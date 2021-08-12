Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 12

Music
The Myrna Soundstage: Quenby and Hirshberg
Two Montana singer/songwriters will hit The Myrna Loy stage Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 to perform for the Myrna Soundstage Presented by AARP Montana.
Missoula folksinger Larry Hirshberg has been performing for four decades in numerous combos and as a solo artist for the last 10 years.
His quirky, listenable songs highlight his prodigious skills as a guitarist -- and both have made him a favorite at Montana festivals and brew pubs.
Quenby Iandiorio is a Livingston transplant from Austin, Texas, whose country/Americana songs have been featured in three films. She has released two albums, is working on a third, and tours widely.
The concert will be filmed for the September episode of The Myrna Soundstage, The Myrna Loy's monthly YouTube show, featuring Montana performers and interviews by musician John Dendy.
Tickets to the live performance are $15 and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287. Masks are required until seated.
Wake the Giant Music Festival
WestMont’s Wake the Giant Music Festival is Saturday, Aug. 28, 12:30 to 10 p.m. featuring: Whitey Morgan & the 78's, Mike Ryan, Sunny Sweeney, Insufficient Funds, Levi Blom, Ten Years Gone and John Montoya.
Tickets are $40 early bird; $45 at door; VIP $100 (with VIP parking and seating, access to beverage trucks and more). The concert is at WestMont, 3240 York Road. Proceeds benefit WestMont. Visit http://www.wakethegiantfestival.com for details and tickets.
Jazz in the woods
The Wilbur Rehmann Quartet, joined by vocalist and trombonist MJ Williams, will perform a free Jazz in the Woods concert at Moose Creek Cabin, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
The cabin is approximately 4 miles up Rimini Rd off of Highway 12 west of Helena. The concert is sponsored by The Montana Discovery Foundation and Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Explore the cabin and learn the history of the area during intermission. Sit on the lawn or bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic.
Masks requested while touring the inside of the cabin. The concert will be canceled if air quality deteriorates beyond 150 AQI by 2 p.m. that day.
Four bands this weekend at Tap Room
Four bands bring a lively variety of music to Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., this weekend:
Jive Mother Mary performs rock ‘n’ roll, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12; the Timber Rattlers do bluegrass, 7 to 10 Friday, Aug. 13; Shawn Holt & The Teardrops play the blues 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Aug. 14; and Acoustic Roll is on tap 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
For more info, visit https://lctaproom.com/ or call 442-5960.
Max Hay on tap for Out to Lunch
Max Hay plays at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, as part of the free Out to Lunch concert series in the Great Northern Town Center Amphitheatre.
Goldy Vox at next Revive at Five
Goldy Vox plays indie pop at the next Revive at Five Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Women’s Park. Music and dancing from 5 to 8 p.m. Food and beverage vendors and kids’ games.
Symphony tickets on sale Aug. 16
The Helena Symphony will be selling tickets for its 2021-2022 Masterworks Concerts to the general public beginning Monday, Aug.16.
The season reopens with in-person concerts Sept. 18, with the immortal “Ode to Joy” of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Call the Symphony Box Office at 442-1860, or visit the Symphony Box Office located in the Placer Building at 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They can also be purchased online at www.helenasymphony.org.
art
Carroll Jenkins exhibit at Queen City
Helena artist Carroll Jenkins shows his dynamic oil paintings during August at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies in the Lundy Center, 400 Euclid Ave.
Jenkins has been painting energetic abstracts, horses, and landscapes since he started painting while working as a psychotherapist.
He uses art as a form of “in the moment” meditation and as a physical workout.
Store hours are 10-6 Monday through Friday and from 10-4 on Saturdays. For info, call 442-2760.
film
‘Big Lebowski’ Brew & View is back
The Big Lebowski Brew & View, now in its 7th year at The Myrna Loy, kicks off at 6 p.m. when doors open. The film is at 8.
Tickets are $20, which includes the film and three alcoholic beverages. Non-alcohol tickets, $12.
For info and tickets, visit www.myrnaloycenter.com or 15 N. Ewing St., 443-0287.
