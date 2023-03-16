Music

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Top Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Vinyl City performs a wide variety of music on Thursday, March 16 at 8 p.m.

Come down to the Tap Room for a St. Patrick’s day celebration with Ten Years Gone and Tiernan Irish Dancers. Tiernan Irish Dancers will perform at 4:30 p.m. and live music will start at 8 p.m. $5 cover after 7:30 p.m.

Wood Belly brings bluegrass to the Tap Room on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. $5 cover.

Magician Karl Harren performs in the power room on Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. $5 cover.

Das Froot Comedy featuring Bad Napoleon shares jokes on Monday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at lctaproom.com

Test your knowledge with Tap Room Trivia on Wednesday, March 22 from 7:30 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Pianist Claire Huangci featured at symphony

On Saturday, March 25, the Helena Symphony will present Masterworks V.

The Helena Symphony Orchestra & Chorale and renowned Pianist Claire Huangci celebrate Rachmaninoff’s 150th on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center.

World-renowned pianist, recording artist, and one of Helena’s favorite soloists, Claire Huangci returns to perform Rachmaninoff’s breathtakingly beautiful Second Piano Concerto. The 150th birthday celebration of Rachmaninoff opens with his reflective Vocalise, and the concert also features the spirited playfulness of Poulenc’s Gloria.

“Rachmaninoff’s Second and Third Piano Concertos are performed all the time, and are massively difficult for the pianist,” explains Maestro Scott. “There are very few things that are harder than this, and the pianist must consume every part of the piano and be incredibly powerful with it. It is very intimate and lush, and the orchestra sings with the pianist.”

Concert tickets can be purchased ($15 - $55 plus a $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office 406-442-1860, or visiting the Symphony Box Office located on the Downtown Walking Mall at the Placer Building (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Symphony subscription tickets on sale

Subscriptions for the 2023-2024 Helena Symphony season are now on sale.

The Helena Symphony is the oldest year-long performing arts organization in Helena.

Season 69 will feature renowned guest artists including violinist Tim Fain, pianist Carl Cranmer, cellist Amit Peled, and more. Subscribers will receive access to subscriptions perks such as bring-a-friend passes, reserved seats for all six Masterworks concerts, and early access to Mozart by Candlelight and Christmas in the Cathedral tickets.

Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office located in the Placer Building at 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Subscriptions can also be purchased online at helenasymphony.org. Subscriptions range from $107 to $340 depending on location.

Theater

Saturday Night Live in Helena lives

It takes more than COVID to knock out a 40-year local comedy tradition.

Saturday Night Live in Helena survives and even thrives – with a whole new raucous and hilarious skewering of what’s going on at the state Capitol.

This year, SNL generously widens its scope to take in the absurdities of the nation’s Capitol.

SNL, starring the usual suspects plus a lot of fresh faces, hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. nightly through Saturday, March 18.

Some special guests are dropping by – local favorite comic and former SNL director, Mokey McNeilly visits a couple nights, as well as cast members from the Virginia City Brewery Follies on March 17 and 18.

And, as of now, there are at least three songs about amending the Montana Constitution, plus there will be the amazingly popular mind-twisting spoonerisms by Ian Marquand return.

Tickets are $25 and available online at themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287.

Improv Mining Co. at HAT

Montana Playwrights Network invites you to attend a special improv performance featuring Helena’s own Improv Mining Co. at the Helena Avenue Theatre (HAT), 1319 Helena Ave., on March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Get your tickets online at www.tickettailor.com/events/montanaplaywrightsnetwork/841985# or call/text 406-235-0353 for reservations and information.

Tickets are $16.60. Tickets are also available on MPN’s website: www.montanaplaywrights.org.

Grandstreet holding auditions

Grandstreet Theatre is hosting auditions for their upcoming production of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR."

Audition dates are March 20-21 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Grandstreet Theatre Studio, 328 N. Fuller Ave.

These auditions are open to all young actors between the ages of 9 and 19. Visit https://theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com/ to get all the details and be prepared, sign up and be ready for a fun audition.

After school classes offered at Grandstreet

Grandstreet Theatre School announces Session 3 after school classes March 20-May 18.

Cost is $125 for Session 3 classes.

Youth classes:

Mondays

High school 9th and 10th graders only 3:45-5:30

Tuesdays

K-2nd 3:45-5:15 p.m.

