Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, Aug. 12

Tickets are $40 early bird; $45 at door; VIP $100 (with VIP parking and seating, access to beverage trucks and more). The concert is at WestMont, 3240 York Road. Proceeds benefit WestMont. Visit http://www.wakethegiantfestival.com for details and tickets.

Jazz in the woods

The Wilbur Rehmann Quartet, joined by vocalist and trombonist MJ Williams, will perform a free Jazz in the Woods concert at Moose Creek Cabin, 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

The cabin is approximately 4 miles up Rimini Rd off of Highway 12 west of Helena. The concert is sponsored by The Montana Discovery Foundation and Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

Explore the cabin and learn the history of the area during intermission. Sit on the lawn or bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic.

Masks requested while touring the inside of the cabin. The concert will be canceled if air quality deteriorates beyond 150 AQI by 2 p.m. that day.

Four bands this weekend at Tap Room

Four bands bring a lively variety of music to Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., this weekend: