Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Sept. 10, 2020

Myrna Soundstage launches Sept. 17
Sometimes, good things can happen in the worst of COVID times.
One bright spot is the all-new Myrna Soundstage, a monthly mixed-format, live-performance show that launches at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
The debut features two popular Helena groups, Los Marvelitos and the David Casey Band.
The Myrna Soundstage will showcase some of Montana's top musical talent.
Hosted by local musician John Dendy, Myrna Soundstage will feature live performances recorded at The Myrna Loy, intermixed with interviews with the artists.
Each monthly episode, featuring two artists, will last about 45 minutes. The pre-recorded show will debut before a live, limited-size audience at The Myrna Loy, while it is simultaneously streamed online.
“We’ve been talking about this for years, even before COVID -- trying to do a web show that would be live concerts on stage,” said technical director Lenny Eckhardt.
Thanks to some grants to encourage innovative programming during the pandemic, The Myrna Loy has been able to buy some of the camera and recording equipment it needed to make the show possible.
“The goal is to be as watchable and as enjoyable an experience as possible if people are watching it online,” said Eckhardt, “and...to support and feature local artists more.”
“It’s been a blast for me,” said Dendy of hosting the show. “We’re trying to keep the interviews as a casual conversation and then present original music written and performed in Montana. The interview is to let you -- the audience -- get to know the creators and performers.
“This is a chance to go out without ‘going out,’” he said, “and to support The Myrna Loy. The Myrna Loy is doing this because it wants to continue to support art in a time it’s difficult to do so.”
“We hope The Myrna Loy audience will accompany us into this strange new territory where we can’t gather as a community for inspiring experiences together,” said executive director Krys Holmes. “But with Helena’s support, we will grow into this challenging moment in a way that makes us all a little happier.”
Viewers can link to the streaming performances at themyrnaloy.com.
There is no charge for streaming the show, but there will be an opportunity to donate.
Tickets for the live watch party are $15, and are available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, themyrnaloy.com, or 443-0287.
As safety precautions, all patrons and staff are required to wear masks and asked to do social distancing. Seating is limited to 40 in the 250-seat auditorium.
Library cards fuel academic success
Whether your student is attending classes online or partially back in the classroom, Lewis & Clark Library can provide everything from audiobooks to test guides.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Lewis & Clark Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Discover new and exciting worlds -- from borrowing audiobooks to streaming movies, to taking virtual "Do It Yourself" classes.
Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education.
Lewis & Clark Library hosts a wide variety of online educational resources and activities, including hoopla Digital, Axis 360, CreativeBug, Niche Academy, ACT Prep, and much, much more.
While the Main Branch of the library remains closed due to construction, the library has a host of online resources to help students of all ages. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit the branch locations and online at www.lclibrary.org.
