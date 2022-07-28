Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published July 28

Music

JigJam at The Myrna Loy

JigJam, the multi-award winning Irish band, returns to The Myrna Loy by popular demand at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28.

Expect to hear “plenty of Irish tunes and plenty of reels and jigs and bluegrass as well,” says Gavin Strappe, the band’s mandolin and tenor banjo player.

The band is known as a high energy, foot-stomping powerhouse and has headlined such major festivals as Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Milwaukee Irish Fest as well as festivals in the UK and Europe.

Tickets are $24 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., themyrnaloy.com. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Entertainment at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Chris Acker & The Growing Boys w/Beerman and The Frosty Mugs play Thursday, July 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Country artist, Kimberly Dunn, plays on Friday, July 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. $10 ADV/ $15 Day of show.

Contemporary to classic music from Saged Brush on Saturday, July 30, from 7 to 10 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

State Capital Band concerts

The State Capital Band will continue its 120th season of concerts in the park Thursday, July 28, at 8 p.m. in Memorial Park.

The music for this concert will include marches and other patriotic favorites to help celebrate our country's independence. Special recognition will be given to those who have served and are currently serving in each branch of the military.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, picnics or snacks and enjoy an evening of music with your family and friends.

Alive at Five

The final Alive at Five for summer 2022 is on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Pioneer Park and features Hardwood Heart, a string band out of Missoula serving up bluegrass/rock/jazz/Americana.

Alive at Five runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Hemispheres and guest Amber Olsson at The Myrna

Hemispheres debut album, “The Corners of Mountains,” was hailed as something you don’t want to miss.

The same goes for their upcoming Myrna Loy concert 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.

The album’s “evocative musical landscapes are inspired by Montana’s beauty.

“We’re an instrumental duo, but our music is really melody-driven that has a singable quality that just connects with Montana,” and how we’re shaped by our environment,” says cellist Maren Haynes Marchesini.

“A lot of our songs have a sense of physical landscape, but some of them are more of an emotional landscape,” says guitarist Kate Plummer.

“We’re really excited to join up with Amber Olsson again,” says Plummer. “She’s just such a sublime vocalist.

“Half the concert will be Hemispheres, and we’re bringing some new material and guests to play with us. The other half will be Amber’s music.”

“I feel like Hemispheres is a celebration of music in general because we don’t stick to one particular genre. We have a lot of joy in writing and playing together.”

The joy is palpable.

So is the friendship and rapport between Plummer and Marchesini.

They performed a memorable concert a few years back with music guests that was one of the last live music events before COVID shut events down. It was the kind of concert one held in your heart and mind months later.

This, too, will be a special and rare concert night. Marchesini will be moving to Bozeman in several weeks, so expect fewer Hemispheres concerts in the future.

The three performers are all accomplished musicians. Olsson has been hailed for her both whispery and powerful vocal range and is known for her mix of original modern country, folk and pop tunes.

Plummer, originally from Australia, has traveled the world as a performer and collaborated with acclaimed producer Jim Mogine (Midnight Oil) on solo albums.

Marchesini, a Montana native, earned a doctorate in ethnomusicology, and has played and studied with master musicians from Ireland, Ghana, Indonesia and Puerto Rico. She’s performed with indie rock bands in Seattle and San Francisco.

This 70-minute concert will be filmed for a future Myrna Soundstage and will be followed by an onstage interview by musician John Dendy.

Tickets are $12 and available at 15 N. Ewing St.,https://themyrnaloy.com/. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Clint Black at the civic center

Grammy-winning country superstar Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black are hitting the road again for year two of the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs.” Tour with special guest Lily Pearl Black.

They will be making a stop at the Helena Civic Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Tickets start at $50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. and available at the Civic Center Box Office and helenaciviccenter.com. A limited number of VIP packages are also available.

Art

Tour celebrates ceramic arts

The 2022 Montana Clay Tour will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31, at six sites. More than 40 Montana professional ceramic artists will be showing their works on this year's tour. Some of the artists include: Brooks Oliver, Julia Galloway, George McCauley, Joanna Powell, Tara Wilson, Chip Clawson, Brooks Oliver and Giselle Hicks.

The tour offers a mix of pottery, ceramic sculpture and installation art to view and purchase.

