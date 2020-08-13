Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020

history
Historic walking tours canceled
The South-Central Helena Historic Walking Tours are cancelled for August due to COVID-19. The Lewis and Clark County Historical Society hopes to start them again next summer. Call 447-8357 for more information.
theater
’A Year With Frog and Toad’ -- final week at Grandstreet
A hit on Broadway, “A Year with Frog and Toad” opened at Grandstreet Theatre in July and runs through Aug. 16.
The play was nominated for three Tony Awards – including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved books, the music is written by Robert and Willie Reale.
This “delightful family musical” follows two great friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons.
One reviewer called it “a great time using traditional musical theatre techniques like good songs, good comedy, and plenty of heart.”
Performances are Wednesdays-Sundays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
To meet COVID-19 health guidelines, facemasks and social distancing are required. The 200-seat theater is limiting attendance to 40.
Ticket costs: Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday Matinees $23; Thursday-Saturdays $27. All tickets for 18 years old and under are $17.
Grandstreet Theatre is located at 325 N. Park Ave., 447-1574, and box office hours are afternoons. Tickets also available online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.
art
Sophia Albright featured at Queen City Framing
Artwork by recent high school graduate Sophia Albright is on exhibit at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies through the month of August. The store is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and until 4 p.m. on Saturdays, in the Lundy Center at 400 Euclid Ave.
Albright’s show is also online at www.qcframingandart.com. For more information or to arrange contactless pickup, call 442-2760.
Albright wrote in her artist bio: “I have a passion for both digital and traditional art. I have loved drawing since I was old enough to hold a pencil and have been a longtime student of Sharon Hultin. Digital art is something I picked up on my own. I intend to make concept art and illustration my career.”
In her artist statement, Albright wrote: “While many artists prefer to work in one medium with similar subject matter, my art includes a variety of subjects and techniques. Over the years, I have found my favorite media to include alcohol ink markers, colored pencils, pens, and Procreate, a digital art program for the iPad. Though there may not appear to be a theme throughout my art pieces, the use of detail and realism is present throughout most of my artwork. I love disappearing into a drawing for hours on end, only to zoom out and see the big picture come together later. Look closely and you will see I have hidden my name or other symbols, words or ideas within my art. Some are clearly visible, others you have to search for.”
music
Beat Deaf at the Taproom
Helena band Beat Deaf plays vaguely folkish alterna rock originals and a few covers they dig. Band members Joey Gaither (vocals/guitar/harmonica), Tyler Cano (drums/vocals), and Cory Groce (bass) come from varied musical backgrounds, making for an exciting musical fusion.
They have toured extensively across Montana and will bring their unique sound to Lewis & Clark Taproom, 1517 Dodge Ave., 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
*Please be aware that it is required that you wear a mask whenever you are away from your table. *
library
East Helena Branch hosting a Lego contest
The Lewis & Clark Library East Helena Branch is hosting a Lego Building Contest for ages 4-109.
Participants can pick up contest packets at the East Helena Branch, 16 E. Main, East Helena.
Each participant will receive a Ziploc bag with 3 ounces of various Legos. Using the materials provided, participants design a Lego creation and then submit pictures of their masterpiece for judging. A complete set of rules, along with a photo release form, are included in each contest packet. All entries are due by Aug. 31.
The participants' creations will be judged by non-library staff community members with Lego prize categories for ages: 4-7, 8-12, 13-18, and 19-109.
Contest packets can be picked up at the Lewis & Clark Library East Helena Branch during browsing hours: Monday 2-6 p.m., Tuesday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday 2-6 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and Friday 2-5 p.m.
