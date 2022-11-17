Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Nov. 17

Music

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Hardwood Heart, a string band serving up exploratory bluegrass, folk, and Americana from Missoula, plays on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Jacob Rountree, based out of Bozeman, performs a fresh take on timeless music styles on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Watch the Captial High School compete for the State Football Championship on the upstairs TVs at the Tap Room on Friday, Nov. 18, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Join us on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the Brawl of the Wild Watch Party. We will be opening our doors at 11:30 a.m.

The Recession Special, plays a unique blend of old tyme music, folk punk, and swing on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Bone Dry Comedy presents comedian, Carmen Morales, on Sunday, Nov. 20. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Jazz ensemble at The Myrna Loy

Award-winning Quarteto Nuevo returns to Montana, following a much-lauded trip in 2021.

They will share works from their soon-to-be-released CD, “2,” at a 7:30 p.m. performance Thursday, Nov. 17, at The Myrna Loy.

Winners of the Beverly Hills National Auditions, Quereto Nuevo is known for their world-encompassing repertoire that merges western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz.

They will be performing original work in addition to classical chamber music, says soprano sax and woodwind player Damon Zick.

Dance

Mini-Nutcracker performance at the Holter

Cast members of Premiere Dance Company’s 30th anniversary production of The Nutcracker will present a free “Mini-Nutcracker” performance at the Holter Museum on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 1 p.m.

Designed for young audience members, the tale of this beloved holiday classic will be told by Artistic Director, Charlene White as the dancers bring to life the story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.

Premiere's 2022 full production of The Nutcracker will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center.

Tickets are available at the Helena Civic Center Box Office and helenaciviccenter.com.

Nutcracker on the Rocks upcoming

Cohesion Dance Project presents Helena’s 8th Shira Greenberg’s Nutcracker on the Rocks, Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. the Helena Civic Center.

Featuring the music of James Brown, Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin and more, this community based, rock-n-roll rendition of the holiday classic showcases a unique and energetic fusion of dancers and dance styles, along with a roaring Harley Davidson on stage.

Nutcracker on the Rocks artistically blends community dancers with visiting guest artists in creative partnerships and energetic collaborations, seamlessly weaving people of all ages and abilities, including those with disabilities, into the fabric of the choreography.

The cast includes over 50 community dancers, ages 7 to adult, performing alongside professional visiting artists from across the country.

Tickets available through the Helena Civic Center box office at 406-447-8481 or online at www.helenaciviccenter.com. Ticket prices: $15-$35 with group and student rates available. Reserved seating only.

Art

'Found It!’ – a holiday sale The Myrna

A striking navy-and-white raven plate.

Charming blue-and-white polka-dot horse candle holders.

Colorful hand-painted Mount Helena holiday ornaments.

And must-have black-and-white ceramic bison.

These are just a few of the eye-catching, unique gift items in “Found It!” The Myrna Loy’s popular holiday sale.

Come meet some of your favorite Montana artists at the artists’ reception 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing St.

Most of these one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted items are priced at less than $100, with prices ranging from $3 and up.

Artists include a mix of well known favorites and some new artists you’ll want to discover: Joseph Crowley, Theresa Cohea, Sarah M. Drgan, Kelly Rathbone Rebo, Joan A. Wescott, Christa Gabriel, Steven Westfal, Joyce Kelso, Betsy Hurd, Cindy Hanson, Leah Cupino, Janelle DeBray, Bonnie Tarses and Debbie Smith.

The gallery is open through all regular Myrna Loy hours, 7 days a week.

For more information, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Annual Holiday Show at 1+1=1

The 1+1=1 Gallery presents their 9th Annual Holiday Show with small and affordable gift-appropriate artworks. Encaustic paintings, ceramic and mixed-media sculptures, wood vessels, mixed-media 2D art, functional ceramics, photography, handbound books, one-of-a-kind jewelry, collage, acrylic paintings, loads of holiday ornaments and artist-made greeting cards.

Over 50 local and regional artists, including many who are new to 1+1=1 and to Helena. Lots of affordable gifts for everyone on your list.

Stop by during regular business hours to see the pieces in person throughout the duration of the show which runs through the end of January. The gallery will be launching a new online store on Nov. 28, at 8 a.m. and can be found by visiting, https://1plus1is1.com/.

The Holiday Gift Show runs through Dec. 30 and is located at 434 N. Last Chance Gulch. Winter hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24.

For more information about the upcoming exhibit, www.http://1plus1is1.com/ or call (406) 431-9931.

Open Studio Days at The Bray

The Bray community is invited to meander through the Shaner Studio hallway to connect with Bray resident artists, experience finished artwork, and see works in progress during our Open Studio Days on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 2 p.m.

We offer Open Studio Days once per month to allow the Bray community to get to know the artists, see their artwork and to reconnect with each other.

Visitors are welcome to walk about the grounds with a self-guided tour map and are invited to shop the Holiday Sale at the Sales Gallery.

Free and open to the public.

Last Chance Holiday Auction

It is time for the Last Chance Public Radio Holiday Auction and Fundraiser to be held at the Holter Museum on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 6-9 p.m.

The event will feature a live and silent auction, music by Cowboy Bob and Gypsy Dust, Lula's Rodie, and Dad Bod. Food and drinks will be available.

Tickets are $20 at the door.

Classes, workshops at the Holter

Portrait Drawing Open Studio, Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m.-noon. Price: $25. Member: $20.

Our model will hold an extended pose for a 3-hour time period. Open to all levels. Bring your own medium.

Early Childhood ArtStart on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Price: $15. Member: $11.

Early ages introduction to art for children between the ages of 3-7.

How to Shake a Drink on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 3-5 p.m. Price: $35. Member: $25.

A cocktail 101 at Gulch Distillers with chandler, potter, teaching artist and bartender Joy Kelso, a.k.a. the basics to making a real good cocktail with Joy.

Photographer featured at Queen City

Helena wildlife photographer, Lea Frye is showing her candid animal portraits at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies during November. The bulk of her work is done while exploring her backyard, which comprises the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Frye's photographs, printed on metal plates, bring a unique clarity to her subjects. She shares, "Through my camera's eye I capture these moments where I connect with my subjects in their natural habitat, bringing to life rare moments with images that best portray the personality, passion and struggle behind each wild animal’s existence."

See Frye's show all month at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies, 400 Euclid Ave. Call 406-442-2760, or qcity.framing.art@gmail.com with questions.

Community

The Once and Future Literary Festival

Carroll College invites the Helena community to join them for The Once and Future Literary Festival on the afternoon and evening of Thursday, Nov. 17, on Carroll's campus. Each year, Carroll’s senior English capstone seminar students organize this literary event which showcases the creative and literary talent of Carroll and our community members, including high school students.

Winners of the inaugural literary prizes, as well as the capstone students, will be the presenters. Session #1 will occur in the Corette Library Sage Room (3:30-5 p.m.), with Session #2 in Trinity Hall Lounge (6:30-8:30 p.m.).

West Mont Winterfest, Christmas tree lot

Join the Montana nonprofit West Mont at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 11, or until supplies last.

We will be selling Christmas trees, wreaths, tree stands, holiday gifts, festive food and hot drinks. We'll also have some unique giving opportunities. Our Giving Tree will have gift tags that represent needs at our vocational and residential sites and detail the Christmas wishes of our under-resourced clients.

The tree lot will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Also join us at the Tap Room Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for Winterfest. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to greet the kids and wish everyone happy holidays. Brian Kassay from Bozeman’s bluegrass band Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs will be performing live music from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

