Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published May 12

theater

‘Aristocats KIDS’ at Grandstreet

“Disney’s The Aristocats KIDS” plays at Grandstreet Theatre 7 p.m. Friday, May 13. The jazzy 30-minute musical, designed for elementary school-aged performers, is based on the 1970 Disney film. For information on purchasing tickets please visit Theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com or call 406-447-1574 for reservations.

history

The Montana Constitution at 50 Speaker Series

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the 1972 constitution, the Montana Historical Society is hosting four talks on the 1972 Montana State Constitution.

Thursday, May 12, 4:30 p.m. features a panel discussion, Indian Education and the 1972 Montana Constitution, with former legislator and educator Carol Juneau and Joyce Silverthorne, moderated by Mike Jetty, on “Indian Education and the 1972 Montana Constitution.”

Silverthorne was director of the Office of Indian Education in D.C. from 2012 through 2016, and Jetty is an Indian Education Specialist for the Montana Office of Public Instruction.

All presentations are in the MHS auditorium, 225 N. Roberts St. and livestreamed on the MHS YouTube channel. The videos are available for later viewing.

MHS Second Saturday Pop-Up Exhibit

Join area collectors from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. May 14 for a “Second Saturday Pop-up Exhibit,” 225 N. Roberts St., where community members will share their own special collections. Items include World War I trench art, vintage cribbage boards, Montana postcards and much more.

Kids

Family Night: Kid Flicks at The Myrna

An octopus that’s a neatness freak.

Wondrous forest creatures bopping and slithering to a sylvan symphony.

These are just two of 10 fun New York International Children’s Film Festival short films for young kids (3 and up) at The Myrna Loy, May 13, as part of Kid Flicks 1.

While older kids (7 and up), Kid Flicks 2, will see “Ice Breakers,” a film short about an African-Canadian hockey player who finds out about Black pioneering hockey athletes. Plus, there will be six other international Kid Flicks 2 film shorts.

Both shows coincide with Art Walk -- Kid Flicks 1 at 5:30 p.m. and Kid Flicks 2 at 7:15 -- and make for a fun family Art Walk night.

Tickets are $5 per child and $6 per adult.

For more information, visit themyrnaloy.com or call 406-443-0287.

Art

Unique jewelry and ceramics for Myrna’s Art Walk show

Brilliantly-colored horse “candle labras.”

Luminous, rainbow fused-glass earrings.

These and more are on display at The Myrna Loy’s Spring Art Walk show 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13.

Featured artists are Betsey Hurd and Jeri Rittle.

A reception is 4 to 7:30 p.m. in the Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing St.

Make it a family night and check out Kid Flicks I and II in the auditorium at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m. (see details in above brief).

Works range in price from $3 to $50.

The gallery is also showing, “The Animal Side,” featuring paintings by Hurd, Kallie Audet and LWren Walraven and wood art by Dan McArdle.

For more info, visit themyrnaloy.com or call 406-443-0287.

Art Walk back May 13

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Spring Art Walk is back.

Walk around downtown on Friday, May 13, from 4 - 8 p.m. and support local businesses and artists.

Food trucks will be on Last Chance Gulch, and on Jackson Street, where there will be a block party with live music and games.

Holter hosts 4-H photography

The Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence, is hosting a 4-H Photography Project through June 10 in the Nicholson Gallery and hosting an artist reception during Art Walk on May 13.

Students will be exhibiting black-and-white photographs covering the activities, work and events of being in Lewis and Clark County 4-H.

Bray features Harrison at Artist Amplified

Artist Robert Harrison shares "A History of The Bray," for the Artist Amplified series 6:30-8:30 p.m. tonight, May 12, at The Bray Education Facility.

The event is free and open to the public.

Visit www.archiebray.org under the education tab to reserve your seat (required for in-person) or to find the link to join virtually.

Queen City Framing showcases Diane White

Diane White’s show, “Taking the Back-Road Home,” is featured at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies during May. Her local Montana oil landscape paintings are inspired by her country roots, while her style reflects an attention to details seen through the softened edges of memories.

