Music

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Kendrick and Mondie, a Country music and Americana duo perform on Thursday, March 9, at 8 p.m.

Buckle up for an unforgettable electronic music get-down from Synthesis, featuring Snowschool, Queenager, and DJ FIR on Friday, March 10, at 8 p.m. $5 cover.

Dedric Clark, from Social Animals, performs on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. $5 cover.

Tony Furtado with Luke Price, play Americana, on Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. ADV/ $10 Day of/$15.

Test your knowledge with Tap Room Trivia on Wednesday, March 15,from 7:30 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960

Xpress Talent Search accepting auditions

Singers ages 15 to 21 from the Helena area are invited to audition for the 14th (almost annual) 2023 Xpress Talent Search contest.

Submission deadline for the audition video, application and picture, and signed authorization is March 14. Interested participants can find information online at HelenaXpressSingers.org.

From the auditions received, six to eight semi-finalists will be selected by the Helena Xpress Singers members.

Those semi-finalists will perform in the Talent Search Show on April 29 at 7 p.m., at the Helena Middle School Auditorium.

After the semi-finalists perform, audience members will vote for their favorite singer. That vote will determine the show’s finalists, who will each sing a second selection.

A panel of judges will select the winner, who receives a $1,000 cash prize. Runners-up will each receive $250.

Symphony subscription tickets on sale

Subscriptions for the 2023-2024 Helena Symphony season are now on sale.

The Helena Symphony is the oldest year-long performing arts organization in Helena.

Season 69 will feature renowned guest artists including violinist Tim Fain, pianist Carl Cranmer, cellist Amit Peled, and more. Subscribers will receive access to subscriptions perks such as bring-a-friend passes, reserved seats for all six Masterworks concerts, and early access to Mozart by Candlelight and Christmas in the Cathedral tickets.

Unless otherwise noted, all performances are held at the Helena Civic Center at 7:30 p.m.

Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office located in the Placer Building at 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Subscriptions can also be purchased online at helenasymphony.org. Subscriptions range from $107 to $340 depending on location.

Theater

Carroll Theatre presents Twelfth Night

Carroll College will present one of William Shakespeare’s most well-known and popular comedies, Twelfth Night, with remaining shows on March 9-11, at 7:30 p.m. in the FLEX Theatre at Carroll College.

Twelfth Night, or What You Will centers around romance and mistaken identity with a specific focus on unrequited love and gender roles in society. Carroll College’s version of this timeless tale takes place in Kingston, Jamaica, circa 1700 A.D., giving the cast and crew the opportunity to delve into a bit of sailing history and pirate lore to flesh out the world of the play.

General admission tickets are $15, non-Carroll student and senior tickets are $10, and $5 for children (ages 2-12) and individuals with a Carroll ID.

Tickets can be purchased through the Carroll College theatre webpage, www.carroll.edu/theatre or at the door.

Improv Mining Co. at HAT

Montana Playwrights Network invites you to attend a special improv performance featuring Helena’s own Improv Mining Co. at the Helena Avenue Theatre (HAT), 1319 Helena Ave., on March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Get your tickets online at www.tickettailor.com/events/montanaplaywrightsnetwork/841985# or call/text 406-235-0353 for reservations and information.

Tickets are $16.60. Tickets are also available on MPN’s website: www.montanaplaywrights.org.

Grandstreet to hold auditions

Grandstreet Theatre is hosting auditions for their upcoming production of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR."

Audition dates are March 20-21 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Grandstreet Theatre Studio, 328 N. Fuller Ave.

These auditions are open to all young actors between the ages of 9 and 19. Visit https://theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com/ to get all the details and be prepared, sign up and be ready for a fun audition.

Art

Artist Amplified: honoring Frances Senska

Join us at The Bray on Thursday, March 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. as we honor celebrated artist and educator, Frances Senska through a special presentation, panel discussion featuring Shelburn Murray, Josh Deweese, Lisa Simon, Wayne Boeck and Michelle Corriel, and birthday cake for what would have been Frances’ 109th birthday.

Find out more at www.archiebray.org/event/artist-amplified-honoring-frances-senska/.

Free and open to the public.

Classes and workshops at the Holter

Stained Glass Resin Art: Saturday March 11 from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 from 1-2 p.m. Price: $45. Member: $35.

Learn how to work with resin and colorful mica powder to create unique stained “glass” pieces.

Art Smart: Ages 7-14 on Wednesdays, on-going from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

An after-school art class. Join teaching artist Elise Perpignano to learn about a different artist each week, exploring their artistic style and medium before breaking out to create your own piece of art.

