Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published June 30

Music

Big Sky City Lights at The Myrna

The pandemic brought them together, and now the duo Big Sky City Lights is getting national recognition.

They’ve appeared on “Good Morning America” and will be playing top music festivals featuring the likes of Jason Isbell and Emmylou Harris.

Big Sky City Lights performs all original music 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at The Myrna Loy, including songs from their 2021 album, “Wake Me When We Get There,” and “some brand new songs we’ve just written,” says Nick Spear.

He and duo partner Susan O’Dea have sung together for years when they could and would joke that some day, if they were in the same place, they’d be in a band.

Then COVID hit and Spear was in the Flathead and O’Dea was in New York City, but they decided to collaborate online and form a band anyway.

Spear sang from his walk-in closet-recording studio, and O’Dea recorded from her bathroom.

Spear jokes that "when the pandemic ended she came out of the bathroom and I came out of the closet.”

He describes their music as “independent folk acoustic music. There’s usually harmony involved.”

Their concerts tend to be “light-hearted and passionate and intimate,” Spear says.

“They’re also very fun. We have a good sense of fun.”

What they’re creating is turning heads.

O’Dea is a classically trained vocalist who studied at the Boston Conservatory and performs a lot of concerts around the country. She also sings with Broadway Inspirational Voices, a multi-racial gospel choir in New York City. Spear is largely self-taught on guitar and voice.

“We’re really excited to play The Myrna Loy,” says Spear. “I’ve wanted to play The Myrna Loy for probably a decade because it’s such a gem.”

This performance will be filmed for later broadcast on The Myrna Soundstage. The 70-minute concert is followed by a short onstage interview by musician John Dendy.

Tickets are $12 and available at 15 N. Ewing St. and https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Country music from Bo DePeña on Thursday, June 30 from 7 to 10 p.m.

More country music from Colby Acuff on Friday, July 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show.

The Fireside Collective plays bluegrass on Saturday, July 2 from 7 to 10 p.m. with a $5 cover charge.

Igor & The Red Elvises present Siberian Surf Rock music on Sunday, July 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a $5 cover charge.

Jazz music on the 4th of July from Marbin from 5 to 8 p.m. with a $5 cover charge.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Alive at Five

East Helena's Big Ska Country will play ska, rock and reggae at the July 6 installment of the Alive at Five free outdoor concert series in Helena.

“They do a lot of covers,” said Mike Rooney, former operations director for Downtown Helena, Inc., who selected the bands for this summer. “They’re just a really fun band to listen to.”

Alive at Five runs Wednesdays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 1-Aug. 3. The July 6 event is at the Great Northern Town Center.

State Capital Band concerts

The State Capital Band will begin their 120th season of concerts in the park June 30 at 8 p.m. in Memorial Park.

Concerts will be under the direction of Robert Loveridge and performed by a group of some of the finest local musicians. The music for this concert will include marches and other patriotic favorites to help celebrate our country's independence. Special recognition will be given to those who have served and are currently serving in each branch of the military.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, picnics or snacks and enjoy an evening of music with your family and friends. Be sure to vote for your favorite piece. The top two favorites from each concert will be performed during the last concert.

Art

Two open calls to Montana trans artists

The Holter Museum of Art and TransVisible Montana would like to extend an invitation to any transgender, non-binary, or two-spirit artist who has lived, or is currently living in Montana, to submit work to be exhibited from Jan. 20 – March 30, 2023 in the Holter Museum of Art in Helena.

Be part of a museum-wide exhibition featuring trans artists in or from Montana. Join painter and digital artist Rae Senarighi of the Love Montana campaign, who will be exhibiting work in the Baucus Gallery during the same time period.

Subject matter, medium, and content is completely up to the artist. Artists may submit applications to one or both projects.

The deadline for application is Aug. 15. Submit online at http://holtermuseum.org/artist-opportunities

1. Transilience Montana: Art and fine craft

Exhibit paintings, photography, jewelry, woodworking or other art medium to be exhibited in the Millikan Gallery at the Holter Museum of Art. Subject matter and medium are completely open to the artist.

Apply and learn more here: https://holtermuseum.org/uncategorized/call-to-artists-transilience-montana

2. Transilience Montana: Photography/video project

Have an interest in photography or videography? The Holter would like to offer this opportunity to explore a new medium, or dive further into this art form to develop and exhibit new work.

Two recipients will receive a camera (can take video or stills) and a $250 stipend to offset the cost to create a new body of work to be exhibited in the Bair Gallery at the Holter Museum of Art from January – March if 2023. Some prompts are available in the application, but artists are not required to use them if they have their own concept.

Apply and learn more here: https://holtermuseum.org/uncategorized/transilience-montana-photography-project

Community

MHS offers programs in June

The Montana Historical Society is offering the following free program at 4:30 p.m. on June 30.

Explore the mystery of Meriwether Lewis’ death after the famed 1804-1806 Lewis and Clark Expedition. The lecture and book signing by Dave and Marti Peck, who co-authored “So Hard to Die,” which examines how Lewis returned from the perilous journey with the hope of a bright future, only to die from two gunshots three years later at age 35 in a lonely inn in rural Tennessee. His death originally was ruled a suicide, but various medical and psychological theories have been proposed by historians and others. This will be livestreamed and archived on the MTHS YouTube channel.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Minions: The Rise of Gru, PG

Top Gun: Maverick, PG-13

Elvis, PG-13

Jurassic World Dominion, PG-13

The Black Phone, R

Lightyear, PG

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, PG-13

Scoob!, PG

The Myrna Loy

Official Competition, R

Phantom of the Open, PG-13

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0