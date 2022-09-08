Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Sept. 8

Music

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Zootown Music plays music from classic to current, top 40 to the deep cuts on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 7 to 10 p.m.

If 90’s rock and alternative music is your jam, 50 Watt Sun is your band. They play Friday, Sept. 9, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ty Walker and The Humanoids debut their LP, “Where the Hell Is Roscoe?”, on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Comedy Drip brings jokes all the way from Great Falls. They perform in the Power Room on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. $10 cover charge.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Brigid Reedy and Johnny Guitar perform

Brigid Reedy and Johnny Guitar will perform Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Metropolitan Dinner Club event in the downstairs banquet room of Family Roots Restaurant (formerly Jorgenson's) 1720 11th Ave.

Brigid, at the age of 21, is an accomplished Montana singer, songwriter and fiddle player. She is accompanied by her 16-year-old brother, Johnny who is a phenomenal guitarist, vocalist and performer in his own right.

No host cocktails 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 and entertainment starts at 7. Non-members are welcome. Reservations are required by Sept 14. Call Patti at 406-202-1766.

Community

Yellowstone and the Crown of the Continent

The Helena Outdoor Club is hosting a presentation by Rick Graetz at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Montana Wild, 2668 Broadwater Ave., showcasing two unique and significant ecosystems: the Crown of the Continent and Yellowstone National Park.

Graetz will describe and show photos illustrating the natural wonders and possibilities for exploration of these iconic landscapes. His talk will address the question: When will Yellowstone explode?

Graetz is a University of Montana mountain ecosystems professor, photographer, publisher, and founding member of the Helena Outdoor Club.

The club will host a social gathering before the program from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 at the gazebo located outdoors next to Montana Wild. Appetizers and lemonade will be provided. The public is welcome to join and meet fellow outdoor enthusiasts and learn about Club activities.

Contact Mary Vandenbosch at 406-439-1490 with questions.

'Montana Memories' quilt show

Helena Quilters Guild will hold a quilt show on Friday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.

The show will feature quilts, vintage machines, vendors and demonstrations. Admission is $5 with children under 12 admitted for free. Raffle tickets for a quilt are $5 or 5 tickets for $20.

Nesting project program at Montana Wild

Presented by Last Chance Audubon, this program will highlight the installation of waterfowl hen tubes in the Upper Clark Fork Valley. Mark Mariano is the speaker at this event that will be held at Montana Wild auditorium, 2668 Broadwater Ave., Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m.

Mariano is a restorative ecologist with a background in aquatic ecosystems. He is currently focused on waterfowl ecology in the Upper Clark Fork Valley and waterfowl protection at the Berkeley Pit.

These small structures are installed in wetlands with the goal of providing safe nesting habitat for upland nesting ducks. A duck nesting in a hen house may boost nesting success from 40%-80% as compared to around 5% for ground nesting ducks. Upland nesting ducks such as mallards, scaup, redhead and goldeneye have been documented using this stye of hen house. Over the 2021-2022 winter, 10 hen houses were installed within the Superfund Operable Units.

History group to host speaker

The Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Group will begin the 2022/2023 season on Monday, Sept. 19, with Allan Chronister as the speaker.

The group will meet in the Natatorium Room at the Delta Marriot (Colonial) Hotel at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Reservations are required by Tuesday Sept. 13 by calling Shirley Thomas at 406-431-8196 or Helen Hoffman at 406-475-1480.

The topic of Allen’s presentation is "The Rise and Fall of Fort McKenzie 1832-1842.” He will trace the history of trade in north central Montana leading to the establishment of Fort McKenzie as the first trading post serving the Blackfoot people within the U.S. It will cover the tragic fall of the enterprise and how it led to founding Fort Benton.

The Last Chance Gulch Corral History group was formed in 1978 and meets the third Monday of each month from September to May. A wide variety of programs related to Montana and Helena history are presented. Those interested in Montana history are welcome.

Daines to keynote Harvest Festival

Sen. Steve Daines will be the keynote speaker Sunday, Sept. 11, at the JeffCo Republican Fall Harvest Festival BBQ Banquet planned for 5 p.m. at The Barn at Kleffner Ranch, 305 MT Hwy 518, East Helena.

The Lincoln Reagan Trump event will begin at 3 p.m. with horse-drawn wagon rides, a happy hour sponsored by Chubby's of Clancy, and live music so that attendees can greet and talk with state and county candidates, and begin bidding on silent auction items. Emcee Scott Mendenhall will convene the evening program at 5 p.m. with Sen. Daines speaking first, followed by introduction of all candidates present and brief remarks from all who have a contested race on Nov. 8.

An open-pit BBQ dinner of chicken and pulled pork, with corn on the cob, baked beans, slaw and a roll will be served by the Hardware Café at 6 p.m., follow by a fund-raising dessert dash and a live auction of “experience packages” valued at $500 or more by auctioneer Steve Mandeville.

Dinner tickets are $30 per person in advance from officers and precinct leaders and $35 at the door, with cash or checks payable to JCRCC, or via Venmo to @JeffcoGOP (in the Venmo app).

Carroll College event

Silent Knight: St. Joseph in Catholic Art, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., All Saints Chapel, Carroll College.

Dr. Elizabeth Lev, renowned Vatican art historian, will be on Carroll’s campus to discuss how beauty opens the human heart to faith. She'll use the figure of St. Joseph found in art as an example of the way all people can receive inspiration from God and let that inspiration transform their earthly pilgrimage.

This event is free and open to the public.

Dance

Nutcracker Auditions at Premiere Dance

Be a part of Premiere Dance Company’s 30th annual production of The Nutcracker. Auditions will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Creative Arts Center, 718 Logan St. All community dancers ages 6 and older are invited to audition.

A parent of each auditioning dancer must attend a parents’ meeting, held at the same time as their child’s audition. Dancers and parent(s) should arrive at least 15 minutes before the scheduled audition time to fill out audition forms. Audition forms are available at premieredancecompany.org. Performers will be required to pay a $50 performance fee.

Rehearsals will require Saturday and some evening commitments. Mandatory rehearsals will be Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 14-16. Performances will be Saturday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center.

Call 406-442-6519 for more information.

Art

Clay Arts Guild hosts open house

The Clay Arts Guild of Helena will be hosting an open house on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The guild will be open to the public along with pottery for sale. There will be pottery throwing demos, a cone 10 kiln opening, snacks, and a raffle for pottery pieces. We welcome all to come see where we play in the mud. We are located at 3025 Bozeman Ave. Website is Clayartsguildofhelena.com

Upcoming exhibits and events at the Holter

Mga Hunghong Sa Diwata (Whispers of Spirits), by April Werle

Opening Reception: Friday, Sept. 9, 5-7 p.m.

Artist Talk: Friday, Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m., free and open to the public, appetizers and beverage available

On View: Sept. 9 - Nov. 6, Bair Gallery

April Werle is a mixed Cebuano American artist and muralist, and the daughter of a Pinay immigrant.

The Art Center

Opening Reception: Friday, Sept. 16, 6-8 p.m., free and open to the public, food and beverage available

On view: Sept. 16 - Oct. 30, Nicholson & Held Galleries

This exhibit spans the Held and Nicholson Galleries, and features select works from 32 Art Center Members.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Barbarian, R

Medieval, R

Lifemark, PG-13

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, R

The Invitation, PG-13

Bullet Train, R

DC League of Super-Pets, PG

Top Gun: Maverick, PG-13

Minions: The Rise of Gru, PG

Where the Crawdads Sing, PG-13

Thor: Love and Thunder, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

A Love Song, PG

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, PG-13