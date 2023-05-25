Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dance

Kindness Project celebrates dance, goodwill

Dancers from nearly a dozen Helena dance studios come together to celebrate dance and kindness, for The Kindness Project dance concert, 7:30 p.m. June 8, at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing St.

Enjoy watching some of your favorite Helena dancers and help support a local anti-bullying initiative, the Niceness is Priceless Club.

Participating studios include: Queen City Fusion Dance, EluciDance Theatre, Queen City Ballet, Cohesion Dance Project, Image Dancing, Creative Arts Center, Allegro School of Dance, Tiernan Irish Dancers, Salsa Dancers Adonis and Maie, Desert Divas and Helena Tap Ensemble.

Tickets are $18 adults and $14 for students and are available at themyrnaloy.com or call 406-443-0287.

Creative Arts Center students have spring performance

The Creative Arts Center will celebrate its 36th annual spring performance when it presents “The Sleeping and All That’s Dance” at 7 p.m. on June 10 at the Helena Civic Center.

This is a family-oriented performance. The cast is made up of dance students from the Creative Arts Center.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children, students and senior citizens.

Tickets are available at the Creative Arts Center, 718 Logan St., or by calling 406-442-6519, Monday through Friday 2:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Queen City Swing Band to perform in Townsend

Queen City Swing Band will perform June 10, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. at The Lodge for a public dance event.

The dance will be at 131 S. Spruce St., in Townsend.

The band performs everything from fox trots to Jitterbug with a few waltzes thrown in to get people dancing or just listening to great music.

How to dress is up to the dancers: some wear formal attire, others casual dress. The dance is sponsored by Broadwater Community Theater. Tickets are $10 per person. Beer, wine and appetizers will be available.

For more information on the Queen City Swing Band dance, call (406) 980-0592 or email mtskydog@mt.net.

Theater

Grandstreet performs ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR’

Grandstreet Theatre performs Ian Fleming’s “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.,” a 60-minute student-performed version of the popular stage musical based on the family film of Fleming's children's book.

The show runs June 2-11 at 7:30 p.m. weekdays, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sundays at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave. Tickets can be purchased by www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

‘Prison Boxing’ delayed to due illness

The upcoming performances of “Prison Boxing,” a one-woman show written and performed by Leah Joki, has been postponed at the Helena Avenue Theatre due to a medical emergency.

It's anticipated the show will be performed July 27-29, at 7:30 pm.

Tickets and information are available at: www.montanaplaywrights.org.

Art

Art in the Garden June 3-4

Ann Wilsnack, Lois Neal and Cindy Hanson will host a show of their artworks called “Art in the Garden” June 3-4 in Ann’s garden at 715 Highland St.

This event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 3 and 4.

Mobiles make great gifts. Babies and elders especially enjoy watching them spin.

The handmade nests that Hanson creates are handknit, felted and then embellished with found treasures.

Neal’s ceramic works will also be displayed. She is a member of the Clay Arts Guild and creates functional and whimsical ceramics.

Tea and refreshments will be served. Cash or checks are preferred.

New sign to be unveiled at The Bray

A new sign will be unveiled June 2 at 4:30 p.m. at the Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement, at the Archie Bray Foundation, 2915 Country Club Ave.

There will be a toast to Frances Senska and her contribution to education in the ceramic arts.

Senska was a renowned ceramicist who taught at Montana State University for over 25 years. Her work is in collections around the world.

The Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement is one of the many branches of The Bray which strives to inspire creativity and innovation through the ceramic arts.

The new sign is a tribute to Senska’s legacy and her commitment to the arts.

Attendees are invited to visit the resident artist studios during Open Studios from 5-7 p.m. immediately following the sign unveiling.

4 summer courses at Helena Avenue Theatre

Take an inspiring class in a cool, comfortable place at the Helena Avenue Theatre.

Participants will get hands-on training in live theatre topics. Whether you want to be on stage or behind the scenes, we have affordable courses taught by talented instructors in acting skills, stage directing and creative writing. No experience necessary.

For course descriptions, instructor bios and registration information, go to www.montanaplaywrights.org.

Juneteenth celebration planned

The Montana Historical Society, The Myrna Loy and the Holter Museum of Art are teaming up on June 17 to celebrate Juneteenth National Freedom Day.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on June 19, 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people learned they were set free under the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

The holiday offers an opportunity to celebrate Black freedom as a community and recognize African Americans’ many contributions to Montana’s, and our nation’s, history.

