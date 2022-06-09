Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published June 9

Music

Musikanten Montana Choral Evensong at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral

Join Musikanten Montana for Choral Evensong at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral on Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m. Led by cantor Gerald Schafer, the traditional Anglican service includes Psalms, Bible readings, congregational hymns, prayers and supplications.

Musikanten Artistic Director Kerry Krebill will conduct Orlando Gibbons’ Magnificat and Nunc dimittis, the Preces & Responces of William Smith of Durham, and anthems and motets of Thomas Tallis, Gabriel Fauré and Herbert Howells. Organist Wendy Yuen will play a prelude and postlude from J.S. Bach’s “Prelude and Fugue in G Major” (BWV 541).

Musikanten is celebrating the 43rd anniversary of its founding in 1979 in Bethesda Maryland, and looking forward to its 19th season of performances as Musikanten Montana. On this Trinity Sunday, all are invited to join (singing or listening) with Musikanten and friends in this liturgy. St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral is at 511 N. Park in Helena. No admission charge or offering, donations gladly received.

MYNXX glam rock at The Myrna Loy

Rock out with MYNXX, a hot new Montana glam rock band out of the Flathead playing at The Myrna Loy, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

The all-girl band formed in the pandemic and it’s a dream come true for vocalist Halladay Quist, the daughter of one of Montana's most-famous musicians, Rob Quist.

Turning in her banjo and bass, Halladay’s picked up the electric guitar and adds her talents to the band’s soaring three-part harmonies.

Joining her is multi-instrumentalist Erica Von Kleist, a Juilliard School graduate, who’s performed on Broadway and musical festival stages.

Rounding out the trio on drums is Sarina Hart, a native of Hawaii with a degree in theater arts.

They describe their rock music as “playful, animated and entertaining.”

These gals just like to have fun, so expect a few meows, cat ears and maybe even whiskers.

The concert will be filmed for a future episode of The Myrna Soundstage.

Tickets are $18 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Alive at Five

Shakewell is on tap for the June 15 installment of the Alive at Five free outdoor concert series in Helena.

The Missoula band is known for its great dance music melding funk, jazz, soul and rock ‘n’ roll.

Alive at Five runs Wednesdays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 1-Aug. 3. The June 15 event is at Women's Park.

Tsooboi Ensemble at Cohesion Center

Cohesion Dance Project is hosting a traditional African ensemble to perform live music. Come enjoy a cultural adventure with Tsooboi Ensemble, an African traditional music and dance group from Ghana touring the United States.

The group will be performing live at the Cohesion Center, 1020 Argyle St., Sunday, June 12, 3-4 p.m.

Tickets range from $8 to $20. To get more information or to purchase tickets visit www.cohesiondance.org.

Events at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room is planning the following events:

Front porch Americana from The Last Revel on Thursday, June 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show.

Honey Bandit brings rock music from the Flathead on Friday, June 10 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Bart Budwig takes the stage with Sarah Frazier to play some country music on Saturday, June 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. $5 cover charge.

Share some of your jokes on Sunday, June 12 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Open Mic Comedy.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Theater

The Carnegy Show at the HAT is postponed

Due to unforeseen circumstances and the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Helena area, the Montana Playwrights Network has canceled the June performances of "The Carnegy Show, a Musical Odyssey" at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

Even though the June performances are canceled, the show has been postponed until new dates may be announced.

For updates, check MPN’s website: www.montanaplaywrights.org. MPN will post the new information as soon as possible.

This unique and entertaining musical series features the mysterious Carnegy, the man, the myth, and the legend, along with prominent guest artists.

One-Act Play: 'The Analyst and the Rabbi'

A single performance of "The Analyst and the Rabbi" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. June 12 at Helena Avenue Theater, 1319 Helena Ave. Tickets are $25 and available at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-analyst-and-the-rabbi-a-one-act-play-tickets-295470830207.

A free a reception and audience talk-back with the production team will take place afterward at The Vanilla Bean Cafe across the street, 1330 Helena Ave.

In this powerful one-act play we see the difficult but moving path of reconciliation of enemies. Shortly after World War II, the founding psychologist Dr. Carl Jung had been accused of sympathizing with Nazis. He then met with an “enemy” in a prominent rabbi, and the two emerged from the meeting life-long friends. What happened in that meeting? Perhaps we too can learn how to approach those we disagree with.

The one-hour play is co-written by one of the world's best-known Jungian therapists, Murray Stein and the prominent psychoanalyst Henry Abramovitch, and includes music composed in the camps and performed live by cellist Carson Yahvah.

Grandstreet presents 'Shrek The Musical JR.'

Nasty will be nice and Helena will be ogre-the-moon when Grandstreet Theatre presents their production of "Shrek The Musical JR." beginning June 3 and running through June 12.

The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, it turns out that in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle: learning how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.

Performance dates are June 3-12, Wednesday-Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets available at the box office, 406-447-1574 (afternoons), or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Cost: Tickets are $27; $23 for Wednesday evening and Saturday and Sunday matinees; and $17 for ages 18 and under.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Jurassic World Dominion, PG-13

Top Gun: Maverick, PG-13

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, PG-13

The Bob's Burgers Movie, PG-13

The Bad Guys, PG

Everything Everywhere All at Once, R

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, PG

The Lost City, PG-13

Downton Abbey: A New Era, PG

Montana Story, R

The Myrna Loy

Happening, R

Crimes of the Future, R

