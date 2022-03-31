Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published March 31

Art

Helena College Showcase reception

Helena College Showcase, a juried competition of more than 60 art works, runs through April 15. Works include sculptures, paintings, machining, jewelry, photography and more.

A public reception is 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Helena College, 1115 N. Roberts St. Food and drinks will be served and over $2,000 in awards and scholarships will be given out. Silent auction items will raise money to support the arts at Helena College.

Music

Time for Joy – with Vox Sambou

“Just make sure people bring their sneakers to dance,” urges Vox Sambou about his upcoming concert 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at The Myrna Loy. “Wear something comfortable.”

Sambou’s music is a joyous fusion of traditional Haitian rhythms, funk, reggae and hip-hop, making for an irresistible invitation to dance.

He writes and sings in Creole, French, English, Spanish and Portuguese, and says he learns new languages so he can collaborate with the musicians he meets.

At The Myrna Loy, he and his band will be sharing music from their new album, “Forever” and songs from a new EP, “The Right to Leave.”

“At the same time, we are dancing, let’s also be mindful of what’s going on in the world and what we can do to make each other’s lives better,” he says.

Sambou exudes an irrepressible spirit of joy and optimism.

Despite what’s happening in his homeland of Haiti, and in the world, and dealing with two years of a pandemic, the joy still comes through.

He’s performed across North America, France, Chile, Morocco, Spain and more. This will be their first time in Montana, and their sole Montana performance this trip.

“We can’t wait to discover and meet the people.”

Tickets are $25 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/.

For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Pam Tillis in concert

Grammy-winning country music star Pam Tillis performs 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds with special guests Kelley Sinclair and Matt Brua.

A benefit for Montana Narcotics Officers Association.

VIP tickets include Early Entrance at 5:30 p.m. and Premier Seating - Tickets $50.

General Admission Entrance at 6 p.m. - Tickets $42.

A Wee Bit Smaller Productions.

Myrna’s Night Out – high energy tunes

Soak in the soul and funk sounds of Paige and the People’s Band.

Visit kindred spirits you haven’t seen in months.

Relish a delectable, gourmet packaged meal by Savor + Graze.

And get a sneak peek at Myrna’s exciting upcoming season.

These are just a few treats to tantalize you at this year’s Myrna’s Night Out, the annual benefit for The Myrna Loy, on Friday, April 22.

“We’re going to have a high-powered band,” says The Myrna Loy’s Development Director Dan Hollow, “but just keep it a low-key evening and a fun night out.”

The 9-piece band, with its amazing lead singer and back-up singers, delivers a big sound for those who want to dance or just soak in some joyous sounds.

Paige and the People’s Band has opened shows for Willie Nelson, the Doobie Brothers, Lyle Lovett and a number of other renowned national acts.

It has also been featured on “11th & Grant with Eric Funk on Montana PBS.”

One Bozeman reviewer wrote of the lead singer: “If Aretha Franklin and Bruce Springsteen had a love child, she would be Paige Rasmussen.”

This year, Myrna’s Night Out will skip the live and silent auctions and instead will host a spirited Call for Cash led by the oh-so-spirited Mike Casey.

The evening is a way to thank many longtime Myrna members and sponsors who've supported the arts nonprofit through Covid, says Hollow. “It’s been a very challenging two years.

“All money raised will go to the general support of all the projects The Myrna Loy is doing – the Rodney Street Project, arts education programs, the world-class artists we bring in like International Guitar Night and the exciting concerts we have planned for summer and fall.”

Funds support The Myrna Loy, which is a nonprofit independent movie theater and arts powerhouse that engages young and old in the arts.

The show starts at 5:30 p.m. Dress up in your favorite 1920’s duds, or your favorite Montana casual.

Can’t make it to the party? You can still share your love of The Myrna by buying a no-show ticket click here.

Tickets are $75 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/.

For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Xpress Talent Search Show

Eight semi-finalists will compete for a $1,000 cash prize in the April 30 Xpress Talent Search Show.

Selected from several video auditions, are: Brinley Nelson, Emma Robino, Gabriella Radley, J.T. Franklin, Lizzie Johnson, Elsa Grebenc, Devyn Wunderwald and Lotus Porte-Mayel.

This will be the 13th time the Helena Xpress Singers have produced the contest, which is open to girls and boys, ages 15 to 21.

At this year’s contest, scheduled at 7 p.m. at the Helena Middle School Auditorium, the contestants will each sing one song, and then the audience will vote for their favorite. The field will then be narrowed to four finalists who will sing one more time, with a panel of judges selecting the winner.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are available at Friendly’s Sinclair or at HelenaXpressSingers.org.

John Roberts y Pan Blanco, Corb Lund at Tap Room

Singer/songwriter Dan Henry performs with his band Acoustic Roll 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

A night of Free Beer Bingo 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 1 and a chance to donate to Cohesion Dance Project for more bingo cards.

High energy funk, soul, salsa, jazz and more with John Roberts y Pan Blanco and Dance with the Band class, a special dance class with Cohesion Dance just for this show. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, go next door and learn salsa and cha cha moves and then get down at the concert from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Tap Room.

Country rocker Corb Lund performs with Lauren Morrow 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, April 3. CORB LUND ONLINE TICKETS The multiple award-winning singer will be performing songs from his latest highly regarded album.

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Dance

Cha Cha and salsa ‘dance with the band’

Cohesion Dance Project is hosting a “Dance with the Band Class” in collaboration with Lewis & Clark Brewery and John Roberts y Pan Blanco from Billings. This hour-long class will teach participants two specific dance styles to selected songs of Latin Fusion.

Dance to the same songs at Lewis & Clark following class.

$15 class includes 1 hour of instruction, free admission to Lewis & Clark Brewery (cover charge waived), plus 1 free drink token.

Saturday, April 2, from 5:30-6:30 at Cohesion Center, 1020 Argyle St., right across the street from the brewery.

Register at cohesiondance.org/classes, call 406-422-0830 for more information or arrive 15 minutes early to register onsite.

Carroll College

Theatre Club to hold a cabaret fundraiser

The Carroll College Theatre Club is holding a Cabaret Fundraiser in the Carroll College FLEX Theatre on April 2 from 7 to 9 p.m., doors open at 6:30.

The Cabaret Fundraiser, with a theme of Light Us Up, is to raise money for a new sound board and lights to replace and upgrade the theater lighting system.

The event will feature several Carroll staff, students and alumni performing an aerial piece, a Shakespeare scene and musical theater songs.

It includes light refreshments and a silent auction.

More information can be found www.carroll.edu/theatre.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at the Carroll College Marketplace or at the door.

History

MHS Talk: Murder and mayhem

"Murder and Mayhem in Gallatin County, Montana" Lecture and book signing with Kelly Hartman at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31. A workplace turned deadly near Three Forks. A woman with no reported name killed on a stairway in Belgrade. A woman murdered 20 years after she was a suspect in another homicide.

Don’t worry — these aren’t recent crimes, but rather the sordid stories detailed in Bozeman historian Kelly Hartman’s newest book, "Murder and Mayhem in Gallatin County, Montana."

All talks are in the MHS Auditorium, 225 N. Roberts St.

Also live streamed or find the archived recording on the MHS YouTube Channel.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● Dog, PG-13

● Sing 2, PG

● The Batman, PG-13

● Morbius, PG-13

● Uncharted, PG-13

● Never Forget Tibet, no rating

● The Case for Heaven, no rating

● Lost City, PG-13

● Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), PG

● Princess Mononoke, no rating

The Myrna Loy

● You Won’t Be Alone, R

● X, R

