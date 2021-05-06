Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published May 6, 2021

puppets
Helena puppeteers present puppet shorts at The Myrna Loy
From shadow puppetry to suitcase theater to large scale effigy puppets -- come delight in a variety of aesthetics and storytelling techniques.
The Myrna Loy Puppet Festival: Part 2 is Saturday, May 15, with two shows of puppet shorts at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at 15 N. Ewing St.
Puppet Festival: Part 1, opened a few weeks ago to sold-out audiences at The Myrna Loy.
Part 2 is an opportunity for talented local artists, who work in a variety of puppetry traditions and styles, to share them with the community, says festival organizer and puppet artist Retta Leaphart.
Puppet artists and shorts include:
In the Mines, created by Kim Shire and Ryan Eggensperger, is an extraction industry fantasia utilizing large-scale puppetry to tell a story both urgent and timeless.
A Story about Courage, by Kathryn Hutchison, shares an ancient performance form called cantastoria -- a picture story with narrator and chorus.
Miss You Fish, by Retta Leaphart and Josie Muri, uses suitcase theater and shadow puppetry to tell the story of Fish and Owl who must adjust to big changes in their habitats.
To Catch a Dream, by Ryne Sorensen and Errol Koch, employs a variety of puppets to explore the Dream Void.
Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, these local artists met regularly for the past three months to workshop and develop 5–10-minute family-friendly puppet pieces as part of The Myrna Loy's Puppet Salon.
Audiences for the Puppet Shorts will be split into small groups and will be guided throughout the building to view the pieces.
All patrons and staff are required to wear masks, and attendance is limited to allow for social distancing.
For more information, visit themyrnaloy.com or call 443-0287.
Tickets are $8/adults, $6/student and are available at: https://themyrnaloy.com/whats-happening/events/.
art
Holter Healing Arts program
Celebrate the healing power of art and Mental Health Awareness month at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence St.
Throughout the month of May, the Holter will be featuring work created by patients from St. Peter’s Behavioral Health Unit, May 7-June 6.
This year-long project culminates in an exhibition of work created by geriatric patients and adult patients who have participated in weekly art classes led by Holter Museum education staff in the hospital’s BHU.
Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free, but donations are welcome. Visit www.holtermuseum.org.
Holter: To Be of Seven Minds -- works by Soojin Choi
"To Be of Seven Minds, works by Soojin Choi" is on view now through July 28 at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence St.
Choi was born and raised in South Korea and earned her BFA at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2015 and an MFA at Alfred University in ceramics in 2018.
Currently, she is a long-term resident artist at Red Lodge Clay Center in Red Lodge. Her work transforms objects, figures and spaces into visual language by repeatedly layering flat and spatial surfaces.
Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
‘Body in Motion’ workshops at the Holter
Dancer Julynn Wildman, who is creating a dance film and installation, “The Body in Motion,” at the Holter Museum of Art, as part of an Intrepid Fellowship, is holding a series of public workshops.
The project explores human anatomy and evolution. The film follows a young girl on a surreal journey through the animal kingdom as she encounters creatures whose movements and stories teach her about her own movement and body.
In these community workshops, participants will dive deeper into the profiles of various characters and the tales they tell in the film. Each workshop focuses on a scene from the story, introducing the community to the story, its characters, and the research behind the scenes. And each has an optional performance filming opportunity.
In-person space is limited and online options are available.
Visit https://holtermuseum.org/events/body-in-motion for more information.
The Holter is located at 12 E. Lawrence, holtermuseum.org, 442-6400.
Workshop #1: The Dance Class
Tuesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 13, 5:45-7:15 p.m.
Filming is Saturday, May 15, at a time to be announced.
Linda is a sifaka who teaches an ‘80's style dance fitness class. The attendees of this high-energy workout, however, are not as bipedally gifted as Linda and perform their workouts instead on all fours or on their stomachs.
With a liberal use of imagination and humor, participants experience the spectacular and unique movement capacities of animals specialized to their environments and occupations. They’ll look at basic orientations, directions, ranges of motion, and more as they try to figure out things like: what would a successful grapevine be for a sea otter? How does a crab salsa? Can a turtle do hurdles?
Workshop #2: The Art Class
Tuesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 3, 5:45-7:15 p.m.
Filming on Saturday, June 5, time TBA
Join Draca, a mantis shrimp, who teaches a paint-and-sip style art class and whose unique eyes bestow her with a vibrant color spectrum including ultraviolet, infrared, and polarized light. Draca's class is filled with pupils (pun intended) whose diverse eye structures make for very different interpretations of their subject, ranging from dichromatic to high contrast to panoramic and everywhere in between. Both classes are 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., with filming on June 5.
In this workshop, we'll dive into the visual life of the different animal participants in Draca's painting class, using painting and visual arts to take a look at the different eyes and visual receptors in the animal kingdom. We'll research different structures of eyes including compound eyes and chambered eyes, rod and from dichromatic cone receptor cells, pupil shape, and we'll use visual arts to express and explore these differences in perception.
Workshop #3: The Imp
Tuesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 24, 5:45-7:15 p.m.
Filming on June 26, time TBA
The Imp is the human phenotype, that is that specimen which is the epitome of the species homo sapien. Throughout her dance, the Imp un-develops in a movement retrograde of features that make the quintessential human: what differentiates humans from apes, apes from other primates, primates from other mammals, mammals from reptiles, etc.
We use movement to understand how the capacity of our human bodies has developed over time and its connections to our evolutionary and genetic past through two lenses: The first is rooted in the Laban/Bartinieff fundamentals of movement analysis. The second is the study of genetics, exploring how different expressions and mutations of genes affect speciation and also allow us to map to our convergences with other animal life.
Music
Live music at the Tap Room
The Side Effects (Big time vintage twang rock ‘n’ roll), featuring Rod Morrison on guitar/vocals, Ken Nelson on keyboards/vocals and Michael Voeller on drums play at Lewis & Clark Brewery Tap Room 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
Madeline Hawthorne is a traveling singer/songwriter based in Bozeman, who previously fronted The Hawthorne Roots and toured around the Pacific Northwest and Front Range of Colorado over the past six years. Currently working on a debut solo record with singer/songwriter and producer Brad Parsons and Tyler Thompson of Studio 110, she performs 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room. The record blends the warm tones and live feel of ‘90’s era records like “Wildflowers” with the raw simplicity and message of Lilith Fair artists like Sheryl Crow.
Both shows listed above are at 1517 Dodge Ave., 442-5960, www.lewisandclarkbrewing.com/. The Tap Room follows all current COVID-19 health department guidelines.
Helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com
● Nobody, R
● Godzilla vs Kong, PG-13
● Mortal Kombat, R
● Wrath of Man, R
● Triumph, PG-13
● Demon-Slayer, R
● Separation, R
● Raya and the Last Dragon, PG
The Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
● French Exit, R
● Limbo, R