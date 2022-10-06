Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Oct. 6

Music

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Counting Coup brings soulful leads and melodies to the Tap Room on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Come on down for a night of Free Beer Bingo on Friday, Oct. 7 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

STILGONE and Headchange perform a unique mix of rhythms and beats on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Bone Dry Comedy presents comedian Aaron Woodall on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Songwriters to perform concert

SpaceOneEleven presents Tom Catmull, with an opening set by Max Hay, on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7. Refreshments will be available. There are only 40 tickets available. If there is sufficient interest, the venue and artists may add a second performance at 9. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Purchase online at: www.SpaceOneEleven.com.

An afternoon with Judy Fjell

Singer-songwriter Judy Fjell will share her beautiful songs, humor and insights at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Plymouth Congregation Church, 400 S. Oakes. Suggested donation is $15 for adults, $20 for a family. This is a fundraiser for Hands on Global to purchase winter clothing for Afghan children.

Join us for tea with Afghan families from 2-3 p.m.

If you are unable to attend in person, it will be streamed on Big Sky Unitarian Universalist Channel.

Old time fiddle jam in Townsend

The Montana Old Time Fiddlers will bring their unique music to the Fish Tale Bar in uptown Townsend, on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, lunch is potluck, and dancing is encouraged.

Guitar, mandolin, and banjo players are welcome to participate in the jam – and everybody’s welcome to come and experience some great old time fiddle music.

The Montana Old Time Fiddlers are dedicated to preserving old time fiddle music in Montana, providing educational and performance opportunities for all. For more info call Dave at 406-685-3481.

Kings Return performs at The Myrna

Kings Return, a Dallas a cappella quartet, famous for stunning videos of them singing in stairwells, performs 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at The Myrna Loy.

First forming in 2016 to sing for Gabe Kunda’s graduation recital, the enthusiastic response propelled Kunda and his friends to start the quartet.

Current members are Kunda, singing bass; Jamall Williams, baritone; Vaughn Faison, tenor 1; and J.E. McKissic, tenor 2.

Their videos of their rehearsals in a resonant stairwell went viral, getting almost 10 million hits on social media.

They all started singing in church and went on to study music. “We’re all from music education programs, and we pull in different genres – some jazz, R&B, a little bit of classical and gospel. We sing a little bit of everything.”

Their gorgeous rendition of an ancient Gregorian chant was hailed by classicfm.com as “enough to take your breath away and send a shiver down your spine.”

While in Helena, the group will visit Central Elementary School, Intermountain Children's Home, and will give a special thank-you recital for the Lewis and Clark County Health Department.

Concert tickets are $25 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Dance

Gala 2022 at Cohesion Dance

Cohesion Dance Project will kick off its yearlong 10-year anniversary celebration with a Gala Event on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6-8 p.m. at Cohesion Center, 1020 Argyle St. The gala will showcase Cohesion’s upcoming 2022-2023 season of inspiring and engaging programming.

While enjoying refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, guests will learn about Cohesion’s mission and breadth of programming including movement education and performance opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.

The event will feature live dance performances by Cohesion’s diverse student population and Nutcracker on the Rocks cast, as well as artwork by Ukrainian Artist, Svitlana Prouty Lysiak.

The event is free to attend but donations are strongly encouraged. For questions about the event call 406-422-0830 or email cohesiondanceproject@gmail.com.

Theater

Carroll College Theatre presents 'Cinderella'

Carroll College Theatre presents "Cinderella" through Oct. 9 in the Carroll College Flex Theatre.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

Purchase tickets at www.carroll.edu/activities-organizations/theatre-productions or at the door.

'Meagher of the Sword' on stage in Townsend

The incredible saga of Thomas Francis Meagher, the Irish patriot who became Montana’s first acting territorial governor, comes to life on the stage at The Lodge in Townsend.

Neal and Karen Lewing, noted producers of the Port Polson Players theatre in Polson, present “Meagher of the Sword” at 7p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, sponsored by Broadwater Community Theater.

Thomas Meagher, born in Waterford, Ireland in 1823, was sentenced to death for his hand in the 1848 rebellion against British rule, following his introduction of the Irish tricolor flag. That sentence was commuted to life in Tasmania. He escaped and made his way to New York to become a sought-after orator. In the Civil War, Meagher founded the storied Irish Brigade. At the war’s end, he was sent to Montana Territory where his ultimate demise in Fort Benton in 1867 remains a mystery.

