Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Oct. 20

Music

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

The Hipocrats take the stage on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Squirrel Gravy brings some electrified and funky tunes to the Tap Room on Friday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 10 p.m.

How about watching the crosstown football stream at Lewis & Clark. Enjoy the game outside on Oct. 21 starting at 7 p.m., with our propane heaters and beer as the #1 and #2 teams in the Western AA battle it out. Inside we'll have the tunes of Squirrel Gravy.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7 to 10 p.m., Bluebelly Junction a rock ‘n roll band based out of Bozeman, Montana, performs a blend of chart-topping covers, well-seasoned originals, and blow your mind mashups.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Helena Symphony Presents Mozart’s Requiem

The Helena Symphony presents the introspective Mozart’s Requiem on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Helena Civic Center.

Mozart’s unfinished, yet soul-stirring Requiem is coupled with opera giant Richard Wagner’s portrayal of desire, love, and death with the heart-breaking opening and ending from Tristan und Isolde.

Masterworks II will feature 78 members of the Helena Symphony Chorale performing for the first time this season in addition to exceptional soloists. Soprano Meredith Hansen, a regular performer with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, makes her Helena Symphony debut. Tenor Jesse Darden also makes his Helena Symphony debut and has performed with opera companies including Boston Lyric Opera and Santa Fe Opera.

Baritone John Green returns to perform with the Helena Symphony following his recent appearance in Season 67. Green has been seen onstage at Carnegie Hall and many others, regularly performing around the globe.

Season tickets for the remaining concerts of the Masterworks Series presented by AARP Montana are available at a reduced rate. In addition to the substantial discounts on season tickets, subscribers also receive the Bring A Friend Pass, The Art of Listening Newsletter, and several other benefits.

Single concert tickets can also be purchased ($55-$15 plus a $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling 406-442-1860, or visiting the Symphony Box Office, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Mandolin master at The Myrna Loy

Master of the mandolin John Reischman returns to The Myrna Loy with his talented bluegrass band the Jaybirds 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Reischman, often called the "mandolin master," has been lauded by reviewers for his “exquisite technique, tone and timing,” which are “legendary…whether he is playing Bluegrass, swing, Brazilian choros or Puerto Rican jibaro music.” He’s also known for his jazz performances.

Band members include California-based guitarist Patrick Sauber; BC-based vocalist and songwriter Trisha Gagnon; BC-based "spine-tingling" banjo player and composer Nick Hornbuckle; and Washington-based fiddler and songwriter Greg Spatz – all of whom have garnered their own individual accolades and awards for their solo music careers.

Tickets are $25 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Starz on Stage announces 'pop-up' concerts

Starz on Stage Productions is presenting two "pop-up" concerts. After officially closing their cabaret in April 2022, Starz on Stage announces the opportunity for music lovers to enjoy two shows on Oct. 28 and Nov. 10 to be presented at the Shrine Temple at 15 N. Jackson.

Hear Dennis Stroughmatt (and Friends) serenade the audience with a wide variety of music from Creole to Country. On Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., the Shrine Temple will host the 2015 Old Time Fiddlers Hall of Fame champ and Texas Records artist who is a regular performer on the RFD TV channel. Stroughmatt, a native of Illinois, grew up on the music of Bob Wills, Benny Goodman and Ray Price.

"Kiss me Once: Stories from the Homefront" is a moving and emotional story of the brave men and women of "The Greatest Generation" who were impacted by WWII. Kathy Kaefer, soloist, brings endearing, heart-rending stories to the listener, with songs such as “Kiss Me Once”, “The White Cliffs of Dover”, “I’ll Be Seeing You”.

David Shenton, the other half of the duo, is the creator and owner of Showstopper Entertainment and appears in several groups touring across the country.

Tickets for the shows are $25 and are available at Leslie’s Hallmark on 11th Avenue or via 406tix.com. For any additional questions or details, call Starz on Stage – 406-227-9711 or email joyofmusic66@q.com.

Musikanten Montana All Souls concerts

Musikanten continues its 19th season of performances in Helena with its annual All Souls concerts on Nov. 1-2, with performances at 7:30 each evening.

This year’s memorial concert program, with candles lighted for those church members, family and friends who have died in the past year, comprises an early Bach cantata and Heinrich Biber’s 17th century Requiem in F minor. Both works feature Musikanten guest artists, including five vocal soloists, two Baroque violins, and cello, bassoon and organ continuo.