Figure Drawing Open Studio: Wednesdays, on-going from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

This ongoing figure drawing studio is open to all levels. Bring your own media.

Call 406-442-6400, or visit holtermuseum.org/ for more information.

Call for artists for mural

The Helena Public Art Committee, on behalf of the City of Helena, is seeking to commission painted murals along the side walls of the Centennial Trail tunnel. The goal of the project is to provide vibrant public art that creates a unique sense of place for the community to enjoy.

A $15,000 budget is available for commissioning murals in the tunnel. The deadline for artists to submit a proposal is March 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. The full request for proposals can be found at www.helenamt.gov/proposals/.

The tunnel is part of the Centennial Trail, which provides a safe and well used off-street corridor beneath Last Chance Gulch, running east-west across Helena. The tunnel connects Centennial Park and Memorial Park and serves as an entryway in and out of the railroad district for pedestrians.

Holter gala call to artists

The Holter Museum of Art is planning its largest community fundraising event of the year; the annual Gala & Auction, Friday, April 28, at the Helena Civic Center.

Seeking artists to submit their work to be part of this hallmark event! Deadline to apply is March 13.

The purpose of the Holter Gala is to generate funding for exhibitions, arts education and healing arts programs, support the Museum’s high-impact work in the Helena and Montana community, and highlight the artists who help make that happen.

The donation all or a portion of the proceeds from artists work helps ensure free admission to any and all, makes scholarships available for youth education programs, and cultivates the promotion of quality exhibitions and events.

For more information and to apply, visit https://holtermuseum.org/uncategorized/call-to-artists-2023-gala-auction.

Email Ramsay Ballew at ramsay@holtermuseum.org with any questions.

Community

Fish Fry on tap in Townsend

The Townsend Knights of Columbus Fish Fry is back. Take a drive out to Townsend on March 10 and 24 to enjoy fish, taters, mac and cheese, coleslaw and clam chowder.

The event will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 101 S. Walnut, in the parish center from 5-7 pm. Prices are $18 per person, $40 per immediate family with three-plus members, and kids under 5 are free.

Learn to curl events upcoming

Experienced curler or just curling curious. Join us on Friday, March 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Helena Ice Arena.

Cost is $10 for an introduction to the sport of curling. Instructors will be on hand to assist. Bring clean shoes and cash or Venmo for payment. No experience needed.

An additional event will take place at the Helena Ice Arena on Sunday, March 12, from 9-11 a.m.

Last Chance Curling Club members past, present and future are invited. Come learn to curl.

The cost is $20 and pre-registration encouraged. Sign up at lastchancecurlingclub.com. Cash or Venmo for same-day of registration. Clean shoes required.

Snow geese, Berkeley Pit topic of talk

Predicting Snow Goose Migration for the Berkeley Pit will be resented by Last Chance Audubon. This program will present a plan to protect waterfowl at the Berkeley Pit.

In 2016, unprecedented circumstances led an estimated 60,000 snow geese to land on the Berkeley Pit, a Superfund site in Butte. Three thousand geese perished in this event. Since then, a group called Berkeley Pit Waterfowl Protection Program was formed to ensure this tragedy never happens again.

The event will Held at Montana Wild Auditorium, 2668 Broadwater Ave., Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. Bailey Tasker will discuss the program goals. Using data from collared snow geese, the project aims to develop a tool to predict future migration drivers of snow geese over Montana, thus enhancing waterfowl protection efforts at the Berkeley Pit.

Tasker is a biologist and a Master of Ecological Restoration student at Montana Tech.

Learn Montana’s ties to the Titanic

Zoe Ann Stoltz, reference historian at the Montana Historical Society will be the speaker at the Last Chance Corral History Dinner group on Monday March 20, at the Delta Hotel (Colonial) in the Natatorium Room at 5:30 p.m.

The topic of the presentation will be “Miners to Millionaires, Montana’s Ties to the Titanic.” Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Reservations are required by Tuesday, March 14, by calling Honey Richardson at 406-475-3406. Please leave a message and call back number. You will receive a reservation confirmation by March 15.

The Titanic and the stories surrounding the sinking have enthralled the world since the first headlines hit newspapers. Not only were there over a dozen Titanic passengers who listed Montana as their destination, there were also numerous personal and professional Montana connections. Their stories ran from tragic to inspiring.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Scream VI, R

65, PG-13

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, PG-13

Jesus Revolution, PG-13

Cocaine Bear, R

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, PG

Creed III, PG-13

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, R

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

• Emily, R

• Champions, PG-13