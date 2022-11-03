Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Nov. 3

Music

Symphony Kids free concert

On Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. in St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, members of the Helena Symphony Orchestra continue this Season’s Education Concert Series with another Symphony Kids performance.

Written specifically for children ages 5 to 10, Symphony Kids is a free 30-minute concert for Helena families. As one of the Symphony’s educational programs, Symphony Kids brings the power of live instrumental music into the hearts of children with specific concerts designed to introduce them to the world of music and instruments.

Annual Helena Music Teachers Recital

Come enjoy a “musical buffet” entitled “Celebrate Music!”, offering a little of everything, in the sanctuary of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Saturday Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.

Each year, the Helena Music Teachers Association, a group of private music instructors, rotates through its membership to put on a recital that usually includes voice, piano, organ, strings and/or other instruments in both solo and ensemble formats.

Then the evening will be capped with an array of refreshments.

The Helena Music Teachers Association accepts donations at the event, but there is no admission charge.

Old time fiddle jam in Whitehall

The Montana Old Time Fiddlers will present an Old Time Fiddle Jam at the Mint Bar at 1 E. Legion in uptown Whitehall, on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. Guitar, mandolin, and banjo players are welcome to participate in the jam – and anyone can just come to hear some great old time fiddle music.

For more info call Dave at 406-685-3481.

Starz on Stage holds pop-up concert

Starz on Stage Productions presents its second pop-up concert Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Shrine Temple at 15 N. Jackson.

"Kiss me Once: Stories from the Homefront" is a moving and emotional story of the brave men and women of "The Greatest Generation" who were impacted by WWII.

Tickets for the shows are $25 and are available at Leslie’s Hallmark on 11th Avenue or via 406tix.com. For more into, call Starz on Stage – 406-227-9711 or email joyofmusic66@q.com.

Xpress Singers Christmas chorus

Gift yourself “With a Song and a Smile” this Christmas season by joining the Xpress Singers’ annual community-wide holiday chorus.

Women, and girls as young as 12, are invited to sing with the local a cappella group rehearsing in November and early December, with performances around Helena, culminating in the annual Xpress Christmas Show on Dec. 17, 3 p.m., at St. Paul’s Methodist Church.

Rehearsals are 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday nights, Nov. 7 through Dec. 12, at St. Paul’s. RSVPs are not required, but are appreciated. To secure your spot in the chorus, contact Sandy at membership@HelenaXpressSingers.org or call her at 406-465-1460.

The Xpress Singers are again organizing rehearsals and a Christmas performance for Helena area boys and girls. Kids, age 3 to 7; and a second group, age 8 to 11, will each learn two songs, performing in the Dec. 17 show. The three Monday night rehearsals for kids begin on Nov. 28 and run through Dec. 12, 5-6 p.m. at St. Paul’s. For more information or to RSVP, contact Sandy at the above email or phone.

Dinner Club to host singer Ken Overcast

Ken Overcast will perform for the Metropolitan Dinner Club Thursday, Nov. 17. A cowboy storyteller/singer, Overcast is the real deal. His music, writing, and public performances are characterized by a down-home connection that is rare. He’s a third generation Montanan born into a ranching family.

Overcast has written about half of the music he’s recorded. There are currently eight CD’s in his Bear Valley Records catalogue. His CD ”Montana Cowboy” was named “Cowboy CD of the Year” by True West Magazine and contains the song “Montana Lullaby,” co-written with Wylie Gustafson, that was selected as The Official Lullaby of the State of Montana in an act by the Montana Legislature.

Join us downstairs at Family Roots Restaurant; 1720 11th Ave. No-host cocktails are 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 and entertainment at 7. Non-members welcome. Reservations required by Nov. 12. Call Patti at 406-202-1766.

2nd annual Winter Lodge Rendezvous

The Montana Playwrights Network announces the 2nd Annual Winter Lodge Rendezvous, Dec. 2-3, at the Helena Avenue Theatre. In its first year, 2021, the performance sold out two weeks before the performance. As a result, MPN has expanded the show to two performances so more people may attend.

For thousands of years members of the Montana tribal nations would gather in their lodges during the winter months to share ceremonies, songs and stories. The Montana Playwrights Network, in collaboration with Native American performance artists, host a unique and exciting event that features songs and stories that entertain and educate at the same time.