The concert will open with Bach’s Cantata 150 “Nach dir, Herr, verlanget mich” (My Soul Longs for You, O Lord). Cantor Michael Harrison will then chant the names of those for whom the candles are lighted, followed by a short period of silence for meditation and prayer.

Baroque violinists are Elisa Wicks and Brune Macary, continuo players are Adaiha Jae MacAdam-Somer, cello, and Wendy Yuen, organ. Vocal guest artists are Helena favorites Amanda Balestrieri and Evanne Brown, sopranos, Anne Kania, contralto, Thomas Gregg, tenor, and Bobb Robinson, bass.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. both nights, with Tuesday’s concert at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral, 511 N. Park, and Wednesday’s at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton Ave.

Suggested donation at the door is $25. To have a candle lighted and name listed in the memorial program, please email the name you would like listed to musikantenmt@aol.com by Oct. 27.

Art

Classes at the Holter Museum

Halloween Spooks & Jack O’Lanterns: Candle Carving on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2-5 p.m. Join Joy Kelso in creating your very own spook-tacular candles. Joy will guide participants in dipping candle cores to create a layered candle from which to then carve ghostly features and jack-o’-lantern smiles. Participants will walk away with one of each candle and the knowledge to keep carving.

Open Studio Days at The Bray

The Bray community is invited to meander through the Shaner Studio hallway to connect with Bray resident artists, experience finished artwork, and see works in progress during our Open Studio Days on Friday, Oct. 21, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, noon to 2 p.m.

Visitors may also walk about the grounds with a self-guided tour map and are welcome stop by the Sales Gallery to shop for finished artwork.

Free and open to the public.

Basin gallery exhibit closing

Refugee Gallery in Basin will be closing the exhibit, Proximal Works in Situ. Come and meet the artists on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon until 2 p.m. The two artists, Stephen Hunt and John Knight will talk about their installations.

Exhibit showcases Montana artists

The art collection of the late Gloria Hermanson, an avid supporter of arts and artists in Montana, will be on display at 1+1=1 Gallery.

Hermanson’s collection included work by several artists who have had notable careers both in Montana and nationally, such as David Shaner, Kurt Weiser, Frances Senska, Josh DeWeese and Russell Chatham. The full catalog features pieces from many different artistic disciplines, including ceramic work (both functional and sculptural), fiber arts, painting and printmaking.

The Gloria Hermanson Art Collection will open on Thursday, Oct. 20, for a private reception at 6 p.m., then on Saturday, Oct. 22, for a public open house from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The exhibit has a virtual component, available online at 1plus1is1.com/2022-gh-collection. Website visitors can learn more about Gloria and browse a gallery of all the exhibit pieces.

Hermanson’s collection will be on display at 1+1=1 Gallery until Friday, Nov. 11, and available online until February 2023. Visitors are encouraged to call 406-431-9931 and arrange an in-person visit. The gallery is located at 434 N. Last Chance Gulch.

Community

Nightmare Affair at ExplorationWorks

ExplorationWorks 15th Annual Nightmare Affair Gala will take place at the Great Northern Best Western Hotel on Oct. 29, from 6-9 p.m. with music and dancing to follow until 11 pm.

This adult-only Halloween party is a night of fun in support of science education. The night will include a silent and live auction, music by Ten Years Gone, a delicious dinner buffet, science themed cocktails, and a costume contest.

Anyone unable to attend the in-person event can still participate in Nightmare Affair through their online auction. The online auction will take place Oct. 24-29 and will feature a wide-range of packages.

Individual tickets are on sale for $100 per person, or $900 for a table of 10. Tickets for the event are limited and sales end on Oct. 21. For information and to purchase tickets online, please visit www.explorationworks.org/nightmare-affair.

Democracy in Burma topic of discussion

A presentation on the "Struggle for Democracy in Burma” will be held at the Lewis & Clark Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The founders of Better Burma, Joah McGee and Jingyi Zhan, a humanitarian organization working on behalf of people affected by the military takeover of Myanmar last year, will be giving the talk.

For more information, visit www.betterburma.org or call 406-285-1368.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Black Adam, PG-13

Ticket to Paradise, PG-13

Smile, R

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, PG

Halloween Ends, R

The Myrna Loy

God's Creatures, R

The Good Boss, R