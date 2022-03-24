Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published March 24

Music

Alive at Five returns this summer

Alive at Five, sponsored by Downtown Helena, Inc. returns with a new season of live music, local food trucks and local nonprofits.

The free weekly summer concert will be every Wednesday beginning June 1 and running until Aug. 3 from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.

The bands, genres, home base and venue follow:

June 1: Copper Queen, Americana, of Helena, Lawrence Street Block Party

June 8: Boot Juice, Americana, Sierra Nevadas, Women’s Park

June 15: Shakewell, Funk, Missoula, Women’s Park

June 22: Madeline Hawthorne, Americana, Bozeman, Women’s Park

June 29: Lord Nelson, Rock, Charlottesville, Women’s Park

July 6: Big Ska Country, High Energy Dance, East Helena, Great Northern Town Center

July 13: Dave Jordan & The NIA, Rock/Roots, New Orleans, Pioneer Park

July 20: Ten Years Gone, Classic Rock Covers, Helena, Pioneer Park

July 27: John Roberts y Pan Blanco, Latin Jazz, Los Angeles, Pioneer Park

Aug 3: Hardwood Heart, Progressive Bluegrass, Missoula, Pioneer Park

The season starts with a block party on Lawrence Street, followed by four sessions at Women's Park. The mid-season will then start with another block party in the Great Northern Town Center, followed by the final four sessions at Pioneer Park.

Time for Joy – with Vox Sambou

“Just make sure people bring their sneakers to dance,” urges Vox Sambou about his upcoming concert 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at The Myrna Loy. “Wear something comfortable.”

Sambou’s music is a joyous fusion of traditional Haitian rhythms, funk, reggae and hip-hop, making for an irresistible invitation to dance.

He writes and sings in Creole, French, English, Spanish and Portuguese, and says he learns new languages so he can collaborate with the musicians he meets.

At The Myrna Loy, he and his band will be sharing music from their new album, “Forever” and songs from a new EP, “The Right to Leave.”

“At the same time, we are dancing, let’s also be mindful of what’s going on in the world and what we can do to make each other’s lives better,” he says.

Sambou exudes an irrepressible spirit of joy and optimism.

Despite what’s happening in his homeland of Haiti, and in the world, and dealing with two years of a pandemic, the joy still comes through.

He’s performed across North America, France, Chile, Morocco, Spain and more. This will be their first time in Montana, and their sole Montana performance this trip.

“We can’t wait to discover and meet the people.”

Tickets are $25 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/.

For more information, call 406-443-0287.

“Vox and his band are on fire, captivating the audience with a mash-up of socially conscious hip-hop that integrates Haitian roots music, Afrobeat, Latin grooves, and reggae beats.”-- VICE

'Rockin’ Broadway at Our Redeemer’s

Philip Fortenberry and Rebecca Spencer perform a “Rockin’ Broadway” concert at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 3580 N. Benton Avenue. This concert is a mini-fundraiser for Intermountain Children’s Home.

Tickets ($15 in advance and $20 at the door) are available at Leslie’s Hallmark on 11th Avenue, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church or by contacting 406-227-9711 or joyofmusic66@q.com.

Intermountain also has a ‘wish list’ of activity supplies that will be emailed to those requesting details.

Gary and Joy Novota will soon be offering similar themed concerts at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran.

The April 2 concert attendees are invited to a reception in the Great Room following the concert.

Fortenberry and Spencer at Starz on Stage

Philip Fortenberry and Rebecca Spencer will perform for Starz on Stage’s concert gala celebration Starz on Stage’s 10th season 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.

Fortenberry, a sought-after performer in Las Vegas, performed with 10 Broadway shows and eight national tours; made his Carnegie debut for Eartha Kitt and performed for President George Bush.

Rebecca Spencer made her debut at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in “Into the Woods” and performed principal roles internationally in operas, national tours, and more.

