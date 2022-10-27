Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Oct. 27

Music

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Dubbed "electro soul brilliance," the Montana based duo, Desperate Electric, plays on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Goldy Vox, a five-piece indie pop cover band hailing from Helena, plays on Friday, Oct. 28 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Join us in the Tap Room for some Halloween Fun. Zombies in Suits will be playing and we will be hosting our annual Halloween Costume Contest on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 to 11 p.m. $5 cover charge.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Mandolin master at The Myrna Loy

Master of the mandolin John Reischman returns to The Myrna Loy with his talented bluegrass band the Jaybirds 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Band members include California-based guitarist Patrick Sauber; BC-based vocalist and songwriter Trisha Gagnon; BC-based "spine-tingling" banjo player and composer Nick Hornbuckle; and Washington-based fiddler and songwriter Greg Spatz – all of whom have garnered their own individual accolades and awards for their solo music careers.

Tickets are $25 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Starz on Stage holds 'pop-up' concerts

Starz on Stage Productions is presenting two "pop-up" concerts. After officially closing their cabaret in April 2022, Starz on Stage announces the opportunity for music lovers to enjoy two shows on Oct. 28 and Nov. 10 to be presented at the Shrine Temple at 15 N. Jackson.

Hear Dennis Stroughmatt (and Friends) serenade the audience with a wide variety of music from Creole to Country. On Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., the Shrine Temple will host the 2015 Old Time Fiddlers Hall of Fame champ and Texas Records artist who is a regular performer on the RFD TV channel.

On Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., "Kiss me Once: Stories from the Homefront" is a moving and emotional story of the brave men and women of "The Greatest Generation" who were impacted by WWII.

Tickets for the shows are $25 and are available at Leslie’s Hallmark on 11th Avenue or via 406tix.com. For more into, call Starz on Stage – 406-227-9711 or email joyofmusic66@q.com.

Annual Helena Music Teachers Recital

Come enjoy a “musical buffet” entitled “Celebrate Music!”, offering a little of everything, in the sanctuary of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Saturday Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.

Each year, the Helena Music Teachers Association, a group of private music instructors, rotates through its membership to put on a recital that usually includes voice, piano, organ, strings and/or other instruments in both solo and ensemble formats.

Also included are one or more students who may have the distinct honor of having received scholarship money from the HMTA to attend a summer music camp in years past.

This year, we are very excited to present to you an ensemble that has been practicing Piano Trio No. 2, Op. 66, First Movement by Felix Mendelssohn for a year. Newer to the HMTA organization and the recital, Sarah Whitlatch and Emily Sweeny will be singing Luka by Secret Sisters. Of course, there will be piano solos, with Kihana Van Diest playing Liszt, and Cheryl McKenty premiering a newly composed work.

Then the evening will be capped with an array of refreshments.

The Helena Music Teachers Association accepts donations at the event, but there is no admission charge.

Xpress Singers Christmas chorus

Gift yourself “With a Song and a Smile” this Christmas season by joining the Xpress Singers’ annual community-wide holiday chorus.

Women, and girls as young as 12, are invited to sing with the local a cappella group rehearsing in November and early December, with performances around Helena, culminating in the annual Xpress Christmas Show on Dec. 17, 3 p.m., at St. Paul’s Methodist Church. Additional performances will include Flash Mobs, singing in the Capitol rotunda, and more.

The first rehearsal is Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6 to 8 p.m., with subsequent rehearsals all on Monday nights, Nov. 7 through Dec. 12, at St. Paul’s. RSVPs are not required, but are appreciated. To secure your spot in the chorus, contact Sandy at membership@HelenaXpressSingers.org or call her at 406-465-1460.

But wait, there’s more. After a COVID hiatus of two years, the Xpress Singers are once again organizing rehearsals and a Christmas performance for Helena area boys and girls. Kids, age 3 to 7; and a second group, age 8 to 11, will each learn two songs, performing in the Dec. 17 show. The three Monday night rehearsals for kids begin on Nov. 28 and run through Dec. 12, 5-6 p.m. at St. Paul’s. For more information or to RSVP, contact Sandy at the above email or phone.

Musikanten Montana All Souls concerts

Musikanten continues its 19th season of performances in Helena with its annual All Souls concerts on Nov. 1-2, with performances at 7:30 each evening.

