Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published March 3

film

‘Ted K’ on screen at The Myrna Loy

Montana’s most infamous criminal is the focus of a new film, “Ted K,” at The Myrna Loy.

Hometown Helena boy Matt Flanders grew up hearing about the Unabomber in the news, and like other Montanans was stunned to learn that the murderer who’d terrified the country for 18 years lived down the road in Lincoln.

Fast forward a few decades and Flanders and his company, Ten by Twelve Productions, are the main producers of this film about Ted Kaczynski and his reign of terror.

After opening in select theaters in February, it shows at The Myrna Loy March 4-17.

“Although I knew the story of the Unabomber and his arrest, I didn’t really know about all the vandalism and acts of terror he was committing in Lincoln and Montana,” says Flanders in a phone interview from his home in New York.

Many of the film’s revelations come from more than 25,000 pages of journal entries Kaczynski wrote while living in his 10-by-12-foot cabin in the woods outside of Lincoln.

South African actor Sharlto Copley plays Kaczynski, but many in the Montana cast are from Lincoln.

Lincoln residents also provided a lot of assistance, says Flanders, from hospitality, to use of snowmobiles, to lending some 1990s autos.

“There’s so many beautiful shots of the Lincoln area,” adds Flanders, who hopes to produce and shoot more films in Montana. “It’s a great reminder of how lucky Montanans are to live in such a beautiful place.”

Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for matinees.

For movie times, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more info, call 443-0287. Face masks are required.

Dance

Guest choreographer Glaws teaches modern dance

Cohesion Dance Project is hosting a free dance workshop featuring nationally recognized choreographer Jennifer Glaws from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Cohesion Center, 1020 Argyle.

As Cohesion’s 2022 Artist in Residence, Glaws will lead participants through warm-ups, modern/contemporary dance phrases and introduce her residency project, which takes place March 16-May 22.

Dancers ages 8 to adult of all levels and abilities are welcome to participate in the workshop with no obligation to join the production cast.

Following the workshop, dancers will have the opportunity to join the cast of the production, which is May 19-22.

Register at cohesiondance.org/classes or call 406-422-0830 for more information.

‘Dance with the Band Class’

Cohesion Dance Project is hosting a “Dance with the Band Class” in collaboration with Lewis & Clark Brewery and Insufficient Funds Saturday, March 5 from 5:30-6:30 at Cohesion Center, 1020 Argyle St.

This class will teach a number of line dances to specific songs that will be played later by Insufficient Funds.

Learn the moves to Copper Head Road, Footloose, Dust on the Bottle and more. Then, head to the brewery to show off the new moves.

The class is $15 and includes free admission to Lewis & Clark Brewery plus one free drink token.

Register at cohesiondance.org/classes or call 406-422-0830.

Music

Alt rock, comedy and more at Tap Room

Matt Strachan and the Hoot Owls play alt rock and country 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room. Admission is $5.

Das Froot, a politically incorrect live comedy group, performs one of the most insane shows 7 p.m. Sunday, March 6.

Open Mic showcases Helena’s best home-brewed tunes 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Jazz nights

Wilbur Rehmann plays sax, and is joined by Ken Nelson on keyboard, and Todd Silas, playing bass, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the Montana Club, second floor, 24 W. Sixth Ave.

The following night, Rehmann is on sax, Fred Cobb is on keyboard, and Jason Slead is on bass, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Montana Club Rathskeller (lower level).

Sauter plays country

J.D. “Rabbit” Sauter plays country and rock'n'roll at the Moose Lodge, 4750 N. Montana, every first and third Friday of the month.

Youth Talent Search competition

Helena’s Xpress Singers is seeking 15- to 21-year-old singers, male and female, to compete in the 13th Xpress Talent Search Show set for 7 p.m. April 30, at the Helena Middle School Auditorium.

Win a $1,000 cash prize.

Visit HelenaXpressSingers.org for details. Audition deadline is March 15.

Music of Elton John and Billy Joel at Symphony Under the Stars

The music of Billy Joel and Elton John will be the theme of this year’s Symphony Under the Stars, July 26.

Once again, the free concert will be on Guadalupe Hill at Carroll College.

This will be the 18th Annual Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars.

For more information, contact the Helena Symphony office at 406-442-1860.

Specific details about seating, parking and other information are at the Symphony Under the Stars Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SymphonyUnderTheStars, or www.symphonyunderthestars.com.

Library

Get growing – women and agriculture events

Lewis & Clark Library celebrates Women’s History Month and National Agriculture Month with a series of events in March featuring women writing about agriculture, cooking, soil, and a seed swap with Helena Community Gardens.

It includes author discussions by Jody L. Lamp, Melody Dobson and Lindsay Gardner; a seed swap; and concludes with a soil discussion led by Chris Evans. Discussions are virtual and free.

The Seed Swap with Helena Community Gardens and Lewis & Clark Library is Sunday, March 20, from 1-3 p.m. at the library.

For more info on all the events and registration (required), visit www.lclibrary.org.

Theater

Raven’s Feather’s ‘Grounded’ – final week

Helena’s newest theater company, Raven’s Feather Productions, closes out its first show, “Grounded” by George Brant, this week.

Shows run through Saturday, March 5, at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

This award-winning, one-woman show stars veteran actor Katy Wright and is directed by Ross Peter Nelson.

“Grounded” tells the story of a female fighter jet pilot who is transferred to drone reconnaissance duty after giving birth and the toll it takes on her physically and psychologically.

Shows are March 3-6 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for general admission / $15 for students.

Not advised for children under age 13.

Advance tickets for “Grounded” are available online at ww.ravensfeather.org/tickets.

history

MHS talks feature women’s history, Devil’s Brigade

All MHS talks are in the Montana Historical Society auditorium, 225 N. Roberts St.

"Don’t Forget the Ladies: From Prophets to Rodeo" with Zoe Ann Stoltz is 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3. From prophets to diplomats, mothers to Marines – get to know a few amazing women.

"The Legacy of the First Special Service Force 1942-1944" with Bill Woon is 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Woon tells the story of the First Special Service Force, which started in 1942 at Fort Harrison. Also known as the Devil’s Brigade, it was a top-secret experiment in unconventional warfare and the forefather of today’s Special Forces.

Can’t make it? Watch the livestream or find the archived recording on the MHS YouTube Channel.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● Dog, PG-13

● Sing 2, PG

● The Batman, PG-13

● Spider-Man: No Way Home, PG-13

● Uncharted, PG-13

● Death on the Nile, PG-13

● Marry Me, PG-13

● Jackass Forever, R

● Studio 666, R

The Myrna Loy

● Cyrano, PG-13

● Ted K, R

