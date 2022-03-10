Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published March 10

Art

Archambault featured artist at Queen City Framing

Local artist, Louis Archambault, is showing new pastel works during his show "Sketches from Life" this March at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies.

Archambault has been painting in various medias full time for the last dozen or so years, previously working as an architect. He also often teaches art classes and figure drawing.

Although Archambault's repertoire of subject matter is wide, the painting of architecture and people are his mainstay. To this end he frequently traveled Europe to paint the old-world architecture.

Archambault's romantic realism style is revealed in this lovely collection of his recent charcoal and pastel figures and nudes.

Archambault's "Sketches from Life" show runs through March at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies, located in the Lundy Center, 400 Euclid Ave. Call 406-442-2760 for info, or visit qcframingandart.com.

Bray offers new program – Artist Amplified

Join The Bray as artists and art enthusiasts share their history, process, and conceptual motivations with the public.

Unlike a traditional lecture series, the Artist Amplified series provides a flexible platform for presenters to customize their audience’s experience. Panel discussions, slideshows, demonstrations, interview-style Q&A’s, and other formats might be encountered during these engaging and informative nights at The Bray.

It kicks off March 10, with presenting artist and Bray resident, Alessandro Gallo. Join in-person or virtually.

Register in advance to reserve your seat. Joining in-person? Register here. Joining virtually? Email education@archiebray.org to receive a link.

Upcoming Artist Amplified events are April 14, May 12, and June 9.

Location: Bray Foundation Education and Research Facility, 2915 Country Club Ave.

Music

Blues, laughter and more at Tap Room

The unique WYOmericana Caravan, featuring a Wyoming art collective of musicians playing original music, performs 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room. Artists perform individual sets with the suspense of ad-libbed cross-band collaborations. Featured in New York Times. Admission is $5.

Lost Canyons got their start in Bozeman and will perform their new EP, “Drive by Volume,” plus other original tunes 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 11.

Montana Comedy Showcase is on tap 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

Australian-born blues phenom Michael Charles takes the stage 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Charles worked the Chicago blues circuit performing with greats Buddy Guy, Phil Guy, James Cotton, Eddy Clearwater, Junior Wells and blues legend Jimmy Dawkins. Cost is $5.

Charles takes the stage again Sunday, March 13, for a special benefit and auction concert for Tricia McCullough, a Carroll College nursing student who was paralyzed during the Christmas season in a vehicle accident. Events: 1-4:45 p.m. silent auction; 5-6 live auction; 6:15-8 p.m. live music by Charles.

Comedy Open Mic takes over the Power Room 7 to 9 p.m., Sunday, March 13. Come share your comedic ingenuity in front of a welcoming and supporting group.

Big Sky Story Circle offers a night of storytelling 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, in the Power Room. Keep stories to 5 minutes. Topic: Practical Jokes/April Fools Jokes.

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Steve Leslie plays James Taylor tunes

The music of James Taylor is coming to Starz on Stage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.

Steve Leslie presents, “How Sweet It Is.” Tickets are available by contacting 406-227-9711, 406-459-3967, joyofmusic66@q.com or www.starzonstage.net.

Leslie is a Grammy-winning songwriter with his songs recorded by Kenny Rogers, Mark Chesnutt, George Strait and others.

Accompanying him is Les Stephenson, a world-class pianist and keyboardist, as well as an in-demand recording engineer, who has worked with jazz legends Marcus Roberts and Wynton Marsalis.

Youth Talent Search competition

Helena Xpress Singers Chorus holds its 2022 Youth Talent Search Competition after a COVID hiatus.

They are seeking 15-to-21-year-old singers, male and female, to compete in the 13th Xpress Talent Search Show set for 7 p.m. April 30, at the Helena Middle School Auditorium. Winner gets a $1,000 cash prize.

For information, visit HelenaXpressSingers.org for details. Audition deadline is March 15.

history

MHS talks feature Devil’s Brigade, women in photography

The Legacy of the First Special Service Force 1942-1944 with Bill Woon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Woon tells the story of the First Special Service Force, which started in 1942 at Fort Harrison. Also known as the Devil’s Brigade, it was a top-secret experiment in unconventional warfare and the forefather of today’s Special Forces.

Wednesday, March 16, noon. The Bigger Picture: Focusing on the Helpmeets with Becca Kohl, who is the retired MHS archivist. Those who know early Montana photographers likely know the names of Oliver C. Bundy and Edgar H. Train. Few, however, are aware that their wives, Rhodina and Phebe, respectively, made essential contributions to their husbands’ careers and were colorful players in the Queen City’s early history.

All talks are in the MHS Auditorium, 225 N. Roberts St.

Can’t make it? Watch the livestream or find the archived recording on the MHS YouTube Channel.

Second Saturday: Pop-Up Exhibits

On Second Saturday, March 12, Pop-Up Exhibits are featured 1:30-3:30 p.m., showcasing collections from community members who will share their own special collections.

“We’ll feature collections that include spinning wheels, vintage bobbin lace, needlework tools, John L. Clark memorabilia, Lewis and Clark memorabilia, golden age Santa images and more,” said Program Specialist Deb Mitchell.

If you are interested in exhibiting your own private collection, go to https://tinyurl.com/MHSpopup or call Deb Mitchell at 406-444- 4789. Future dates for the Pop-up Exhibit are April 9 and May 14. This will not be livestreamed.

Dance

Premiere Dance: Cultural Journey

Premiere Dance Company melds athleticism and energy of its dancers with ethnically influenced music in their performance, “A Cultural Journey.”

Artistic director Charlene White promises moving choreography and driving beats that will fill the Helena Civic Center as the dancers take the stage on March 12 and 13.

The performance includes all original choreography from Helena’s finest choreographers: White, Tanya Call, Cathryn Forbes, Justin Trafton, and Julynn Wildman.

From German backpack dancers to pieces driven by the beat of the Australian didgeridoo, this performance will take the audience on a journey through our multicultural world.

For more information, visit premieredancecompany.org or call 406-442-6519.

Performance times: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

Tickets are available at the Helena Civic Center Box Office or at HelenaCivicCenter.com.

Guest choreographer Glaws teaches modern dance

Cohesion Dance Project is hosting a free dance workshop featuring nationally recognized choreographer, Jennifer Glaws 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Cohesion Center, 1020 Argyle.

As Cohesion’s 2022 Artist in Residence, Glaws will also introduce her residency project, which takes place March 16-May 22.

Dancers ages 8 to adult of all levels and abilities are welcome to participate in the workshop, and will have the opportunity to join the cast of the production, which is May 19-22.

Register at cohesiondance.org/classes or call 406-422-0830 for more information.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● Dog, PG-13

● Sing 2, PG

● The Batman, PG-13

● Spider-Man: No Way Home, PG-13

● Uncharted, PG-13

● Death on the Nile, PG-13

● Marry Me, PG-13

● Jackass Forever, R

● Studio 666, R

The Myrna Loy

● Cyrano, PG-13

● Ted K, R

