Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, April 15, 2021

Sequoia Rising art at Queen City Framing

"I paint because I must,” she writes in her artist statement. “From pain relief to the exhilaration of watching my intuition unfold into a world of color, life is better when I paint. Sometimes there is just the peace that happens when the mind and the world drop out and the silkiness of the paint takes over. Other times it's like a natural high that lasts for hours afterwards.”

“Each medium I use does something different for me. With Encaustic painting it’s giving up control to the flame hitting the wax and watching it melt and form layers of depth like plants and fish underwater to the textures of nature building up the form. With cold wax and oil paint, l can manually just push the paint around and physically work the canvas more energetically and yet come back to it days later and still work the image. Acrylic dries fast and therefore, challenges me to move faster which causes me to get my conscious mind out of the way, bringing me to just this moment! Each type of medium has its own rhythm, and when I am doing it, I am under its spell, and it is divine."