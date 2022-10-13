Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Oct. 13

Music

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Trust Fund Hippies take the stage on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Kenny Feilder and The Cowboy Killers with Banditti throw down grungy western vibes on Friday, Oct. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m. $10 advance/ $15 day of show. Show is 21-plus with valid ID.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Rehmann, Nelson at Benny’s Bistro

Wilbur Rehmann, saxophone and Ken Nelson, piano are performing Friday, Oct. 14, at Benny’s Bistro, 108 E 6th Ave., from 6-8 p.m. Lots of beautiful music on the program of ballads, blues and bebop from the Great American Songbook.

Kings Return performs at The Myrna

Kings Return, a Dallas a cappella quartet, famous for stunning videos of them singing in stairwells, performs 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at The Myrna Loy.

First forming in 2016 to sing for Gabe Kunda’s graduation recital, the enthusiastic response propelled Kunda and his friends to start the quartet.

Current members are Kunda, singing bass; Jamall Williams, baritone; Vaughn Faison, tenor 1; and J.E. McKissic, tenor 2.

Concert tickets are $25 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Dance

Gala 2022 at Cohesion Dance

Cohesion Dance Project will kick off its yearlong 10-year anniversary celebration with a Gala Event Friday, Oct. 14, from 6-8 p.m. at Cohesion Center, 1020 Argyle St. The gala will showcase Cohesion’s upcoming 2022-2023 season of inspiring and engaging programming.

While enjoying refreshments and hors d’oeuvres, guests will learn about Cohesion’s mission and breadth of programming including movement education and performance opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. The event will feature live dance performances by Cohesion’s diverse student population and Nutcracker on the Rocks cast.

The event is free to attend but donations are strongly encouraged. Call 406-422-0830 or email cohesiondanceproject@gmail.com.

Theater

‘Meagher of the Sword’ performance in Townsend

The incredible saga of Thomas Francis Meagher, the Irish patriot who became Montana’s first acting territorial governor, comes to life on the stage at The Lodge in Townsend.

Neal and Karen Lewing, noted producers of the Port Polson Players theatre in Polson, present “Meagher of the Sword” at 7p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, sponsored by Broadwater Community Theater.

Tickets are available at Reading Leaves Bookstore, 401 Broadway. They are $25 per person. A no-host bar and snacks are available. Doors will open at the Lodge, 131 S. Spruce, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, please call 406-266-3710.

Art

INKtober artist exhibit at Queen City

Seven artists, all from Helena, are being displayed in the 6th annual juried INKtober Art Show at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies during the month of October. All works were required to incorporate INK as a primary element, and the pieces had to interpret this year’s theme of “My Dream.”

There will be an INKtober Artists’ Reception on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5-7 p.m. Many of the artists will be on hand, so you are invited to come show your support for some of our local artists.

The Helena 2022 Inktober Art Show includes artists: Katie Luther, E. L. Predmore, Kate Runnalls, Janet Sheehy, John Ulberg and Jane Weaver. The winner of the Judges Choice award was Jane Weaver’s piece, “My Dream”! You are invited to stop in to vote for your favorite.

The winner of the “People’s Choice” award will be announced at the end of the month at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies, located at 400 Euclid in The Lundy Center. Call 406-442-2760 for further information.

Classes at the Holter Museum

Classes offered by the Holter Museum of Art:

Figure Drawing Open Studio: Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $25 for non-members; $20 for members. Open to all levels. Bring your own medium. For this once-a-month occasion, the model will be holding 2 long poses throughout a 3-hour time period.

Early Childhood Art Start: Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Museum members $11; non-members $15. This early age Art Start will engage and entertain participants with a story-time session and hands-on art activity led by a friendly Holter arts instructor.

Adventures in Cardboard: Tuesday or Thursday Games and Armory: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For ages 8-16.

For more information, contact Holter Museum of Art Education Director Anna Lund at 406-442-6400 ext. 108 or alund@holtermuseum.org.

Community

‘Montana Megaliths’ at St. Paul’s

St. Paul’s Methodist Church will host Dr. Semir Osmanagich as he presents “Montana Megaliths and Pyramids Around the World” at 7 p.m. Oct. 13.

Suggested donation is $10 to St. Paul’s project for the homeless.

First Special Service Force

member to speak

Bill Woon, son of an original Canadian member of the First Special Service Force, will be speaking to the Metropolitan Dinner Club Thursday, Oct. 27, in the downstairs banquet room of Family Roots Restaurant located at 1720 11th Ave.