3-4th 3:45-5 p.m.

Wednesday

5th & 6th 3:45-5:30 p.m.

Thursdays

7th & 8th 3:45-5:30 p.m.

Register online at: tickets.grandstreettheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/login&venue=2, or call box office 406 442-4270 to sign up over the phone.

Spring break workshops at Grandstreet

Grandstreet Theatre School if offering spring break workshops on March 30-31.

Sing, dance and learn songs and scenes from some of your favorite musicals. This workshop is run by the high school students of Grandstreet's Student Adivsory Board.

Register online at: theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com.

Half-day price is $20 from 9 a.m.- noon, or 1-4 p.m.

Full day is $35. Lunch will be provided for full day participants (please notify us in advance of any dietary restrictions).

For more information visit our website theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com, or call the office at 406- 442-4270.

Art

Exhibit features artist's private paintings

Jan Novy (1952-2019) looked at the world closely. Meticulously. Mindfully.

The 1+1=1 Gallery presents “Look Closely” an exhibit of paintings Novy made for herself but that need to be shared. Novy’s last show was in 2018.

“Look Closely” will have a virtual component, available online at https://1plus1is1.com Website visitors can read the curator’s statement, Novy’s artist statement and browse a gallery of pieces included in the exhibit.

“Look Closely” will be on display at the gallery through Saturday, March 25, 2023. 1+1=1 Gallery is located at 434 North Last Chance Gulch in Helena, and is open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11a.m. to 4 p.m.

Library sponsoring Tiny Mobile Art contest

The Lewis & Clark Library Bookmobile will be hosting a Tiny Mobile Art Gallery during April. The gallery will be available for viewing at all Bookmobile stops during regularly scheduled open hours.

To view the Bookmobile schedule visit, www.lclibrary.org/188/bookmobile.

To enter art for the gallery please submit a 3x3 piece of art to the Bookmobile at any scheduled stop by March 31 with your name, a short description of the piece, and contact information.

Be sure to include whether you would like your art returned to you after the show.

Not all submitted art will be entered into the Tiny Mobile Art Gallery, entries are at the discretion of library staff.

If you have any questions please email the Bookmobile staff at bookmobile@lclibary.org.

Classes and workshops at the Holter

Art Smart: Ages 7-14 on Wednesdays, on-going from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

An after-school art class. Join teaching artist Elise Perpignano to learn about a different artist each week, exploring their artistic style and medium before breaking out to create your own piece of art.

Figure Drawing Open Studio: Wednesdays, on-going from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

This ongoing figure drawing studio is open to all levels. Bring your own media.

Call 406-442-6400, or visit holtermuseum.org/ for more information.

Call for artists for mural

The Helena Public Art Committee, on behalf of the City of Helena, is seeking to commission painted murals along the side walls of the Centennial Trail tunnel. The goal of the project is to provide vibrant public art that creates a unique sense of place for the community to enjoy.

A $15,000 budget is available for commissioning murals in the tunnel. The deadline for artists to submit a proposal is March 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. The full request for proposals can be found at www.helenamt.gov/proposals/.

The tunnel is part of the Centennial Trail, which provides a safe and well used off-street corridor beneath Last Chance Gulch, running east-west across Helena. The tunnel connects Centennial Park and Memorial Park and serves as an entryway in and out of the railroad district for pedestrians.

Email Ramsay Ballew at ramsay@holtermuseum.org with any questions.

Community

Fish Fry in Townsend upcoming

The Townsend Knights of Columbus Fish Fry is back. Take a drive out to Townsend on March 24 to enjoy fish, taters, mac and cheese, coleslaw and clam chowder.

The event will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 101 S. Walnut, in the parish center from 5-7 pm. Prices are $18 per person, $40 per immediate family with three-plus members, and kids under 5 are free.

The cost is $20 and pre-registration encouraged. Sign up at lastchancecurlingclub.com. Cash or Venmo for same-day of registration. Clean shoes required.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, PG-13

65, PG-13

Scream VI, R

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, PG-13

Jesus Revolution, PG-13

Cocaine Bear, R

Champions, PG-13

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, PG

The Myrna Loy

15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287, themyrnaloy.com

Inside, R

Champions, PG-13