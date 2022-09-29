Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Sept. 29

Music

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

All Good Things with Voice of Treason rock out in the Tap Room on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. $15 in advance and $25 the day of show. The Oktoberfest will also be available starting on Thursday.

Formed in Hawaii and based in Minnesota, Rootz Within performs on Friday, Sept. 30 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Savvy, performs songs proven to get everyone singing and dancing on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. $5 cover charge.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Songwriters to perform intimate concert

SpaceOneEleven presents Tom Catmull, with an opening set by Max Hay, on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.

Catmull is a songwriter from Gulf Coast Texas who landed in Western Montana in 1994. After seven full length recordings, several band combinations, thousands of performances, and the acquisition of one corduroy jacket, he now finds himself playing some of the best shows of his career.

After over a decade of relentless touring, globetrotting troubadour Max Hay is back in his hometown of Helena. Hay will open the evening with some unreleased and rarely performed original songs.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7. Refreshments will be available. The show will last roughly an hour and a half. It’s expected to sell out as there are only 40 tickets available. If there is sufficient interest, the venue and artists may add a second performance at 9. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Purchase online at: www.SpaceOneEleven.com.

Theater

Carroll College Theatre Presents 'Cinderella'

Carroll College Theatre presents "Cinderella" through Oct. 9 in the Carroll College Flex Theatre.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

Purchase tickets at www.carroll.edu/activities-organizations/theatre-productions or at the door.

Art

American Indian mural to be dedicated at The Myrna Loy

The Myrna Loy is hosting a dedication ceremony Thursday for a striking new mural by noted Blackfeet artist Louis Still Smoking.

Installed on the back of The Myrna Loy building, the mural overlooks Rodney Street and depicts six contemporary Montana Native Americans against a backdrop of a historic Montana map.

The public is invited to the 6:30 p.m. ceremony, Thursday, Sept. 29.

People will gather on Breckenridge Street along the north side of The Myrna Loy building for a prayer and smudge, a brief talk about the work by Louis Still Smoking and Major Robinson, an honor song presented by Mike Jetty, Donovan Archambault, and Kasey Nicholson, followed by a round dance that everyone is invited to join.

Pictured in the mural from left to right are:

Jesse DesRosier, Blackfeet Tribe language teacher and member of the Blackfeet Tribe and descendent of the Gros Ventre.

Fancy dancer Siliye Pete, Bitterroot Salish/Navajo/Klamath.

The Grass Dancer in the middle is Kasey Nicholson, who is also one of the comedians performing at the Myrna Loy on Thursday night (see related brief). Nicholson is also a wellness educator, a motivational speaker and is Aaniiih (Fort Belknap Indian Community) and Pikuni (Blackfeet Indian Reservation) Nations.

Next to him are Dessie Badbear and her baby sister, Basooke, who are pictured on horseback. Both are Apsaalooke.

And on the far right is Lynwood Hisbadhorse, Jr., as part of Hisbadhorse Relay Team. He is a U.S. Marine veteran from Lame Deer and a member of the Northern Cheyenne Nation.

The Myrna Loy is located at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Workshops and classes at the Holter

The following workshops and classes are being offered by the Holter Museum of Art:

Cabs and Slabs: Friday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $45 for members and $55 for non-members. Join the Holter Museum of Art for a happy hour with clay.

Friday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $45 for members and $55 for non-members. Join the Holter Museum of Art for a happy hour with clay. Figure Drawing Open Studio: Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $10 for members and $15 for non-members. The Holter provides a model and the space for participants to come study as artists new and experienced engage in their own artistic practice.

Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $10 for members and $15 for non-members. The Holter provides a model and the space for participants to come study as artists new and experienced engage in their own artistic practice. Adventures in Cardboard: Tuesday or Thursday Games and Armory: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For ages 8-16. Each week participants can join to build and craft with Adventures in Cardboard supplies and with Art and Play Instructors on hand to provide inspiration and know-how.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For ages 8-16. Each week participants can join to build and craft with Adventures in Cardboard supplies and with Art and Play Instructors on hand to provide inspiration and know-how. Adventures in Cardboard: Open Armory: Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. $17 for members and $22 for non-members. Ages 8-16.

Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. $17 for members and $22 for non-members. Ages 8-16. Art for Survival: Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. After-School Teen Art Council: Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. Corks and Canvas: Friday, Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $17 for members and $22 for non-members.

Friday, Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $17 for members and $22 for non-members. Cider and Canvasses: Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. $50 for guardian and child members, $60 for guardian and child non-members, $12 for each additional participant.

For more information, contact Holter Museum of Art Education Director Anna Lund at 406-442-6400 ext. 108 or alund@holtermuseum.org.

Community

Big Medicine Comedy at The Myrna Loy

Two rising-star Native American comics take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Myrna Loy as part of its celebration of American Indian Heritage Day.

Kasey “Rezzalicious” Nicholson (A’aninin/Gros Ventre and Pikuni/Blackfeet) is a Seattle-based standup comic who’s also a trainer for the Native Wellness Institute and a motivational speaker.

Donovan “Beef” Archambault is an actor, known for his appearances on “First Nations Comedy Experience” (2018), a television series featuring Native American and World Indigenous comedians.

“Humor is part of who we are,” says Archambault. “There’s humor in just about anything…if you choose to see it.”

