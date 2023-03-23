Music

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Top Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Montana Red Dirt Doubleheader from Matt Strachan and the Hoot Owls and El Wencho play on Thursday, March 23 at 8 p.m. $5 cover.

Jack Willhite’s Rock & Roll Comedy Show takes place on Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m. $10 ADV / $15 day of the show.

Hailing from Prosper, Texas, Tanner Usrey is an emerging singer/songwriter with a vocal styling all his own. Usrey will be performing on Saturday, March 25 at 8 p.m. with opening support from Levi Blom. General admission $20 ADV / $30 day of show.

Magician Karl Harren performs in the power room on Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m. $5 cover.

Open Mic takes place on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Test your knowledge with Tap Room Trivia on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Emma Donovan & the Putbacks

Emma Donovan & the Putbacks have been hailed as being “at the forefront of the Indigenous renaissance” movement in Australia.

They’ll be bringing their unique blend of country, soul and funk to The Myrna Loy Thursday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Donovan, a multi-award-winning Indigenous singer, has been performing music since she was 7.

And she’s been collaborating with the Melbourne-based Putbacks, a rhythm and funk band, for the past eight years.

A member of the renowned family band, The Donovans, that was founded by her grandparents, Micko and Aileen Donovan, Emma knew she wanted to be a singer since she was a young teen.

Her whole family on her mother’s side was in The Donovans, including Emma’s mother Agnes and Emma’s five uncles. Like her mother and grandmother, Emma is known for her powerful voice. Much of the music they sang was church or gospel music.

Her mother’s family are Gumbaynggirr (pronounced goom-bang-GEAR) people from the area now known as Northern New South Wales. While her father’s family are Yamatji (yah-mah-djee) and hailed from West Australia.

The Myrna Loy concert will be the band’s sole Montana gig, and it will be the first time Donavan has performed in Montana.

Tickets are $25 and available online at themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287.

Symphony subscription tickets on sale

Subscriptions for the 2023-2024 Helena Symphony season are now on sale.

Season 69 will feature renowned guest artists including violinist Tim Fain, pianist Carl Cranmer, cellist Amit Peled, and more. Subscribers will receive access to subscriptions perks such as bring-a-friend passes, reserved seats for all six Masterworks concerts, and early access to Mozart by Candlelight and Christmas in the Cathedral tickets.

Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office located in the Placer Building at 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Subscriptions can also be purchased online at helenasymphony.org. Subscriptions range from $107 to $340 depending on location.

Theater

Spring break workshops at Grandstreet

Grandstreet Theatre School if offering spring break workshops on March 30-31.

Sing, dance and learn songs and scenes from some of your favorite musicals. This workshop is run by the high school students of Grandstreet's Student Advisory Board.

Register online at: theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com.

Half-day price is $20 from 9 a.m.- noon, or 1-4 p.m.

Full day is $35. Lunch will be provided for full day participants (please notify us in advance of any dietary restrictions).

For more information visit our website theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com, or call the office at 406-442-4270.

Art

Artist, students create mobiles

Check out the fun and fanciful mobiles hanging in the window of the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence St. Enjoy their shadows and free-flowing gentle movement.

The mobiles were made from mostly discarded plastic items by Ann Wilsnack and her students. They will be on display into early April.

Exhibit features artist's private paintings

Jan Novy (1952-2019) looked at the world closely. Meticulously. Mindfully.

The 1+1=1 Gallery presents “Look Closely” an exhibit of paintings Novy made for herself but that need to be shared. Novy’s last show was in 2018.

“Look Closely” will have a virtual component, available online at 1plus1is1.com Website visitors can read the curator’s statement, Novy’s artist statement and browse a gallery of pieces included in the exhibit.

“Look Closely” will be on display at the gallery through Saturday, March 25. 1+1=1 Gallery is located at 434 North Last Chance Gulch in Helena, and is open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library sponsoring Tiny Mobile Art contest

The Lewis & Clark Library Bookmobile will be hosting a Tiny Mobile Art Gallery during April. The gallery will be available for viewing at all Bookmobile stops during regularly scheduled open hours.

To view the Bookmobile schedule visit, www.lclibrary.org/188/bookmobile.

To enter art for the gallery please submit a 3x3 piece of art to the Bookmobile at any scheduled stop by March 31 with your name, a short description of the piece, and contact information.