Featured Native American performers include: Jack Gladstone, ‘Montana’s Troubadour’; Co-hosts and scholars, Mike Jetty and Shane Doyle, Northern Plains singers and humorists; Native Flute player, Rachel Twoteeth-Pichardo, and Classic Western Fiddler, Sapphire Ferguson Jetty.

Tickets are $25 each and available online at www.montanaplaywrights.org, or call 406-235-0353 for more information.

Theater

Last Chance New Play Fest

Eleven new, original productions will premiere at the festival by the Experimental Theatre Cooperative that runs 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 13, at Helena Avenue Theatre.

The annual grassroots event, launched in 2015, that celebrates the works of local and regional playwrights.

Tickets for individual performances are $18 (adult) or $15 (student/senior) and are available at the door or online. $30 Fest passes, which admit holders to any performance throughout the Fest, are also available. Tickets for the fest can be purchased online at https://buytickets.at/lcnpf.

Art

Ho-Ho-Holter Holiday Sale opens

The Holter Museum of Art kicks off the Holiday Season once again with its annual Ho-Ho-Holter Holiday Art Show and Sale, which runs Nov. 3-Dec. 31, filling the Holter Store, along with the Nicholson, Held, and Millikan Galleries.

Opening reception is Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at the Holter Museum of Art.

This sale spans the Holter Store, filling three galleries with artwork from over 30 local and regional artists and craftspeople, inviting the community to come enjoy, celebrate, give, and collect from artists.

This event is free and open to the public. Cash bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available. Holiday cookies provided.

Holiday sale, gallery opening at The Bray

Join us for the holiday sale at The Bray as we celebrate the grand opening of our newly completed sales gallery.

The celebration begins Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop artwork from current and former resident artists to find the perfect one-of-a-kind gift for anyone on your list. Shop local — consider these top gift ideas; a handmade mug for hot morning drinks, a comforting soup bowl, a distinctive pitcher for the table, a stand-out vase, unique jewelry, stunning sculpture, pleasant cocktail cups, uncommon ornaments and find more in-person at the gallery.

Gallery hours: Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sat noon-4 p.m., also open on Sundays, Nov. 27-Dec. 18, from noon-4 p.m.

Classes, workshops at the Holter

Corks and Canvas on Friday, Nov. 4, from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Join the Holter for a happy hour with paint. An artist-instructor will walk participants through blending and mixing colors, styles of brushstroke and other ways to capture texture using paint, all in order to create a final painting. Participants will walk out with a completed painting of their own. Price: $45; Member: $35.

W Creativity Center Open Studio: April Werle’s Mga Hunghong Sa Diwata (Whispers of Spirits) on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Join for an open studio in the W Creativity Center as a celebration of the final weekend of April Werle’s Mga Hunghong Sa Diwata (Whispers of Spirits). This open studio welcomes participants to explore the language of hands through print-making. Open to all ages. Drop in for 15 minutes or stay for the full 3 hours. Price: free with a suggested donation of $10.

Family and Me Nia on Wednesdays, Nov. 9-Dec. 14, from 10-10:45 a.m. Join us for a celebration of body and motion through Nia for ages 4-6 with instructor Tracy Joy. Families and guardians are welcome to attend. Price: $50; Member: $45.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has dusted off and revised its production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) - Revised,” (originally scheduled for February) and is taking it on the road to 29 sponsoring communities this fall, including Helena.

The free show is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Helena Middle School, 1025 N. Rodney St.

For more info, visit https://shakespeareintheparks.org/.

Community

Monitoring Montana’s rare carnivores

Presented by Last Chance Audubon, this program will feature a discussion by Bret Davis and Kalon Baughan on non-invasive methods of monitoring rare and elusive carnivores.

Held at Montana Wild Auditorium, 2668 Broadwater Ave, Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., their talk will focus on ways they identify and monitor individual wolverine and lynx, two of Montana’s most iconic and threatened species, with photographs. After three years of work along the Continental Divide in central Montana they have a unique view into the world of these wild creatures.

Bret currently works in Bozeman as a research scientist. Kalon works as a professional artist and photographer.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Black Adam, PG-13

Prey For the Devil, PG-13

Ticket to Paradise, PG-13

Smile, R

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, PG

Halloween Ends, R

Till, PG-13

One Piece Film Red, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

The Banshees of Inisherin, R

TÁR, R