Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published June 16

Art

Archie Bray Resident Artists Exhibition

Ten summer resident artists have joined The Archie Bray’s nine long-term artists, and the community is invited to celebrate their arrival and contributions to the field of ceramics at the upcoming Resident Artists Exhibition.

See the artwork and mingle with the artists in person Thursday, June 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Bray Warehouse Gallery. The Warehouse Gallery and Bray Sales Gallery are open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Artists featured in the Resident Artists Exhibition are:

Uriel Caspi; Haifa, Israel

Soojin Choi; Chang Won, South Korea

Alessandro Gallo; Genoa, Italy

Haylie Jimenez; Rossville, Georgia

Sydnie Jimenez; Rossville, Georgia

Melissa Joseph; Brooklyn, New York

Joon Hee Kim; Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Yeonsoo Kim; Haenam, South Korea

Yeh Rim Lee; Cheong Ju, South Korea

Adam Lefebvre; Dousman, Wisconsin

Candice Methe; Falmouth, Massachusetts

Kristy Moreno; Inglewood, California

Katie Parker and Guy Michael Davis of Future Retrieval; Scottsdale, Arizona

Elizabeth Peña-Alvarez; Cranston, Rhode Island

Justin Reese; Youngstown, Ohio

Lindsay Rogers; Johnson City, Tennessee

Kelsie Rudolph; Bozeman, Montana

Aili Schmeltz; Los Angeles, California

Austyn Taylor; Rochester, New York

Music

'A Night in Hollywood' at Montana Ting

On Saturday, June 25, at 5:30 p.m. the Helena Symphony presents the fourth annual benefit concert at Montana Ting, a luxury villa overlooking Lake Hauser. This red-carpet, formal event is hosted at the private estate of acclaimed European actors Nick Wilder & Christine Mayn.

Audience members will walk the red carpet, complete with photographs, and enjoy a complimentary drink upon arrival. Guests will be greeted with exquisite catered cuisine including fabulous seafood and grill stations as well as a cash bar and incredible sunset views of Helena. To cap off this unforgettable evening, a private concert captures the fantasy and escape of "A Night in Hollywood" and features some of the greatest sounds from movie soundtracks performed by the Helena Symphony Orchestra and Chorale.

The benefit concert will transcend film genres and capture the human experience through the music of films such as "La La Land." The nostalgia stirred by the classic movie scores of "Bridge Over the River Kwai," Morricone’s "Once Upon a Time in the West," and "James Bond" will transport you to far off lands and the golden age of Hollywood. Finally, cap off Season 67 with several of the most impactful and memorable film scores by John Williams like "Catch Me If You Can," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "Jurassic Park."

Tickets for this special limited-seating event are $150 each and are available at the Symphony Box Office (21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100) or by calling 406-442-1860.

Alive at Five

Bozeman singer/songwriter Madeline Hawthorn is on tap for the June 22 installment of the Alive at Five free outdoor concert series in Helena.

Hawthorne will be doing Americana with a new backing band. Her previous group, Hawthorne Roots, was highly acclaimed in both Bozeman and in demand in the Northwest, so expect more of that same great quality music. Her music “blurs the lines between roots, country and soul.”

Alive at Five runs Wednesdays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 1-Aug. 3. The June 22 event is at Women's Park.

Theater

Garden party community fundraiser

The Montana Playwrights Network invites the public to attend a community fundraiser, "TOUR DE HAT," on July 16, 2022, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. This free event features live entertainment, good food and good company, and will be held at The Yard at 510 State Street. Attendees are asked to drop a donation in the HAT Box of any amount to help MPN financially recover from the ongoing effects of the pandemic, which has caused particular hardship to the entertainment industry. Please RSVP by June 27. Call or text 406-235-0353, or email montanaplaywrights@gmail.com.

New Staged Reading Series at the HAT

The Montana Playwrights Network Staged Reading Series is launched with a new play written by Ross Peter Nelson, "Les Chiens Errants." A public presentation of this play is scheduled for June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave., and will include a facilitated discussion with the playwright, play responders, performers and the audience in attendance. Admission is $15 per ticket at the door. To make reservations, call or text 406-235-0353 or email montanaplaywrights@gmail.com.

Play summary: In 1920s Madrid, three young men from the countryside met in graduate school. They would go on to change the art world in their specialties: Federico Garcia Lorca in poetry, Luis Buñuel in film, and Salvador Dalí in painting. But at the time of their meetings, they were just three "stray dogs" who made an instant and powerful bond with one another. A bond that seemed insoluble, until the pressures of fame, jealousy, and sexual tension shattered their friendship, "Les Chiens Errants" (The Stray Dogs) explores both the arc of that friendship and surrealism, the mode of expression that marked their work.

Nelson has been a professional writer since he sold his first magazine article in 1986. Initially writing technical books and essays, he found his métier in drama and got a playwriting degree at the University of New Orleans in 2015. He has written nine full-length plays and dozens of shorter works. His play "Becoming Number Six" recently took second place at the Las Vegas Little Theatre’s new works festival and his short plays such as "Call Me Comrade" and "Zoloft Tango" have garnered awards from the US to Australia. He wrote half of "Les Chiens Errants" during a residency outside Barcelona. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild and co-founder of Raven's Feather Productions, a Helena theater company.

Community

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus in Boulder

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Boulder/Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 25-51 Little Boulder Road in Boulder, on June 22.

This year's show will include a big cats performance by Trey Key, Aerialists Extraordinaire Simone and Kelly, 10th generation Loyal Bareback Horse Riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the Tight Rope and Wheel of Destiny, Circus Clown Leo Acton, and Brandon Ayala on the Rola Bola.

At 9:30 a.m., everyone is invited to watch the Big Top rise, tour the grounds and learn about life in the circus. At 4 p.m., enjoy pony rides, the Moon Bounce, the giant slide, face painting and concessions. Shows are scheduled for 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are available at Hardware Hank, The River and The Sweet Spot for $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 2-12 and seniors age 65 or older. Tickets at the box office cost $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 2-12 and seniors age 65 or older.

C&M Circus has been providing quality, local family entertainment for 37 years. This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on the A&E Special: "Under the Big Top," "Nick News: On the Road with Circus Kids," and most recently OETA's "Big Top Town."

For more information, visit cmcircus.com, call 580-326-8833 or email cmcircus@gmail.com.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Jurassic World Dominion, PG-13

Top Gun: Maverick, PG-13

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, PG-13

The Bob's Burgers Movie, PG-13

The Bad Guys, PG

Downton Abbey: A New Era, PG

The Lost City, PG-13

Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls

The Myrna Loy

Brian and Charles, R

Crimes of the Future, R