All the events take place, or leave from, The Myrna Loy at 15 No. Ewing.

The free celebration kicks off with an African American history tour of Helena on the tour train from 5 to 6 p.m. Advanced registration is required at https://bit.ly/HelenaJuneteenthTour. At the same time, the documentary “Bicycle Corps: America’s Black Army on Wheels” will be shown. It tells the story of the 25th Infantry’s 1897 bicycle trip from Missoula to Missouri.

The Holter’s After-school Teen Art Council invites all to celebrate Juneteenth by creating their own art from 6 to 9 p.m. Chalk and concrete canvasses will be provided. From 6:30 to 7 p.m., join Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, Chris Young-Greer, and J.P. Williams in recognizing the holiday. Young-Greer is works for the Montana Racial Equity Project and Williams is a descendant of African American Montana pioneer Lafayette Mundy (1841 -1910), who served in the U.S. Army from 1864 to 1881.

Lastly, dance to tunes from DJ Andrea Cross Guns during a street party from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available from The Myrna Loy Pub and Habana 406 Food Truck starting at 5:30 p.m.

Upcoming exhibitions at the Holter

The Odyssey of Montana’s Thomas Francis Meagher

By Stephen Glueckert

May 19 – July 1

Bair Gallery

To describe Meagher’s life-journey as an odyssey is not an exaggeration. Like the legendary Odysseus, he was blown by the winds of war and fate to the four corners of the earth. As you spend time with Stephen Glueckert’s expressive oil pastel drawings you will feel the danger, energy, and emotion of Meagher’s odyssey.

Opening Reception:

Friday, May 19th from 6 – 8 p.m.

Workshop:

Storytelling Through Drawing with Stephen Glueckert:

Saturday, May 20th from 10 am – 12 p.m.

Cost: $45 ($40 for members)

Guest Performance:

Neal Lewing of the Port Polson Players Theatre presents Meagher of the Sword – an exploration of the Thomas Meagher story featuring folklore, music, and Meagher’s words.

Saturday May 20th from 5 – 7 p.m.

Cost: Free Will Offering

Guided Exhibit Tour:

Historian Michael O’Connor of the Ancient Order of Hibernians

Saturday, June 17 from 12 – 1 p.m.

Cost: Free Will Offering

4-H Photography Project: Growth

Lewis & Clark County Photography Students

May 26th – June 18th

Nicholson Gallery

This annual community exhibit features work by local 4-H photography students, exploring their community and the world of 4-h from behind the lens of a camera. Working under the guidance of an established photographer, these students learn the both the technical and artistic aspects of photography.

Mathscaper

Rob Leonard, Alex Camara, and Tyler Martin

May 26 – July 23

Millikan Gallery

In this series, Mathscaper has expressed the beauty of complex plane dynamics visually through machining in wood and metal. Mathscaper mirrors nature in illustrating mathematically perfect spirals that become infinitely smaller, linking chaos, art, and our understanding of numbers themselves in this symbiotic and graceful exhibit.

Opening Reception:

Friday, May 26, from 6-8 p.m.

Artists Talk: 6:30 p.m.

Current Exhibitions:

Across the Divide

Semi-Annual expo of work by faculty artists from colleges across Montana

April 14 – July 29

Baucus Gallery

In this semi-annual exhibit, the Holter partners with colleges across Montana to celebrate the Arts in Education, highlighting and celebrating artists across the state devoted to cultivating their personal art practices.

New display opens at Refuge Gallery

“Closer Together” is on display at Refuge Gallery, 101 Basin St., through June 24.

The exhibit features the work of Indigenous youth from Lame Deer School on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

This collection of work reflects on the process of building relationships between strangers and community through collaborations that encourage student voice. Student artists from Lame Deer junior high and high school will be present along with their visual arts teacher Susan Wolfe.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, visit montanaartistrefuge.com.

The Montana Artists Refuge was created by a community of professional artists and is designed for people who come in a spirit of exploration. Since its inception in 1993, artists from 24 states and four nations have stayed at the refuge.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Fast X, PG-13

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, PG-13

The Little Mermaid, PG

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, PG

About My Father, PG-13

The Machine, R

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

Blackberry, R

You Hurt My Feelings, R