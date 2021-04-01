Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Thursday, April 1, 2021

theater

Helena Avenue Theatre fundraiser

The Montana Playwrights Network invites the public to visit the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave. (across from the Vanilla Bean), and browse the gift shop, the HAT Box, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 10.

The HAT Box has a large collection of unique crafts, antiques and collectibles for sale as part of a fundraiser to support the Helena Avenue Theatre, home of the Montana Playwrights Network.

All proceeds benefit Helena’s newest theatre and conference facility. The intimate theatre seats 80, with lobby, dressing rooms, green room and related spaces, and is available to the community for hosting private and public events.

In addition to handmade gifts such as knitted hats and cowboy scarves, collectibles, jewelry, antiques and practical items such as table settings, crystal goblets, vases, model cars, original art pieces and much more, the HAT Box contains odds and ends of interest to the general public.

Previews of some of the items can be found on the Helena Avenue Theatre’s Facebook page beginning April 1.

Please wear a mask, as the theatre is following pandemic protocols recommended by the Lewis & Clark County Health Department.