Both comics turn to their own lives and life on the reservation as a rich source for their material.

Tickets are $20 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Presentation on the early history of Glacier

Lee Silliman will host an illustrated lecture on "Glacier National Park: Its Early History" at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Jefferson County Museum, 5 N. Main St. in Clancy. Held in conjunction with a new 47-picture exhibit by Silliman, the presentation will include vintage views from 1910 to 1940.

Other current exhibits at the museum include "April History," "Montana During the Great Depression," "Railroads," "Native Americans in Montana," "Ranching Tools," "Homesteaders and Early Settlers of Jefferson County," "Domestic Display" and "Mining."

The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 10:30 a.m. to 4 on Saturdays. Call 406-224-5106 for more information.

Local pow wow celebrates 23 years

The 23rd annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow in Helena takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and kicks off with a display of Native drumming, dancing, food, crafts, and fun on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Exhibit Hall, Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Native drum groups at the pow wow will provide the powerful music for dancers, in traditional regalia, from all over Montana, the northwestern U.S., and Canada.

The theme of the pow wow is "Honor The Children." One of its missions is to help teach youth the many traditions of Native American culture and to share this with their peers to create a better understanding between Native and non-Natives.

During the first day of the annual celebration, Native dancers and drummers gather at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until noon to provide Native dancing, drumming and cultural exhibitions specifically for local elementary school children.

On Friday at 6 p.m., the Last Chance Community Pow Wow celebration officially begins when dancers enter the arena during Grand Entry. Grand Entry is a colorful display of young and old dressed in traditional regalia, dancing to the “heartbeat” of the drums.

Vendors will line the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, selling Native American arts and crafts. Frybread, pow wow Indian tacos, soft drinks and many other items will be available at the concessions stand.

The Saturday session starts at noon and the evening session at 6. The final grand entry will start at noon on Sunday, followed by competition dancing. Winners of the dancing categories will be announced on Sunday.

The Last Chance Community Pow Wow invites and welcomes everyone to this free community event. Don’t forget, there will be round dances and intertribal dances that are open for all to dance in the circle.

For more information, call 406-439-5631, email lccpw@hotmail.com, visit lastchancepowwow.com, or like them on Facebook.

MHS unveils October programs

Historic photos and books, plus cowboy songs and stories highlight the October programs at the Montana Historical Society.

The October Lecture Series is sponsored by the Friends of the Montana Historical Society as their primary annual fundraiser. Programs are held on Wednesdays at noon in the MHS lobby; the cost is $5 per program, and brown bag lunches are welcome.

Programs include:

Oct. 5 – A Gentlewoman’s View of Butte in the 1880s: Josephine White Bates’ novel "A Blind Lead" with University of Providence English Professor Aaron Parrett. Bates lived in Butte before it transitioned from the silver mining camp to large-scale copper mining, and her novel of life in a fictionalized city served as a capitalist morality tale, but also of Butte before its boom.

Josephine White Bates’ novel "A Blind Lead" with University of Providence English Professor Aaron Parrett. Bates lived in Butte before it transitioned from the silver mining camp to large-scale copper mining, and her novel of life in a fictionalized city served as a capitalist morality tale, but also of Butte before its boom. Oct. 12 – A Photographic Journey to Wonderland : F. Jay Haynes and his Photographic Legacy. MHS Photo Archives Manager Jeff Malcomson will explore Haynes’ photos of Yellowstone in the 1880s and how they reveal the complex human relationship to the landscape.

: F. Jay Haynes and his Photographic Legacy. MHS Photo Archives Manager Jeff Malcomson will explore Haynes’ photos of Yellowstone in the 1880s and how they reveal the complex human relationship to the landscape. Oct. 19 – In Celebration : A Talk and Book Signing with Dorothy Bradley. A former Montana state representative and gubernatorial candidate, Bradly provides an insider’s look at Montana politics in the 20th century. She will be joined by her friend and editor Rae Olsen.

: A Talk and Book Signing with Dorothy Bradley. A former Montana state representative and gubernatorial candidate, Bradly provides an insider’s look at Montana politics in the 20th century. She will be joined by her friend and editor Rae Olsen. Oct. 26 – Cowboy Stories and Songs. Phil Page is a singer, storyteller, working cowboy, and saddle maker who will take you on a journey back to the early cattle drives from Texas to Montana. Join us for a fun hour of music, history, and laughter.

For more information on the Friends Lecture Series, contact Katie White at 406-444-9553 or kwhite@mt.gov. Seating is on a first come, first served basis, and is limited to 60 people. Contact White to reserve a spot; arriving at least 10 minutes early is recommended.

Participants sought for youth talent showcase

SpaceOneEleven, 111 E. Sixth Ave., is seeking young artists to take the stage for an ongoing variety showcase, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. The event is for middle-school and high-school age performers.

Whether your talent is music, art, poetry singing, dancing, yodeling... everything is welcome.

It’s free to participate, but a suggested $5 donation at the door will be split among the performers.

Sign-up by emailing info@spaceone11.com.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Don't Worry Darling, R

Avatar (re-release), PG-13

The Woman King, PG-13

Barbarian, R

Pearl, R

See How They Run, PG-13

Luck, G

Howl's Moving Castle (Japanese with English subtitles), PG

The Myrna Loy

Moonge Daydream, PG-13

Pearl, R