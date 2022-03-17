Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published March 17

Art

Exploring the mystery of ‘The Animal Side’

“The Animal Side,” a new art exhibit that shares four artists’ unique take on animals, is now open at The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery and runs through May 15.

A public reception is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at 15 N. Ewing.

Curated by Helena artist Amy Brakeman Livezey, the show features selected works by artists:

Kallie Audet, Helena, whose oil paintings take a classical approach to portraying animals;

Dan McArdle, Helena, whose woodcarving wall pieces portray the movement of water or wind around the stillness of the featured animal;

Betsey Hurd, Helena, who takes a playful, whimsical approach in her clay animal sculptures; and

LWren Walraven, New Mexico, who will share a body of more abstract acrylic paintings she created while she was artist-in-residence at Yellowstone National Park.

The idea came together after reading the philosophy book, “The Animal Side,” which explores how animals “are a portal to the mysteries of our lives and our existence,” Brakeman Livezey says.

“It makes me think about this fascination with animals as the subject matter for art has been happening ever since art began. It’s beautiful how there’s such a strong thread over and across time and cultures from person to person – yet there is so much variety possible there.

“The most interesting thing that ties the work together is the more philosophical appreciation of animals as fellow beings on earth. They ‘live’ as humans do, but beyond that there is so much mystery. The way we choose to interact with or find meaning in animals is as varied as the day is long, but the universality of that artistic endeavor shows us how much depth there is in our commonality.”

For more information, visit themyrnaloy.com or call 406-443-0287.

Young Voices exhibit

The 7th Annual Young Voices Art Exhibit and Fundraiser kicks off on Saturday, March 19, with an all-day open house at 1+1=1 Gallery.

It features the work of 25 young artists.

Pieces range from funky to elegant, and 75% of the proceeds go to local charities selected by the artists themselves.

The show runs through April 9. Also online at https://1plus1is1.com/.

1+1=1 Gallery’s main mission is to strengthen the arts community of Helena and to support artists.

Outdoors film

Fish film festival

Ever wonder why more of the content out there doesn’t look like what you actually do on the weekends?

This is a space for the gals and guys that fish in their own backyards and want to see films they can actually relate to.

The 2022 Montana Fishing Film Festival world premiere is Friday, March 25, at Grandstreet Theatre. Doors open 5:30 p.m., show 6:30. Info and tickets at www.mtfishingfilmfest.com.

Music

Rock, country, pop and laughs at Tap Room

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Insufficient Funds, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room. Also, Tiernan Irish Dancers at 4 p.m.

Tennessee Jet plays fuzz guitar, primal percussion 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 18.

Amanda Stewart on tap 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 19, playing folk, country and pop with her full band from Bozeman.

Bone Dry Comedy presents Nariko Ott 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Tickets $15.

Helena’s best home brewed tunes can be heard at Open Mic 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Queen City Swing Band

Queen City Swing Band will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by playing for the Metropolitan Dinner Club on March 17 in the banquet room at Jorgenson’s.

First organized in 1991 with the Speakeasy Dance Band, it has continued to play dance music from the 1920s through the ‘50s.

No-host cocktails are 5:30 p.m., dinner 6 and entertainment at 7. All are welcome. Dinner and entertainment for nonmembers is $35. Reservations are required. Call Patti at 406-202-1766.

Symphony features cellist Amit Peled

Acclaimed Israeli-American cellist Amit Peled performs Elgar’s profoundly expressive Cello Concerto with the Helena Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.

Then experience the music that caused a riot – the provocatively primitive and viscerally powerful “Rite of Spring” by Stravinsky.

“The Rite of Spring is easily one of the most important works of the 20th century” said Maestro Allan R. Scott

Saturday’s concert tickets are ($25-$55 plus a $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, or call the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visit the Symphony Box Office at the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

HomeStream Your Helena Symphony presented by AARP Montana will live stream the concert, available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page. Streaming is free, but donations welcome.

Sauter plays country

J.D. “Rabbit” Sauter plays country and rock'n'roll at the Moose Lodge, 4750 N. Montana Ave., every first and third Friday of the month.

Youth Talent Search competition

Helena Xpress Singers Chorus holds its 2022 Youth Talent Search Competition after a COVID hiatus.

They are seeking 15-to-21-year-old singers, male and female, to compete in the 13th Xpress Talent Search Show set for 7 p.m. April 30, at the Helena Middle School Auditorium. Winner gets a $1,000 cash prize.

For info, visit HelenaXpressSingers.org for details. Audition deadline is March 15.

history

MHS: Passmore talks about Glacier Park

Award-winning photographer Blake Passmore, will talk about the names along one of America’s most iconic roads, the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

Lead writer for the Climb Glacier National Park guidebook series, he tells the stories behind the names in Glacier. Passmore has been voted as “Best Author of the Flathead” for his writing for the past three years.

Carroll College

Food, agriculture and much more

Who's at the Table? Questions of Justice, Food, and Animal Agriculture, 7 p.m. March 21, Carroll College, Zoom lecture.

Professors Aaron Gross and Christopher Carter speak at the annual Roeben-Raunig Lecture in Social Justice and the Human-Animal Relationship, presenting "Who's at the Table? Questions of Justice, Food, and Animal Agriculture." Theology Department Professor Eric Meyer will host.

Join this conversation about connections between food, race, religion and animal agriculture. For info, visit https://www.carroll.edu/event/questions-justice-food-animal-agriculture.

Theater

’High School Musical’ at JHS

Jefferson High School Drama in Boulder is staging “High School Musical,” 7 p.m. March 17-19, at Jefferson High School theater.

Directed by Mike Hesford and Matt Bowman, this musical is adapted from a Disney Channel Original movie musical by the same name.

It follows the life of basketball star Troy Bolton, played by sophomore Jack Johnson, and Gabriella Montez played by senior Ellen McLean.

There is also a 1 p.m. matinee, March 19.

Tickets are $7 for senior citizens/students and $10 for adults and available at the door.

Library

Calamity Jane at East Helena Library

The Lewis & Clark Library East Helena Branch will virtually host a Montana Conversation program “Me and Martha: Intimate Reflections of Dora DuFran about the Real Life of Calamity Jane” with Mary Jane Bradbury 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

Bradbury is a historic interpreter and scholar who brings history to life for audiences of all ages.

She is an artist-in-residence for the CM Russell Museum in Great Falls and the Montana Historical Society.

For information, call 406-227-5750. To register for the event visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V3UjF1CMRjiuZ0sJwxVrYA.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● Dog, PG-13

● Sing 2, PG

● The Batman, PG-13

● Spider-Man: No Way Home, PG-13

● Uncharted, PG-13

● Death on the Nile, PG-13

● A Man of God, no rating

● Jackass Forever, R

● Jujutsu Kaisen 0, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

● The Outfit, PG-13

● Ted K, R