This is also a chance to get to know the artists a bit, who many Helenans have seen around town at Farmer’s Market, the brew pub, or Alive at Five.

For a map, visit http://www.montanaclaytour.com/maps.html. The tour is free.

Artist Amplified with Bray residents

Connect with The Bray’s summer residents from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, through a fun and engaging panel presentation showcasing each resident with audience Q&A! Part II of the two-part summer residents will include: Elizabeth Pena-Alvarez, Melissa Joseph, Haylie Jimenez, Justin Reese and Lindsay Rogers.

Artist Amplified is an artist-based lecture and demonstration series, in which guest artists and art enthusiasts share their history, process, and conceptual motivations. Unlike traditional lecture series, Artists Amplified provides a flexible platform for presenters to customize their experience.

Slideshows, demonstrations, interview-style Q&A, and other formats are likely to be encountered during these engaging and informative nights.

Free and open to the public at 2915 Country Club Ave. Visit archiebray.org/education/artist-amplified-series/ to stream this event live.

Tour Bray resident artist studios, galleries

The public is welcomed to The Bray campus Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to explore artwork and meet our long term and summer resident artists. Experience works in progress; talk with the artists; see the Resident Artists Exhibition; take a self-guided tour and see site-specific sculptures; and have the opportunity to purchase artwork from The Bray Sales Gallery.

These areas will be open for viewing: David & Ann Shaner Resident Artist Studios; Summer Resident Artist Studios; Warehouse Gallery with the Resident Artists Exhibition on display; and The Bray Sales Gallery at 2915 Country Club Ave.

Bray’s 26th annual Benefit Auction

Now in its 26th year, the annual Bray Benefit Online Auction includes work by over 100 artists who have contributed to the Heritage, Premier, Main, Cup, and Experience Auctions.

The Premier and Heritage Auctions will close Thursday, July 28, beginning at 7 p.m. The Cup, Main and Experience lots will begin closing at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

Register, view and bid on artwork here: givergy.us/archiebray. Call 406-443-3502 ext. 118.

Film

Women of Montana documentary

North By Northwest and the Extreme History Project worked together to develop a 40-minute documentary about historic women of Montana.

The Story of Us, the Women who shaped Montana tells the stories of Sarah Bickford, Rose Hum Lee, Maggie Smith Hathaway and Susie Walking Bear Yellowtail. The world premiere will be at The Myrna Loy on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

From the beginning, Montana’s mothers and daughters have worked tirelessly alongside men to make our state a better place. They have a rich and diverse history and the time has come to start sharing and celebrating their achievements.

This screening is free to the public, but donations are welcome.

Theater

'The Marvelous Wonderettes' at Hill Park

Grandstreet Theatre presents "The Marvelous Wonderettes" July 29 through Aug. 13 on the outdoor stage at Hill Park.

Journey back to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet The Wonderettes: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.

Tickets: Box office 406-442-4270 (afternoons) or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Cost: Tuesday, Wednesday evenings and Sundays $23; Thursday-Saturdays $27; students 18 and under $17.

Community

Audubon society hosts celebration

The Last Chance Audubon Society is having a 50th anniversary celebration at the Pavilion at Spring Meadow State Park on Sunday, July 31, from 4-7 p.m.

Brief remarks by President Janice Miller will be at about 5:30. The event includes music by Justin Case band, bird walks, anniversary cake, two special brews on tap by the Blackfoot Brewery (with bird logo handles). For more information visit, lastchanceaudubon.org.

Benefit for Afghan refugees

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Plymouth Congregational Church, Hands on Global, as well as 18 other local co-sponsors, invite the public to participate in a benefit for Afghan refugees currently living in Helena. All are invited to play or watch ping pong, featuring local celebrities.

The benefit will take place in the lower level of Plymouth, located at the corner of Winne and Oakes, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ping pong players of all ages and abilities, as well as those just wanting to watch, are welcome to participate anytime. In addition, local musicians will perform throughout the morning.

Donations from the ping pong benefit will be used to purchase school supplies, clothes and other necessary goods.

Plan to meet our Afghan neighbors and enjoy their culinary contributions over the lunch hour. To help recover some of the food costs, there will be a small fee charged to those who want to try some Afghan snacks. For more information, contact Plymouth at 406-442-9883. Donations for this cause (checks or cash) are welcome anytime by contacting the church.

