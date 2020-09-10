Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Sept. 10, 2020

“It’s been a blast for me,” said Dendy of hosting the show. “We’re trying to keep the interviews as a casual conversation and then present original music written and performed in Montana. The interview is to let you -- the audience -- get to know the creators and performers.

“This is a chance to go out without ‘going out,’” he said, “and to support The Myrna Loy. The Myrna Loy is doing this because it wants to continue to support art in a time it’s difficult to do so.”

“We hope The Myrna Loy audience will accompany us into this strange new territory where we can’t gather as a community for inspiring experiences together,” said executive director Krys Holmes. “But with Helena’s support, we will grow into this challenging moment in a way that makes us all a little happier.”

Viewers can link to the streaming performances at themyrnaloy.com.

There is no charge for streaming the show, but there will be an opportunity to donate.

Tickets for the live watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.

As safety precautions, all patrons and staff are required to wear masks and asked to do social distancing. Seating is limited to 40 in the 250-seat auditorium.