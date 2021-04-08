Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, April 8, 2021

On Friday, April 9, at 6 p.m., tune into the Myrna Facebook page for a virtual live-on-Facebook art opening to view the art and interact with the artists.

This will be the first Myrna art show launching a new approach at the Jailhouse Gallery, where several artists will come together to curate one or two shows per year, featuring art and artists of special interest to them, said Dowden, a former Myrna gallery manager.

All artworks are for sale, and 75% of proceeds go directly to the artist. The gallery at 15 N. Ewing St. is open weekdays noon to 9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-4:30 p.m. For more information, visit themyrnaloy.com or call 443-0287.

Treasure Chests of Hope for CASA

Fourteen Treasure Chests of Hope have been placed in local businesses for viewing and voting. They will be auctioned at CASA’s virtual Treasure Chest of Hope Rendezvous 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. Admission is free for this livestream event at www.CasaLightOfHope.org.