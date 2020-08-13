Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020

art

Sophia Albright featured at Queen City Framing

Albright wrote in her artist bio: “I have a passion for both digital and traditional art. I have loved drawing since I was old enough to hold a pencil and have been a longtime student of Sharon Hultin. Digital art is something I picked up on my own. I intend to make concept art and illustration my career.”

In her artist statement, Albright wrote: “While many artists prefer to work in one medium with similar subject matter, my art includes a variety of subjects and techniques. Over the years, I have found my favorite media to include alcohol ink markers, colored pencils, pens, and Procreate, a digital art program for the iPad. Though there may not appear to be a theme throughout my art pieces, the use of detail and realism is present throughout most of my artwork. I love disappearing into a drawing for hours on end, only to zoom out and see the big picture come together later. Look closely and you will see I have hidden my name or other symbols, words or ideas within my art. Some are clearly visible, others you have to search for.”