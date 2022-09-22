Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Sept. 22

Music

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Dammit Lauren, a rock and roll trio formed in the middle of nowhere, Montana, brings Indie music to the Tap Room on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Buckle up for a night of funky bass and deep grooves brought to you by Montana’s top-tier electronic musicians. Synthesis performs on Friday, Sept. 23, from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. $5 cover charge.

The Waiting celebrates the music of Tom Petty on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. $20 advance/ $25 day of the show.

Bone Dry Comedy presents comedian Ed Hill on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Shayna Steele at The Myrna Loy

It’s been said of Shayna Steele that she “unleashes enough voltage to light up the West End” of London.

Find out Thursday, Sept. 22, as she lets loose on The Myrna Loy stage beginning at 7:30 p.m., making her Montana debut and launching The Myrna Loy's 2022-23 season.

Her distinctive and powerful voice can be heard singing background for Bette Midler, Rihanna, Moby and Kelly Clarkson. She’s also spent eight years as a Broadway ensemble member in “Rent” and “Hairspray” and sung on several movie soundtracks.

Tickets are $25 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Musikanten Montana opens 19th season

Join Musikanten Montana for Choral Evensong at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 pm. Led by cantor Gerald Schafer, the traditional Anglican service includes Psalms, Bible readings, congregational hymns, prayers and supplications.

Musikanten Artistic Director Kerry Krebill will conduct Orlando Gibbons’ Magnificat and Nunc dimittis, the Preces & Responces of William Smith of Durham, anthems and motets of G.P. Palestrina and Maurice Duruflé, and Benjamin Britten’s Festival Te Deum. Organist Wendy Yuen will play music of Marcel Dupré and Felix Mendelssohn.

Musikanten is celebrating the 43rd anniversary of its founding in 1979 in Bethesda MD, and looking forward to its 19th season of performances as Musikanten Montana. All are invited to join (singing or listening) with Musikanten and friends in this Choral Evensong liturgy, followed by a reception in the undercroft. St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral is at 511 N. Park in Helena.

Songwriters to perform intimate concert

SpaceOneEleven presents Tom Catmull, with an opening set by Max Hay, on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7p.m.

Tom Catmull is a songwriter from Gulf Coast Texas who landed in Western Montana in 1994. After seven full length recordings, several band combinations, thousands of performances, and the acquisition of one corduroy jacket, he now finds himself playing some of the best shows of his career.

After over a decade of relentless touring, globetrotting troubadour, Max Hay is back in his hometown of Helena. Hay will open the evening with some unreleased and rarely performed original songs.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7. Refreshments will be available. The show will last roughly an hour and a half. It’s expected to sell out as there are only 40 tickets available. If there is sufficient interest, the venue and artists may add a second performance at 9. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Purchase online at: www.SpaceOneEleven.com

Theater

Carroll College Theatre presents 'Cinderella'

Carroll College Theatre opens Cinderella in the Carroll College FLEX Theatre, Sept. 22. The show runs through October 9.

This year's season opener show is Rodgers + Hammerstein's "Cinderella," a new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

The show will be performed live September 22-24, 29-30, October 1, 6-8 at 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 25, Oct. 2, and Oct. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

In-person tickets can be purchased online at the BookTix. In-person tickets are $5 for individuals with a current Carroll ID and those under 13, $10 for students from other schools and seniors, and $15 for general admission.

A maximum of 140 audience members will be allowed for each performance.

Community

September programs offered at MHS

The Montana Historical Society once again is offering a wide range of programs at its Helena facility, but you don’t have to attend most of them in person to enjoy history.

The programs range from information on the reality of childbearing in the old West to the MTHS director’s vision for the new Montana Heritage Center. The programs are at the MTHS auditorium at 225 N. Roberts St., and livestreamed on the MTHS YouTube channel unless otherwise noted.

Sept. 22, 4:30 p.m. – "East of the East Side." A talk and book signing with Christy Leskovar. Two world wars shook the lives of a Slovenian peasant boy who became a concert bassoonist and had to flee Paris when the First World War began; a Viennese kitchen maid who received money from a mysterious benefactor and moved to America; a scrappy undaunted saloon owner (the old Rock Hut in East Helena) who faced off against one of the most powerful men in Montana; and an outrageous girl who grew up in a Wild West saloon.

Sept. 29, 4:30 p.m. – "Mothers and Midwives in the Rockies and Plains." A talk and book signing with Jennifer Hill. In Montana, the Dakotas, and Wyoming childbirth had historically high rates of maternal and infant death. Often miles away from physicians, women turned to other women, fellow mothers, and midwives, to help deliver their babies. Hill will explore how women exercised control over their own health and wellbeing and how they lost that power as physicians claimed more authority over reproductive health.

Author to talk about book

Christy Leskovar will be in Helena and East Helena speaking about her new book "East of the East Side." The book is historical nonfiction and includes much Helena and East Helena history packed into a fascinating true story.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:30 p.m., she will speak at the Montana Historical Society.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m., she will speak at the East Helena Library.

All are welcome and the events are free. Books will be available for purchase and a book signing will follow each talk.

Carroll homecoming and family weekend

Join Carroll College for homecoming and family weekend Sept. 23-25 with events to include the Athletic Hall of Fame Breakfast, soccer games, social gatherings, Time Capsule Unveilings, and a tailgate celebration before the Fighting Saints take on Southern Oregon.

For a full schedule of events and to register visit: www.carroll.edu/homecoming.

Local pow wow celebrates 23 years

The 23rd annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow in Helena takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and kicks off with a display of Native drumming, dancing, food, crafts, and fun on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Exhibit Hall, Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Native drum groups at the pow wow will provide the powerful music for dancers, in traditional regalia, from all over Montana, the northwestern U.S., and Canada.

The theme of the pow wow is "Honor The Children." One of our missions is to help teach our youth the many traditions of Native American culture and to share this with their peers to create a better understanding between Native and non-Natives.

During the first day of the annual celebration, Native dancers and drummers gather at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until noon to provide Native dancing, drumming and cultural exhibitions specifically for local elementary school children.

On Friday at 6 p.m., the Last Chance Community Pow Wow celebration officially begins when dancers enter the arena during Grand Entry. Grand Entry is a colorful display of young and old dressed in traditional regalia, dancing to the “heartbeat” of the drums.

Vendors will line the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, selling Native American arts and crafts. Frybread, pow wow Indian tacos, soft drinks and many other items will be available at the concessions stand.

The Saturday session starts at noon and the evening session at 6. The final grand entry will start at noon on Sunday, followed by competition dancing. Winners of the dancing categories will be announced on Sunday.

The Last Chance Community Pow Wow invites and welcomes everyone to this free community event. Don’t forget, there will be round dances and intertribal dances that are open for all to dance in the circle.

For more information, call 406-439-5631, email lccpw@hotmail.com, visit our website at lastchancepowwow.com, or like us on Facebook.

Participants sought for youth talent showcase

SpaceOneEleven, 111 E. Sixth Ave., is seeking young artists to take the stage for an ongoing variety showcase, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. The event is for middle-school and high-school age performers.

Whether your talent is music, art, poetry singing, dancing, yodeling... we welcome it all.

It’s free to participate, but a suggested $5 donation at the door will be split amongst the performers.

Sign-up by emailing info@spaceone11.com.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Don't Worry Darling, R

Barbarian, R

Avatar (Re-release), PG-13

The Woman King, PG-13

Pearl, R

See How They Run, PG-13

Luck, G

The Myrna Loy

God's Country, R

The Silent Twins, R