Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published June 23

Music

Music, trivia, and comedy at Tap Room

Folk and Americana from Ditchbird on Thursday, June 23, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Banditti brings on the country on Friday, June 24, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Are you looking for a good laugh? Montana Comedy Showcase in the Power Room on Saturday, June 25, from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Register your free tickets now on taproom.com.

Rock’n classic rock and outlaw country band Three Eyed Jack plays on Saturday, June 25, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Comedy open mic in the Power Room on Sunday, June 26, from 7 to 9 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Alive at Five

Lord Nelson rock band from Charlottesville, Virginia, is on tap for the June 29 installment of the Alive at Five free outdoor concert series in Helena.

Their music’s been described as having “a full, Rock ’n’ Roll identity, heavily laced with Americana and Soul.”

Alive at Five runs Wednesdays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 1-Aug. 3. The June 29 event is at Women's Park.

'A Night in Hollywood' at Montana Ting

On Saturday, June 25, at 5:30 p.m. the Helena Symphony presents the fourth annual benefit concert at Montana Ting, a luxury villa overlooking Lake Hauser. This red-carpet, formal event is hosted at the private estate of acclaimed European actors Nick Wilder & Christine Mayn.

Audience members will walk the red carpet, complete with photographs, and enjoy a complimentary drink upon arrival. Guests will be greeted with exquisite catered cuisine including fabulous seafood and grill stations as well as a cash bar and incredible sunset views of Helena. To cap off this unforgettable evening, a private concert captures the fantasy and escape of "A Night in Hollywood" and features some of the greatest sounds from movie soundtracks performed by the Helena Symphony Orchestra and Chorale.

Tickets for this special limited-seating event are $150 each and are available at the Symphony Box Office (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) or by calling 406-442-1860.

State Capital Band concerts

The State Capital Band will begin their 120th season of concerts in the park on Thursday, June 30 at 8 pm in Memorial Park. Concerts will be under the direction of Robert Loveridge and performed by a group of some of the finest local musicians.

The music for this concert will include marches and other patriotic favorites to help celebrate our country's independence. Special recognition will be given to those who have served and are currently serving in each branch of the military.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, picnics or snacks and enjoy an evening of music with your family and friends. Be sure to vote for your favorite piece. The top two favorites from each concert will be performed during the last concert.

Art

Exhibit in Basin at the Refuge gallery

The Refuge gallery celebrates the work of artists Jennifer Reifsneider from Missoula and Heide Marie Faessel from Whitefish and their collaborative exhibition, Intertwined: fiber, process, dialog with a reception on Saturday, June 25. The gallery will open at 11 a.m. with reception from 4 until 8 p.m.

Both artists and arts educator Jenny Bevil will talk about the work in the context of collaboration, community, and the history of fiber arts in Basin.

Mary Meigs Attwater, founder of the Shuttle Craft Guild, began teaching women of Basin to weave around 1916. It was partly her life and work that inspired the Refuge gallery to host this show. We are pleased to present these two fiber artists. We hope you will join us on Saturday.

Archie Bray Resident Artists Exhibition

Ten summer resident artists have joined The Archie Bray’s nine long-term artists, and the community is invited to celebrate their arrival and contributions to the field of ceramics at the upcoming Resident Artists Exhibition.

See the artwork and mingle with the artists in person Thursday, June 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Bray Warehouse Gallery. The Warehouse Gallery and Bray Sales Gallery are open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Theater

Garden party community fundraiser

The Montana Playwrights Network invites the public to attend a community fundraiser, "TOUR DE HAT," on July 16, 2022, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. This free event features live entertainment, good food and good company, and will be held at The Yard at 510 State Street. Attendees are asked to drop a donation in the HAT Box of any amount to help MPN financially recover from the ongoing effects of the pandemic, which has caused particular hardship to the entertainment industry. Please RSVP by June 27. Call or text 406-235-0353, or email montanaplaywrights@gmail.com.

New Staged Reading Series at the HAT

The Montana Playwrights Network Staged Reading Series is launched with a new play written by Ross Peter Nelson, "Les Chiens Errants." A public presentation of this play is scheduled for June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave., and will include a facilitated discussion with the playwright, play responders, performers and the audience in attendance. Admission is $15 per ticket at the door. To make reservations, call or text 406-235-0353 or email montanaplaywrights@gmail.com.

Community

'Die Hard' Brew & View

The Myrna Loy celebrates the career of actor Bruce Willis with a “Die Hard” Brew & View on Thursday, June 23.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a street party, Bruce Willis trivia contest, and featured Copper Furrow beers. The screening of “Die Hard” begins at 8 p.m. Brew & View attendees are encouraged to dress as a character from any of Willis’ films.

Willis, who announced his retirement in April, began his acting career in the early 1980’s, and broke big playing private investigator David Addison in six seasons of “Moonlighting.” He received two Emmy Awards, one for “Moonlighting” and the other for guest starring on “Friends.”

But “Die Hard,” also starring the late Alan Rickman, is seen as Willis’s most iconic film. Some reviewers have called it the greatest action movie ever.

Tickets are $20, which includes the film and three alcoholic beverages. No-alcohol tickets are $12.

For info and tickets, visit www.myrnaloycenter.com or 15 N. Ewing Street, 406-443-0287.

MHS offers programs in June

The Montana Historical Society is offering a wide range of programs in June that are free to the public, and many will be livestreamed and recorded on the MHS YouTube channel to watch in real time or at your leisure.

At 4:30 p.m. on June 23, author John Maclean will discuss “Home Waters; A Chronical of Family and a River.” The book is a beautiful story of four generations of the Maclean family and their love of the Blackfoot River. Maclean will share the true stories of the characters fictionalized by his father, Norman Maclean, in “A River Runs through It.” This will be livestreamed and archived on the MTHS YouTube channel.

At 3 p.m. on June 29, all current and former volunteers are invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the volunteer program at MTHS. The Friends of the Montana Historical Society began in 1972 with a group of 20 energetic women and has grown to more than 100 volunteers helping today.

Finally, at 4:30 p.m. June 30, explore the mystery of Meriwether Lewis’ death after the famed 1804-1806 Lewis and Clark Expedition. The lecture and book signing by Dave and Marti Peck, who co-authored “So Hard to Die,” which examines how Lewis returned from the perilous journey with the hope of a bright future, only to die from two gunshots three years later at age 35 in a lonely inn in rural Tennessee. His death originally was ruled a suicide, but various medical and psychological theories have been proposed by historians and others. This will be livestreamed and archived on the MTHS YouTube channel.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Jurassic World Dominion, PG-13

Top Gun: Maverick, PG-13

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, PG-13

Elvis, PG-13

The Black Phone, R

Lightyear, PG

The Myrna Loy

Brian and Charles, PG

Phantom of the Open, PG-13

