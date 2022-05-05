Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published May 5, 2022

Music

Comedy, electric, country, more at Tap Room

Jason Mayer performs a blend of country, rock, folk and bluegrass 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Montana-based duo, Desperate Electric, “enlists a perfect combination of live instrumentation with killer beats.” See them 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Comedy Open Mic 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.

Comedian and TV host Zane Lamprey brings his Laughs & Drafts Tour Show 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 9, to the Tap Room. Strictly 21+. TICKETS ON EVENTBRITE.

Home-brewed tunes at Music Open Mic 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., lctaproom.com or call 406-442-5960.

Bon Debarras trio at The Myrna Loy

Bon Debarras, an award-winning trio from Montreal, takes to The Myrna Loy stage 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 5.

Expect a high-energy evening of traditional Quèbècois fiddle, step-dancing, banjo and harmonica fused with spoken-word, slam poetry, and body percussion.

The group’s “Reperes” album just won Quebec Music Council’s Felix Award for Best Traditional Music Album of the Year.

On guitar, banjo, violin and harmonica, the group carries an identity, a style and an energy-filled zest for life that’s unique.

Their music goes beyond just entertainment, says Bon Debarras’ co-founder, Jean-Francois Dumas.

“The music we carry forward is traditional. Transmitting something is at the core of what we do.”

Completing the trio is Veronique Plasse on viola and violin.

Tickets are $24 and are available at 15 N. Ewing St., themyrnaloy.com. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Jim Brickman at the civic center

Grammy-nominated pianist Jim Brickman performs 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.

The hit-making songwriter is a best-selling solo pianist, earning 21 Number One albums and 32 Top 20 Radio Singles in “Billboard Magazine.”

He’s garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music’s Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards and the Canadian Country Music Award.

For ticket and bio information, visit www.helenaciviccenter.com/home.html.

Bryan Bielanski at Ten Mile Brewery

World-traveling musician Bryan Bielanski performs Thursday, May 5, at Ten Mile Creek Brewery, 48 N. Last Chance Gulch on the Downtown Walking Mall.

The Charlotte-based singer-songwriter will perform music from his latest album. For more information, visit bryanssuperhappyfuntime.bandcamp.com/.

Theater

Puppet Slam! May 7

The Myrna Loy and Carroll College Theatre are staging “Puppet Puppet Slam Slam,” 9 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Carroll College Flex Theatre, in conjunction with the Puppet Slam Network.

The show includes seven different short performances by local artists Kevin Casey and Ilgaz Ulusoy Casey, Ryne Sorensen, Salome Aydlett, Josie Muri, Lou Sechrist and Marci Mouse, as well as performances by Kim Shire’s Puppetry Class and MAPS Media Institute students.

Pieces are 2 to 5 minutes long, and suggested donation is $5.

Some performances rated PG-13.

‘Aristocats KIDS’ at Grandstreet

“Disney’s The Aristocats KIDS” is playing at Grandstreet Theatre 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, and 7 p.m. Friday, May 13. The jazzy 30-minute musical, designed for elementary school-aged performers, is based on the 1970 Disney film.

The Theatre School cast includes 26 students led by Marianne Adams and Erika Foot. For information on purchasing tickets please visit Theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com or call 406-447-1574 for reservations.

Art

Fiber art in Basin

The Refuge Gallery hosts an exhibit, “Intertwined: fiber, process, and dialogue” in Basin by artists Jennifer Reifsneider and Heidi Marie Faessel.

Refuge Gallery is open Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

May 7, 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11, 18 or by appointment – call Nan Parsons 406-422-9338.

On June 25, 4-7 p.m., the exhibit closes.

Reifsneider is a previous recipient of a Montana Arts Council Artist Innovation Grant, and Faessel is an emerging artist from Whitefish.

Annual Archie Bray Spring Sale

The Bray holds its annual Spring Sale on Saturday, May 7, featuring the work of current and past resident artists. Join online or in-person.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the Spring Sale will feature a wide variety of ceramic vases, planters and functional pottery as well as sculpture, jewelry and 2D work in the new Sales Gallery.

A small selection of potted planters will be available in-person only. Online shopping begins at 10 a.m. at archiebraygallery.org, and in-person shopping will be from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Proceeds benefit the Bray resident artist program.

Located at 2915 Country Club Ave., 406-443-3502, www.archiebray.org.

The Spring Art Walk is back

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Spring Art Walk is back.

Walk around downtown on Friday, May 13, from 4-8 p.m. and support local businesses and artists.

Food trucks will be set up on Last Chance Gulch and on Jackson Street, where there will be a block party with live music and games.

Carroll College

Carroll choir concert at St. Paul's

Carroll College presents Seasons of Love Choir & String Ensemble Concert, May 8, 2 p.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, corner of Cruse and Lawrence.

A Mother’s Day concert of traditional, contemporary and pop music exploring love in many forms. Admission is free.

dance

QCB: ‘Alice in Wonderland’ at civic center

Queen City Ballet Company presents “Alice in Wonderland” 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.

Follow Alice down the rabbit hole in this wildly entertaining ballet inspired by Lewis Carroll’s much-beloved book.

Alice journeys through Wonderland Garden, joins the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and plays croquet with the infamous Queen of Hearts. Along the way, she meets a beloved cast of colorful characters including the harried White Rabbit, the cunning Cheshire Cat, flamingoes, cards, flowers, hedgehogs and more.

This imaginative production features professional vibrant sets, elaborate costumes, and dancing by over 50 dancers from the nationally recognized Queen City Ballet Company & Conservatory dancers.

For tickets and information, visit www.helenaciviccenter.com/home.html.

Premiere Dance gala with Reverend Slanky

Reverend Slanky, Montana’s funkiest seven-piece heavy-hitting funk band, will perform in the Helena Civic Center Ballroom on Friday, May 20, at a Premiere Dance Company gala.

Their blend of soul, R&B, funk, African and Latin grooves always get people out dancing.

This family-friendly event will include performances by Premiere Dance Company and the hilarious Bad Dads of Ballet.

Pre-order tickets and dinner boxes catered by Chili O’Brien’s, by May 10. Adult $40, age 12 and under $12.

Admission at the door is $15 for adults, age 12 and under $5, food not included.

Charcuterie snack boxes by Savor and Graze, beer, wine, soft drinks, popcorn, and cotton candy will all be available for purchase at the event.

Swing by the silent auction tables to place some bids, take a few photos with friends at the Selfie Station, and kids can get creative at the Kids Korner (parent must be present at the event).

Students from Premiere Dance Company and Creative Arts Center will be selling advance raffle tickets for a chance to win $1,000 cash or $1,000 in Helena area restaurant gift cards. Additional raffle opportunities will be available at the event.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit premieredancecompany.org or call 406-442-6519.

Community

Rodney Street Block Party

Helena Civic Television, The Myrna Loy and the Rodney Street Business District are hosting the Rodney Street Block Party Saturday, May 21, from 2:30-9 p.m.

This gathering is the culminating event for the year-long Rodney Street Artist Residency: A Myrna Loy Creative Placemaking Project.

This project was fueled by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and included a 12-month artist-led exploration of the unique creative and historic identity of the Rodney Street neighborhood.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

● Father Stu, R

● Lost City, PG-13

● Sonic the Hedgehog 2, PG

● Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore, PG-13

● The Bad Guys, PG

● Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

● The Duke, R

● Petite Maman, PG

