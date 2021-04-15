Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, April 15, 2021

Music
Briseno plays country at Tap Room
Country singer Chuck Briseno started playing guitar when he was 12 and is a longtime poet, songwriter and storyteller. He performs 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room. He likes to say, “Put life into music and music comes to life.”
Free. L&C Tap Room follows all current COVID-19 health department guidelines and is located at 1517 Dodge Ave., 442-5960, https://www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/.
Solid 15 showcases songwriters Saturday
Local singer/songwriters gather at Lewis & Clark Taproom from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 17, for Solid 15, a monthly event showcasing local talent. Each songwriter gives a 15-minute show of original music in an intimate and quiet space.
Meet the people in Helena who share an interest in beautiful original music. Free. L&C Tap Room follows all current COVID-19 health department guidelines and is located at 1517 Dodge Ave., 442-5960, https://www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/.
Big Ska Country on tap
Lewis & Clark Tap Room is throwing a party Tuesday, April 20, to celebrate a new neighbor, Keeper of the Green, which is opening up its new shop right next door.
Scott Williams will be playing a special solo set starting at 4 p.m. at the new Keeper of the Green location and the Tap Room will be hosting Big Ska Country starting at 7. Free. L&C Tap Room follows all current COVID-19 health department guidelines and is located at 1517 Dodge Ave., 442-5960, https://www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/.
Myrna Soundstage -- Meet Supaman & Standing Rock
Two Montana Native American musicians, Supaman (Christian Parrish Takes the Gun) and Chontay Mitchell Standing Rock take the stage for The Myrna Loy’s next Soundstage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
This unique music showcase, presented by The Myrna Loy and AARP Montana, focuses on award-winning hip-hop star Supaman, a member of the Apsaalooke Nation, and rising talent Mitchell Standing Rock, a Chippewa Cree singer and drummer known for his songs from the heart.
Join your friends in The Myrna Loy auditorium for a limited-size watch party of this memorable evening of music or tune in online at themyrnaloy.com.
“Supaman does something that no one else in the world is doing,” said songwriter and Soundstage host John Dendy. “He’s performing hip-hop in full traditional regalia. And the cool thing is he’d be really good even without his Native dress. He’s just a really good performer. He also dances. It’s a helluva show.”
“Chontay is a more traditional performer and traditional singer,’ said Dendy. “He has a really cool drumming style that we investigate during the interview, and he has a heck of a set of pipes on him. He writes straight from the heart and sings it out.”
The Myrna Loy is highlighting these two Native artists to showcase to the world the creativity coming out of Montana's Indian Country today.
“When he is singing and drumming … you forget everything,” according to a Montana State University article about Mitchell Standing Rock. “His music is full of emotion. No matter who you are or where you have come from, you are able to connect with his music in a way that is meaningful and powerful to you.”
Tickets for the live watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.
Viewers can link to the streaming performances at themyrnaloy.com. While there is no charge for streaming, donations are welcome.
puppets
Acclaimed puppeteers to launch first phase of The Myrna Loy’s puppet festival
Internationally noted puppet artist Tom Lee will present two performances of his original show “Tomte” at The Myrna Loy on Saturday, April 17.
Using a variety of puppetry forms, the play presents a beautiful Swedish story about the coming of spring that is engaging for both children and adults.
(Both his 10 a.m. and noon shows have sold out.)
At 7:30 that night, Sandglass Theater from Vermont will screen their puppet performance of “Babylon: Journeys of Refugees,” a compelling play on the global refugee crisis and the impact it has on refugees, asylum seekers and U.S. communities.
Using puppets and moving panoramic scrolls, five actor/singer/puppeteers tell refugees’ stories in original four-part choral songs. (Recommended for ages 14 and up.)
The characters are based on interviews with refugees and are composites of real people and their stories, according to Eric Bass, Sandglass co-artistic director.
The screening will be followed by a presentation by Hands on Global.
Part Two of the puppet festival is Saturday, May 15, and will highlight the work of Helena puppet artists.
The Myrna Loy will present a series of five 10-minute puppet performances by local artists, who have a wide variety of puppetry experience.
The pieces will be presented in a promenade style in non-traditional spaces throughout The Myrna Loy, with audiences traveling from one show to the next.
Tickets for the screening of “Babylon” are $10 adults and $8 students.
All patrons and staff are required to wear masks.
Seating is limited to allow for social distancing.
The Myrna Loy is located at 15 N. Ewing, https://themyrnaloy.com/ or call 443-0287 for details.
benefit
CASA Virtual Rendezvous
CASA’s Light of Hope main event of the year is back as a virtual Rendezvous with a livestream program, raffle drawing for the Weekend in Paradise at Sage Lodge, CASA of the Year Award, Photo booth, and live and silent auctions.
Join CASA at 6 p.m. Friday, April 16 for the cocktail hour and at 7 p.m. for the Treasure Chest of Hope Rendezvous presented as a virtual livestream event hosted by Andy Cottrell and Sadie Taylor.
During the Rendezvous, the 14 Treasure Chests of Hope will be live auctioned and awarded to the highest bidder. Check out these treasure chests at locations around town, enter the sweepstakes, and vote on your favorite. For a map and voting, go to www.CasaLightOfHope.org.
Admission to the Rendezvous is FREE. Just log on to https://casa2021.ggo.bid, register to bid, and try to win your favorite auction items. Bidding is open now so you can find your treasure and bid on it even before the event begins.
(Watch Party Packages are sold out.)
art
Sequoia Rising art at Queen City Framing
Works by Sequoia Rising, a local Helena artist, is being featured at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies through April. Sequoia Rising, aka Dr. Sandra Marston, paints with pigmented wax -- both hot and cold methods.
"I paint because I must,” she writes in her artist statement. “From pain relief to the exhilaration of watching my intuition unfold into a world of color, life is better when I paint. Sometimes there is just the peace that happens when the mind and the world drop out and the silkiness of the paint takes over. Other times it's like a natural high that lasts for hours afterwards.”
“Each medium I use does something different for me. With Encaustic painting it’s giving up control to the flame hitting the wax and watching it melt and form layers of depth like plants and fish underwater to the textures of nature building up the form. With cold wax and oil paint, l can manually just push the paint around and physically work the canvas more energetically and yet come back to it days later and still work the image. Acrylic dries fast and therefore, challenges me to move faster which causes me to get my conscious mind out of the way, bringing me to just this moment! Each type of medium has its own rhythm, and when I am doing it, I am under its spell, and it is divine."
The show is at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies, 400 Euclid Ave., in the Lundy Center, and online at www.qcframingandart.com. For more information, call 442-2760. Hours are 10-6 Monday-Friday and 10-4 on Saturday.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
● Nobody, R
● Godzilla vs Kong, PG-13
● Tom & Jerry, PG
● The Croods: A New Age, PG
● The Unholy, PG-13
● Voyagers, PG-13
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● Father, PG-13
● Moffie, no rating