Tickets are available at Reading Leaves Bookstore, 401 Broadway. They are $25 per person. A no-host bar and snacks are available. Doors will open at the Lodge, 131 S. Spruce, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, please call 406-266-3710.

Art

Classes at the Holter Museum

Classes offered by the Holter Museum of Art:

Figure Drawing Open Studio: Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $10 for members and $15 for non-members. The Holter provides a model and the space for participants to come study as artists new and experienced engage in their own artistic practice.

Adventures in Cardboard: Tuesday or Thursday Games and Armory: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For ages 8-16. Each week participants can join to build and craft with Adventures in Cardboard supplies and with Art and Play Instructors on hand to provide inspiration and know-how.

Corks and Canvas: Friday, Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $17 for members and $22 for non-members.

Cider and Canvasses: Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. $50 for guardian and child members, $60 for guardian and child non-members, $12 for each additional participant.

For more information, contact Holter Museum of Art Education Director Anna Lund at 406-442-6400 ext. 108 or alund@holtermuseum.org.

Community

Bob Marshall hike focus of talk

The Helena Outdoor Club is hosting a presentation by Dr. Ari Laskin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Montana Wild, 2668 Broadwater Ave.

Laskin’s talk about his hike through Montana’s Bob Marshall Wilderness, entitled “Extemporaneous Misadventure and Inflatable Pool Toys: Tales of my First Ultra Across the Bob,” is open to the public. Families are welcome.

'Montana Megaliths' at St. Paul's

St. Paul's Methodist Church will host Dr. Semir Osmanagich as he presents "Montana Megaliths and Pyramids Around the World" at 7 p.m. Oct. 13.

Suggested donation is $10 to St. Paul's project for the homeless.

Axline to speak at dinner club

“A Beautiful Passage Through the Mountains: The Prickly Pear Canyon From Toll Road to Interstate” is the title of Jon Axline’s presentation to the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Club on Monday, Oct. 17, at The Delta (Colonial) Hotel at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6.

Reservations are required by Tuesday, Oct. 11, by calling Shirley Thomas at 406-431-8196.

Jon is the long-time historian and interpretive marker coordinator at the Montana Department of Transportation. He gradated from Montana State University with a MA in American history. Since then, Jon has published a number of articles and books on a variety of Montana history subjects ranging from raptor dinosaurs to the Cold War sky watchers.

The Last Chance Gulch Corral History Group has been meeting since 1978 with a wide variety of programs of interest to Montana and Helena history buffs.

New members and those interested are welcome.

MHS unveils October programs

Historic photos and books, plus cowboy songs and stories highlight the October programs at the Montana Historical Society.

The October Lecture Series is sponsored by the Friends of the Montana Historical Society as their primary annual fundraiser. Programs are held on Wednesdays at noon in the MHS lobby; the cost is $5 per program, and brown bag lunches are welcome.

Programs include:

Oct. 12 – A Photographic Journey to Wonderland : F. Jay Haynes and his Photographic Legacy. MHS Photo Archives Manager Jeff Malcomson will explore Haynes’ photos of Yellowstone in the 1880s and how they reveal the complex human relationship to the landscape.

: F. Jay Haynes and his Photographic Legacy. MHS Photo Archives Manager Jeff Malcomson will explore Haynes’ photos of Yellowstone in the 1880s and how they reveal the complex human relationship to the landscape. Oct. 19 – In Celebration : A Talk and Book Signing with Dorothy Bradley. A former Montana state representative and gubernatorial candidate, Bradly provides an insider’s look at Montana politics in the 20th century. She will be joined by her friend and editor Rae Olsen.

: A Talk and Book Signing with Dorothy Bradley. A former Montana state representative and gubernatorial candidate, Bradly provides an insider’s look at Montana politics in the 20th century. She will be joined by her friend and editor Rae Olsen. Oct. 26 – Cowboy Stories and Songs. Phil Page is a singer, storyteller, working cowboy, and saddle maker who will take you on a journey back to the early cattle drives from Texas to Montana. Join us for a fun hour of music, history, and laughter.

For more information on the Friends Lecture Series, contact Katie White at 406-444-9553 or kwhite@mt.gov. Seating is on a first come, first served basis, and is limited to 60 people. Contact White to reserve a spot; arriving at least 10 minutes early is recommended.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, PG

Amsterdam, R

Smile, R

Bros, R

Don't Worry Darling, R

Avatar (re-release), PG-13

The Woman King, PG-13

Barbarian, R

Luck, G

The Myrna Loy

Moonage Daydream, PG-13

Pearl, R