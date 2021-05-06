Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published May 6, 2021

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free, but donations are welcome. Visit www.holtermuseum.org.

Holter: To Be of Seven Minds -- works by Soojin Choi

"To Be of Seven Minds, works by Soojin Choi" is on view now through July 28 at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence St.

Choi was born and raised in South Korea and earned her BFA at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2015 and an MFA at Alfred University in ceramics in 2018.

Currently, she is a long-term resident artist at Red Lodge Clay Center in Red Lodge. Her work transforms objects, figures and spaces into visual language by repeatedly layering flat and spatial surfaces.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

‘Body in Motion’ workshops at the Holter

Dancer Julynn Wildman, who is creating a dance film and installation, “The Body in Motion,” at the Holter Museum of Art, as part of an Intrepid Fellowship, is holding a series of public workshops.