Be sure to include whether you would like your art returned to you after the show.

Not all submitted art will be entered into the Tiny Mobile Art Gallery, entries are at the discretion of library staff.

If you have any questions please email the Bookmobile staff at bookmobile@lclibary.org.

Classes and workshops at the Holter

Art Smart: Ages 7-14 on Wednesdays, on-going from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

An after-school art class. Join teaching artist Elise Perpignano to learn about a different artist each week, exploring their artistic style and medium before breaking out to create your own piece of art.

Figure Drawing Open Studio: Wednesdays, on-going from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

This ongoing figure drawing studio is open to all levels. Bring your own media.

Dear Potato Pop-up and Comfortable Shoes at Craft a Better Community: Sunday, March 26 from 3:30-8 p.m. at Ten Mile Creek Brewery.

Eat a cookie in support of the arts. Dear Potato will be selling cookies and baked goods from 3:30-6:30 p.m. with a percentage of each sale benefitting the museum. Cookies will be adorned with famous pieces of artwork. Indulge that sweet tooth and take a bite knowing it supports your favorite local art museum.

Bring along your dancing shoes as Comfortable Shoes takes the stage at 6 p.m. to play tunes and dancing grooves into the evening. One dollar of every beverage purchased from 5-8 p.m. goes to the museum. Eat some cookies, sip a beverage, and dance along in support of the arts.

Call 406-442-6400, or visit holtermuseum.org/ for more information.

Community

Fish Fry in Townsend Friday

The Townsend Knights of Columbus Fish Fry is back. Take a drive out to Townsend on March 24 to enjoy fish, taters, mac and cheese, coleslaw and clam chowder.

The event will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 101 S. Walnut, in the parish center from 5-7 pm. Prices are $18 per person, $40 per immediate family with three-plus members, and kids under 5 are free.

Night of Irish Dance, Song & Debate

Carroll’s Talking Saints are hosting a trio of guest debaters from Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Campus Center Lower Level.

The evening event will feature traditional Irish dancing from the Tiernan Irish Dancers, a musical performance by the Brennan family featuring guitars, banjos, whistles, mandolins, and harmonicas and will conclude with a debate between several Talking Saints and the national debate champion Irish debaters on whether Irish sports are better than American sports – Gaelic football vs. the NFL, hurling vs. baseball, etc.

This event is free and open to the public. The Helena community is encouraged to attend.

Carroll annual Philosophy Now Lecture

Join Carroll College for its annual Philosophy Now Lecture, "Kinship, Citizenship: 23andMe and the End of Democratic Life," at the Corette Library Sage Room on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. featuring Stony Brook University Associate Professor of Philosophy Anne O'Byrne, Ph.D.

The event is free and open to the public.

Book Nerd Reading Challenge

Are you a self-proclaimed book nerd? Show off your reading prowess by participating in the Lewis & Clark Library Book Nerd Reading Challenge! During April, read one book in each of the four categories to win a one-of-a-kind book nerd sticker designed by library staff.

Participation is easy. Sign up at www.beanstack.com with Lewis & Clark Library as your site and begin tracking your reads on April 1. Categories include: graphic novels, poetry, picture book or coffee table book, and book of your choice. Once you complete the challenge in Beanstack visit any Lewis & Clark Library location to pick-up your book nerd sticker. This program is for readers of all ages.

Fundraiser Ball for the MPN, HAT

Inspired by Robin Hood and Jane Austen, the Montana Playwrights Network and Helena Avenue Theatre present The Ball, a community event for everyone to dress in ball costumes, socialize and dance in the Helena Civic Center Ballroom, 340 Neill Ave., on April 8 from 6:30-11 p.m.

This fundraiser features live music with a dance caller to lead everyone through fun, easy-to-learn dances. The evening includes a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash-bar for soda, beer, and wine.

There will also be a separate daytime Family Fun event featuring great games and dance lessons from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Daytime tickets are $5 with kids ages 5 and under admitted free, and evening Ball tickets are $30. All tickets are available online at www.montanaplaywrights.org or call 406-603-0569 for more information.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

John Wick: Chapter 4, R

Cocaine Bear, R

Champions, PG-13

Creed III, PG-13

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, PG-13

65, PG-13

Scream VI, R

Jesus Revolution, PG-13

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, PG

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

Inside, R

Champions, PG-13