This year’s memorial concert program, with candles lighted for those church members, family and friends who have died in the past year, comprises an early Bach cantata and Heinrich Biber’s 17th century Requiem in F minor. Both works feature Musikanten guest artists, including five vocal soloists, two Baroque violins, and cello, bassoon and organ continuo.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. both nights, with Tuesday’s concert at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral, 511 N. Park, and Wednesday’s at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton Ave.

Suggested donation at the door is $25. To have a candle lighted and name listed in the memorial program, please email the name you would like listed to musikantenmt@aol.com by Oct. 27.

Theater

Grandstreet stages 'The Mousetrap'

A blizzard traps seven strangers at Monkswell Manor while a murderer is on the loose.

A short time later, a police detective arrives on skis to interrogate the guest house proprietors and their guests.

The name of Monkswell Manor was found in a notebook at the scene of a recent murder.

Thus unfolds “The Mousetrap,” one of Agatha Christie’s most famous murder mysteries, on stage at Grandstreet Theatre at 7:30 p.m. running through Oct. 30. Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

For tickets, call Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): (406) 447-1574, or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has dusted off and revised its production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) - Revised,” (originally scheduled for February) and is taking it on the road to 29 sponsoring communities this fall, including Helena.

The free show is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Helena Middle School, 1025 N. Rodney St.

For more info, visit https://shakespeareintheparks.org/.

Community

JeffCo Museum presents a ghastly gathering

History and the supernatural are the canvas for this program that intertwines the past with the present at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Historian, storyteller, and award-winning author Ellen Baumler weaves a ghostly web in a thought-provoking journey to Montana's most spirited places.

Basing her true stories on firsthand accounts, personal interviews, and historic records, her well-researched tales have scared and delighted audiences of all ages. Haunted places include hotels, houses, cemeteries, mines, and historic landscapes across Montana. With a ghostly twist on history, Baumler captures Montana's cultural heritage and brings the state's supernatural past to life.

The Jefferson County Museum is located at 5 N. Main St., Clancy. If the crowd is too large for the museum, the event will move to the Clancy Methodist Church.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated.

The Book Seller will be open 1-3 p.m. before the start of the lecture in the Community Room of the ORSH.

Human, nature topic of symposium

Carroll College is hosting a co-curricular symposium addressing, in broad terms, the ecological crisis, human/nature, unstable environments, and global responsibility. The intent of the symposium is to spark a campus-wide conversation on pressing environmental issues and how our different disciplinary fields provide ways to examine and address them. The lecture Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. at Simperman Wiegand Amphitheatre and is open to the Helena community.

As part of the symposium, Carroll is welcoming two guest speakers, Maria Robaszkiewicz, a visiting professor at the Centre for Studies of Theory and Criticism and a Visiting Fellow at King’s College, Western University, London ON, Canada, and Ari-Elmeri Hyvönen, currently a Fulbright Finland Senior Visiting Scholar at Cornell University. Dr. Robaszkiewicz topic for the keynote is "How to think with and against Hannah Arendt about the political crises we face today." Dr. Hyvönen’s keynote topic is "Democracy, Scientific Expertise, and Climate Change.”

The lecture will be followed by discussion.

Holiday magic in Coeur d'Alene

Starz on Stage/New Ventures invites you to join them in a new escapade Dec. 4-6. The beautiful Coeur d’Alene Resort calls to you for an adventure of dining, an invitation to a cruise around the lake to see Santa and all the glorious lights (over 1.5 million), a cabaret Christmas show, a bit of holiday shopping and more. Reservation spots are open through Oct. 29.

The complete package for the 3 day/2night trek includes the round-trip motor coach, escort service, baggage handling, 2 hotel resort nights, reserved show/drink tickets, 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, 2 dinners, the holiday lights cruise and new memories.

Contact 406-227-9711 or 406-459-3967 and joyofmusic66@q.com. Details can be found on www.starzonstage.net.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Black Adam, PG-13

Prey For the Devil, PG-13

Ticket to Paradise, PG-13

Smile, R

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, PG

Halloween Ends, R

Till, PG-13

Terrifier 2, NR

The Myrna Loy

God's Creatures, R

TÁR, R