Single tickets $35 and available by calling 406-227-9711, on-line at www.starzonstage.net or by contacting joyofmusic66@q.com.

Pam Tillis in concert

Grammy-winning country music star Pam Tillis performs 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds with special guests Kelley Sinclair and Matt Brua.

A benefit for Montana Narcotics Officers Association.

VIP tickets include Early Entrance at 5:30 p.m. and Premier Seating - Tickets $50.

General Admission Entrance at 6 p.m. - Tickets $42.

A Wee Bit Smaller Productions.

Milburn and Rehmann trio at Montana Club

The Wilbur Rehmann Group with special guest Anna Milburn, vocals, will be performing at the Rathskeller, downstairs at the Montana Club, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

Rehmann on sax, Fred Cobb piano, and Jason Slead bass.

Funk, comedy, blues and more at Tap Room

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Acker from groups like Infamous Stringdusters performs with his trio 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

A night of funky bass and deep grooves with Tesseract, a project by Sean Burress and Josh Stumberg with his electronic music project Snow School 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, March 25.

The Sweetgrass Blues Band plays blues rock music 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

It’s Comedy Open Mic 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 27.

Montana’s top stand-up comedians perform Tuesday, March 29.

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Also, Lewis & Clark Tap Room and Vigilante Pizza are combining forces to offer not only beer but fresh pizza at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Outdoors film

Fish film festival

The 2022 Montana Fishing Film Festival world premiere is Friday, March 25, at Grandstreet Theatre. Doors open 5:30 p.m., show 6:30. Info and tickets at www.mtfishingfilmfest.com.

Art

Continuing Education Classes at The Bray

After a long pandemic closure, The Bray relaunches its education classes with its Spring Session: March 28-May 20.

Open to all levels for adults (16-plus) in a range of topics and experience levels.

Register at archiebray.org.

Classes meet three hours, once a week, for eight weeks.

Fees include: 24 hours of instruction, first 25 pounds of clay, class firings, and open studio access (7 days a week, 8 a.m.–10 p.m.).

Fall session runs Sept. 13–Nov. 3.

For more info, email education@archiebray.org.

Pottery Talk: Advice & Answers (Fingers Crossed!)

Inspired by the call-in radio show Car Talk, Pottery Talk is the class to take to get your pottery questions answered.

Bring your pottery issues and questions to class as instructor Bill Wilkey explains, and walks the class through the ceramic process.

Tuesday evenings 6-9 p.m. at The Bray.

Ideal for beginner/intermediates who want to know when to repair a crack, or start over. Cost: $250.

History

MHS: Historic guns

Highlights from the MHS Gun Collection with Vic Reiman at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24. He cataloged part of the nearly 1,000-piece MHS firearms collection and shares what he finds most interesting.

All talks are in the MHS Auditorium, 225 N. Roberts St.

Also live streamed or find the archived recording on the MHS YouTube Channel.

Library

Amor Towles speaks at Helena Civic Center

An evening with New York Times best-selling author Amor Towles in conversation with Russell Rowland is 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the Helena Civic Center.

Admission is free. The Montana Book Co will be selling books at the event and there will be a chance for a book signing after the reading and discussion. Towles’ visit is made possible by a gift from the estate of longtime Helena Librarian, and friend of the Library, Christian Frazza.

Calamity Jane at East Helena Library

The Lewis & Clark Library East Helena Branch will virtually host a Montana Conversation program “Me and Martha: Intimate Reflections of Dora DuFran about the Real Life of Calamity Jane” with Mary Jane Bradbury 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

For information, call 406-227-5750. To register for the event visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V3UjF1CMRjiuZ0sJwxVrYA.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● Dog, PG-13

● Sing 2, PG

● The Batman, PG-13

● Spider-Man: No Way Home, PG-13

● Uncharted, PG-13

● Death on the Nile, PG-13

● RRR, no rating

● Lost City, PG-13

● Jujutsu Kaisen 0, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

● The Outfit, PG-13

● X, R