It was in Helena that Bill met many of the surviving First Special Service Force veterans and became involved in the FSSF Association. Over the past 30 years he has held several offices in the First Special Service Force Association including executive director. Bill also serves as a board member of the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation.

No host cocktails 5:30, dinner at 6 and speaker will begin at 7. Non-members are welcome. Reservations are required by Oct. 19. Call Patti at 406-202-1766.

Helena Queen City Oktoberfest this weekend

Queen City Oktoberfest is Oct. 14-15 at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds. Events run from 2 p.m. until midnight on Friday, and 11 a.m. until midnight on Saturday.

There will be live music Friday and all-day Saturday by bands from all over the country, Helena Last Chance Square Dancers, Continental Divide Tuba Society, something for everyone in the family.

Enjoy rough stock rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights, featuring bull fighter Dangerous Dave, arts and crafts along with draft horse wagon rides, food, beer and more.

Visit helenaqueencityoktoberfest.com for tickets and more information.

Healthcare appreciation

classes offered at The Bray

The Bray is offering free healthcare appreciation classes exclusively for our Helena healthcare workers to honor their tireless efforts throughout the pandemic.

Each class will provide a fun and relaxing, hands-on creative clay experience, resulting in one of a kind functional artwork which students will pick up two weeks following their class.

Monday, Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 19, noon-2 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 21, 6-8 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 9, 6-8 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 10, noon-2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 12, noon-2 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. , 15, 6-8 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m.

These hand building classes are for anyone in the healthcare field: nurses, doctors, first responders, administrative support, janitorial staff, etc. Register online at the-bray.ticketleap.com/healthcare-appreciation/. Email Stephanie at education@archiebray.org with questions.

Democracy in Burma topic of discussion

A presentation on the “Struggle for Democracy in Burma” will be held at the Lewis & Clark Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The founders of Better Burma, a humanitarian organization working on behalf of people affected by the military takeover of Myanmar last year, will be giving the talk. Joah McGee and Jingyi Zhan have lived in Myanmar for 15 years but were visiting family in Colorado when the military over threw the democratically government in early 2021, throwing their adopted home into chaos.

Uncertain about the safety of returning but horrified by the brutality being inflicted on protesters that included close friends, they founded Better Burma to provide crucial assistance to people affected by the ongoing conflict.

The talk will focus on the heroic efforts of everyday people. For more information, visit www.betterburma.org, or call 406-285-1368.

October programs at the Historical Society

Historic photos and books, plus cowboy songs and stories highlight the October programs at the Montana Historical Society.

The October Lecture Series is sponsored by the Friends of the Montana Historical Society as their primary annual fundraiser. Programs are held on Wednesdays at noon the cost is $5 per program. Brown bag lunches are welcome.

Programs include:

Oct. 19 – In Celebration

: A Talk and Book Signing with Dorothy Bradley. A former Montana state representative and gubernatorial candidate, Bradly provides an insider’s look at Montana politics in the 20th century. She will be joined by her friend and editor Rae Olsen.

Oct. 26 – Cowboy Stories and Songs

. Phil Page is a singer, storyteller, working cowboy, and saddle maker who will take you on a journey back to the early cattle drives from Texas to Montana. Join us for a fun hour of music, history, and laughter.

Also join us at 4:30 p.m. for free presentations in the Montana Historical Society lobby, or livestreamed on the MTHS YouTube Channel unless otherwise noted:

Oct. 13 – Montana State’s Golden Bobcats

: 1929 with author Paul R. Wylie. Ashworth “Cat” Thompson and brothers Frank and Orland Ward didn’t know what to expect when they left southern Utah and arrived in Bozeman in Fall 1926.

Oct. 20 – The Middle Kingdom under the Big Sky

, presented in conjunction with a Community Read hosted by the Lewis and Clark Library. Join author Mark Johnson as he examines the experiences of Chinese residents of Helena.

Oct. 27 – The Making of the Capitol Video

. Join Ari Laskin, who oversaw student film makers recently create the documentary film The People’s House to try to how Montana’s capitol building is used and what it represents.

For more information, contact Katie White at 406-444-9553 or kwhite@mt.gov., or Deb Mitchell at dmitchell@mt.gov or 406-444-4789.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Halloween Ends, R

Smile, R

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, PG

Amsterdam, R

Don’t Worry Darling, R

The Woman King, PG-13

Luck, G

Bros, R

Saint Michael: Meet the Angel, NR

The Myrna Loy

God’s Creatures, R

The Good Boss, R