An artist’s reception is 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in the Lundy Center at 400 Euclid Ave. More info: 406-442-2760.

Fiber art in Basin

The Refuge Gallery hosts “Intertwined: fiber, process, and dialogue” in Basin by artists Jennifer Reifsneider and Heidi Marie Faessel.

Refuge Gallery is open Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., on May 14, 21 and 28 and June 4, 11 and 18, or by appointment. Call Nan Parsons at 406-422-9338 to make an appointment.

On June 25, 4-7 p.m., the exhibit closes.

Music

Folk, rock, comedy at Tap Room

David Casey & Friends sing original folk 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Cover rock tunes by The Justin Case Band will be 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 13.

The Montana Comedy Showcase is 5:30 - 6:45 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

The Story Slam is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Hard Hugs album release party

Hard Hugs band members plan a “fun party” immersive experience for their debut album release party 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19, at The Myrna Loy.

“We like our shows to be unique catered experiences,” says Lenny Eckhardt, who does vocals, synths, and guitar.

He’s joined by Regan Clancy (vocals, bass), Jon Anderson (drums, vocals) and Joshua Loveland (synths, percussion, vocals).

The synth-punk-disco dance band is preparing some videos to enhance the party ambiance, plus some special lighting effects, and a few surprises.

Desperate Electric, the Montana-based duo known for their "electro soul brilliance," will be opening.

Check out Hard Hugs at https://themyrnaloy.com/happenings/episode-6-hardhugs/.

Tickets: $20 at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more info, call 406-443-0287.

Jim Brickman at Civic Center

Grammy-nominated pianist Jim Brickman performs 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.

For ticket and bio information, visit https://www.helenaciviccenter.com/home.html.

Community

Rodney Street Block Party celebrates new look

Check out the new look and new vibe on Rodney Street, Saturday, May 21.

A whole day of fun events kicks off from 10 a.m. to noon.

Join the Adopt-a-Planter Planting Party. Sign-up is required by May 16 at bit.ly/RodneyPlanters.

At 2:30 p.m. The Myrna Loy will screen a new documentary film, "Rodney Street is Something Beautiful," by videographer Jeanie Warden.

Take a walking tour of the new art projects at 3:30 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., dance to tunes by All Bets Are Off.

Tiernan Irish Dancers perform at 6:30 p.m., comic Rodney Norman is at 7:15 p.m., and from 8 to 9 p.m. it’s a foot-stomping show by Max Hay.

This event celebrates the two-year “Rodney Street Is…” community development project headed by The Myrna Loy and collaborating with artists, small businesses and community members.

For more info, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/ or call 406-443-0287.

dance

Allegro School of Dance performs "Ferdinand"

Allegro School of Dance celebrates its 30th Anniversary with its production of “Ferdinand,” 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Helena Middle School Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door or at Allegro: $15 for adults; $10 for students, seniors and military.

‘Beyond Words, the body as narrator’

Cohesion Dance Project presents “Beyond Words, the body as narrator,” a new evening length work conceived by nationally recognized choreographer and Cohesion’s 2022 Artist-in-Residence, Jennifer Glaws.

Shows are May 20-22, at Cohesion Center’s Backstage Theater, 1020 Argyle St.

Performances will be in-person and livestreamed and available on demand.

In-person show times: Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. (Q&A to follow); Saturday, May 21 at 4 p.m. (with sign language interpretation) and 7:30 p.m. (with artist reception); Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m.

Cost: $20 for adults; $15 for students 18 and under; reduced prices available for those in need. Livestream and on-demand are $20. Tickets are available at cohesiondance.org or 406-422-0830.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

● Father Stu, R

● Lost City, PG-13

● Sonic the Hedgehog 2, PG

● Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore, PG-13

● The Bad Guys, PG

● Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, PG-13

● Firestarter, R

● Everything Everywhere All at Once, R

● Sarkaru Vaari Paata, NR

The Myrna Loy

● The Duke, R

● Petite Maman, PG

● Downton Abbey – A New Era, PG

