1 & 2. Class dates are Sept. 13-Nov. 4, 2021, at Grandstreet Theatre,325 N. Park Ave.
Register online at theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com. Tuition cost is $125 for Session 1 classes.
Youth Classes: In-person classes
Mondays
High School 3:45-5:30 p.m.
7 & 8 grade 3:45-5:30 p.m.
Tuesdays
K-2nd 3:45-5:15 p.m.
3rd & 4th 3:45-5:30 p.m.
Wednesdays
K-2nd 3:45-5:15 p.m.
5th & 6th 3:45-5:30 p.m.
Thursdays
7th & 8th 3:45-5:30 p.m.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Black Widow, PG-13
● Protege, R
● The Suicide Squad, R
● Jungle Cruise, PG-13
● Don’t Breathe 2, R
● Escape Room, PG-13
● Respect, PG -13
● Free Guy, PG-13
● Paw Patrol, PG 13
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Respect, PG-13
● Ailey, PG-13