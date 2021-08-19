Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 19

Charles Ellsworth plays progressive Southwest Americana 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. A special Sunday show sponsored by Keepers of the Green.

The Devon Worley Band plays 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Crowds roar during their rousing live gigs at country music festivals across the U.S. Across the pond in the UK, fans pack rock clubs for an incendiary set that combusts with memorable original songs written by the alluring lead vocalist, her three band mates and occasionally the Minnesota-based singer’s mother and band manager.

All of this week’s performances are at Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave. For more info, visit https://lctaproom.com/ or call 442-5960.

Matt Strachan at Live on the Gulch

Matt Strachan and the Hoot Owls play 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21n, for Live on the Gulch. The free concert is part of a musical series sponsored by The Hawthorn, Ten Mile Creek Brewery and the Rialto Bar.

Frigo & Pederson on tap for Out to Lunch

Frigo & Pederson play for the last Out to Lunch of the season at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. The free Out to Lunch concert series is in the Great Northern Town Center Amphitheatre.