Two ‘hot’ films at The Myrna
“Respect,” a much-anticipated biopic about Aretha Franklin starring Jennifer Hudson, and “Ailey,” a documentary about one of America’s most famous choreographers, both open Friday, Aug. 13, at The Myrna Loy.
“Ailey” will likely be of particular interest, since a number of fans saw Ailey’s dance company perform at The Myrna.
“Ailey” got a fair amount of “buzz” at Sundance Film Festival, said Myrna film programmer Benji Cosgrove, and has earned an 86% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The Hollywood Reporter, writes, “Perhaps the greatest gift of this tightly conceived and beautiful doc lies in its appreciation of the divinity of dance.”
“Respect” tells the story of the Queen of Soul, who grew up singing gospel songs in her father’s church choir, and went on to become one the greatest singers of the 20th century. She was number one in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.
The Myrna Loy offers two Saturday matinee shows and a Sunday matinee and evening show, plus shows every weeknight.
The Myrna’s Pub is open 4-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, serving a charcuterie board, popcorn, candy, beer, wine, kombucha and soda.
Movie tickets are $8 adults, $7 seniors/students, $6 for matinees.
Due to a resurgence of COVID cases, all staff will be wearing facemasks. Patrons are required to wear a facemask until seated and to socially distance themselves in the theater.
For more information, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, 443-0287.
history
Taylor Gordon’s ‘Born to Be’ focus of Aug. 12 talk
Preserve Montana’s Virtual Book Club will discuss White Sulphur Springs’ African American author Taylor Gordon and his memoir “Born to Be,” 5:30 p.m. Aug.12.
Gordon grew up in the only African American family in White Sulphur Springs, and rose to stardom in the 1920s as an internationally renowned Harlem Renaissance singer.
To register for the book club or other activities, visit https://preservemontana.org/preservation-events/ and click on the link for the Aug. 12 book club. For more information, email clare@preservemontana.org or call 457-2822.
Books
Lancaster reading Friday
High Plains Book Award winner and author of nine novels, Craig Lancaster, will read from his newest book, “And It Will Be a Beautiful Life,” 6:15 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, at Montana Book Company, 331 N. Last Chance Gulch.
theater
Broadwater Community Theater stages ‘Humbletown’
Broadwater Community Theater presents, “Humbletown, The Greatest Town on Earth,” 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14, at The Lodge, 131 S. Spruce St.
The story is told by a young girl and a cranky old-timer about how the West was won, each with their own version of events leading with a cast of freezing frontier folk, a cadre of mustachioed men, a humble nuclear physicist and a merry band of ghosts.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Opportunity Bank of Townsend or call 475-4061.
Montana Playwrights Network creates new radio series
The Montana Playwrights Network was awarded two grants to support its new radio series, “Montanans at Work,” a show highlighting employment and professionals in Big Sky Country.
MPN received a $3,000 grant from the Greater Montana Foundation and a $2,000 award from the William B. Pratt Endowment Fund.
MPN created Montanans at Work in response to the COVID pandemic.
The pilot program highlights Montana’s librarians and libraries.
Sponsored by Mosaic Architecture of Helena and Cluttercountdown.com, this first episode includes interviews with librarians around Montana, a brief account of a Carnegie library still open today, a humorous ballad about a librarian with superpowers and vignettes of library humor.
Episode 2 focuses on game wardens; Episode 3 is Humor in Indian Country, with interviews with Native American comedians, scholars, and performing artists, co-hosted by Mike Jetty and Shane Doyle; Episode 4 highlights holiday employment, holiday celebrations in Big Sky Country, as well as holiday cowboy poetry and song.
The pilot episode is at www.MontanaPlaywrights.org. All episodes will be presented by community and commercial radio stations around Montana.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Black Widow, PG-13
● Stillwater, R
● The Suicide Squad, R
● Jungle Cruise, PG-13
● Don’t Breathe 2, R
● Escape Room, PG-13
● Respect, PG -13
● Free Guy, PG-13
● Old, PG
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Respect, PG -13
● Ailey, PG -13