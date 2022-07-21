Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published July 21

Music

Alive at Five

On July 27, at Pioneer Park, it’s the seriously great dance band John Roberts y Pan Blanco, playing funk, West African beats, salsa, jazz and soul.

Alive at Five runs Wednesdays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 1-Aug. 3.

Block Party at the Tap Room

The annual Lewis & Clark Block Party starts on Friday, July 22, at 3 p.m. with Charles Ellsworth, followed by Ten Years Gone, Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs, and headliner Kyle Gass Band.

The Block Party fun continues on Saturday, July 23 with Brewery Open House Tours from 1-5 p.m. The music starts at 1 p.m. with Dan Henry, followed by Big Ska Country, Savvy, The Waiting, and headliner All Good Things.

All attendees must register for their free tickets to attend the events.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

JigJam at The Myrna Loy

JigJam, the multi-award winning Irish band, returns to The Myrna Loy by popular demand at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28.

Expect to hear “plenty of Irish tunes and plenty of reels and jigs and bluegrass as well,” says Gavin Strappe, the band’s mandolin and tenor banjo player.

The Tipperary native says he and other quintet members all grew up hearing a lot of Irish traditional music and began listening to bluegrass music when they got older.

The band is known as a high energy, foot-stomping powerhouse and has headlined such major festivals as Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Milwaukee Irish Fest as well as festivals in the UK and Europe.

Tickets are $24 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., themyrnaloy.com. For more information, call 406-443-0287.

Art

Exhibit explores potential of clay

Eleven local and regional ceramic artists will display their work during the 1+1=1 Gallery’s upcoming annual clay exhibit, titled “About Clay.” The exhibit advances the gallery’s 2022 art education theme, with several presentations set to draw back the curtain on the art and science behind topics like glazing, atmospheric firing and sculpture.

Helena artist Susan Mattson will share the first presentation on the exhibit’s opening day, Saturday, July 23.

Mattson is known for her ongoing series of lifelike animal busts that serve as the tops of large vessels decorated with hundreds of tiny human faces. The gallery opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the artist talks scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Light snacks will be served.

Additional participating artists include Washington’s Karen Abel and Sandi Bransford, Los Angeles’ Paul Guillemette, and Minneapolis’ Molly Rivera. Local artists include Mattson, Carla Potter, Cheri Thornton, and Connie Bergum, with Bruce Kitts (Missoula), Trudy Skari (Polson) and Ellie Weber (Great Falls) rounding out the Montana roster.

The exhibit will have a virtual component, available online at 1plus1is1.com/2022-about-clay.

The exhibit will be on display through Saturday, Aug. 20. The gallery is located at 434 North Last Chance Gulch and is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bray’s 26th annual Benefit Auction

Get ready to bid! Now in its 26th year, the annual Bray Benefit Online Auction includes work by over 100 artists who have contributed to the Heritage, Premier, Main, Cup, and Experience Auctions. There’s sure to be something for everyone.

Bidding on all lots will begin on Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m. The Premier and Heritage Auctions will close Thursday, July 28, beginning at 7 p.m. The Cup, Main and Experience lots will begin closing at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

Register, view and bid on artwork here: givergy.us/archiebray.

For information about the auction items and delivery, questions, or assistance with registering or placing bids, contact bid@archiebray.org or call 406-443-3502 ext. 118.

Film

The Dude returns to The Myrna Loy

The Myrna Loy presents this year’s Big Lebowski Brew & View extravaganza, Thursday, July 21.

Per usual, there will be a costume and trivia contest as well.

“The Big Lebowski” stars academy award winners Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The party starts at 6 p.m. and the film is at 8.

Tickets are $20 and include the film and three alcohol drinks, or $12 for non-alcohol. They can be purchased at www.myrnaloycenter.com or 15 N. Ewing St., 406-443-0287.

Women of Montana documentary

North and Northwest and the Extreme History Project worked together to develop a 40-minute documentary about historic women of Montana.

The Story of Us, the Women who shaped Montana tells the stories of Sarah Bickford, Rose Hum Lee, Maggie Smith Hathaway and Susie Walking Bear Yellowtail. The world premiere will be at The Myrna Loy on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

From the beginning, Montana’s mothers and daughters have worked tirelessly alongside men to make our state a better place. They have a rich and diverse history and the time has come to start sharing and celebrating their achievements. Each story is individually unique, but all feature a strong Montana woman determined to do better and be better.

This screening is free to the public, but donations are welcome to help fund future screenings around the state.

Theater

'The Marvelous Wonderettes' at Hill Park

Grandstreet Theatre presents "The Marvelous Wonderettes" July 29 through Aug. 13 on the outdoor stage at Hill Park.

Journey back to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet The Wonderettes: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic ‘50s & '60s hits including “Mr. Sandman,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “It’s My Party.”

Tickets: Box office 406-442-4270 (afternoons) or online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Cost: Tuesday, Wednesday evenings and Sundays $23; Thursday-Saturdays $27; students 18 and under $17.

MPN show dates changed

Due to recent exposure of COVID among cast and staff, the Montana Playwrights Network’s opening of the play, "The Perilous Plight of Pleasantville + A Golden Oldies Variety Show" is delayed until it is safe to open on July 29 at the Helena Avenue Theatre (HAT), 1319 Helena Ave.

Revised dates for performances are July 29, 30, Aug. 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on July 31, Aug. 7 and 14.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for children under age 12. Call or text 406-235-0353 to make reservations, or find tickets on Eventbrite.com.

Community

Last Chance Stampede and Fair

Helena’s 61st Annual “Last Chance Stampede and Fair” is scheduled for July 27-30 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Check out the exhibits, ride the Northstar Amusement Carnival Rides and enjoy this annual summertime extravaganza. The event includes great entertainment throughout the day, a night show and three nights of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association action. As always, 4-H will be a big part of the fair. There is no gate admission this year.

Night show July 27 at 6:30 p.m. Country music superstars, Randy Houser and Jimmie Allen will co-headline at this year’s Last Chance Stampede and Fair. Ticket prices are $60 each in advance and $65 the day of for reserved and general admission seating.

Friday night show after rodeo. Following the PRCA Rodeo on Friday evening, July 29, take in a special live concert by country superstar, Dylan Scott at 9:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $35 each in advance.

Saturday night concert after rodeo. Following the PRCA Rodeo on Saturday evening, July 30, Hairball takes the stage. Over the past 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80s to hundreds of thousands of fans.

Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo. The PRCA Rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly on Thursday, July 29, Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31.

Go to www.lccfairgrounds.com for more information, to purchase tickets, and acquire Last Chance Stampede Parade entry forms. Or call 406-457-8517.

DAR sponsors Mobile Museum of Veterans

Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be coming to Helena on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Lowe’s parking lot, 3291 N. Sanders.

Oro Fino Regent Gale Kramlick will emcee a welcome program at 10:30 with members of Boy Scout Troop 214 posting the colors and chapter vocalist Charmaine Lindgren leading the opening ceremonies.

All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and local area residents are invited and encouraged to come to the free event, take a tour, and speak with WAA Ambassadors Bion and Michelle Holbrook and Bion’s service dog, Zoey. There will be something for everyone.

The MEE is a rolling interactive exhibit that remembers the nation's fallen veterans, honors those who serve, and teaches the next generation about the value of freedom.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Nope, R

Thor: Love and Thunder, PG-13

Where the Crawdads Sing, PG-13

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, PG

Minions: The Rise of Gru, PG

Top Gun: Maverick, PG-13

Elvis, PG-13

Jurassic World Dominion, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris, PG

Where the Crawdads Sing, PG-13