Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Jan. 5

Music

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Justin Jones, a northeast Texas singer/songwriter, brings red dirt to the Tap Room on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Join us for free beer bingo on Friday, Jan. 6 starting at 7 p.m.

Bombshell Nightlight, Tiny Iota, and Bluest perform on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 7 to 10 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

The Metropolitan Dinner Club

The Metropolitan Dinner Club Presents The Tripsters Thursday, Jan. 19 at Family Roots Restaurant.

With a veritable buffet of musical styles and a song list that spans 120 years, The Tripsters are the perfect choice to complement an evening out. From Al Jolson and Fats Waller to Meghan Trainor and John Legend, The Tripsters’ captivating style, arrangements and performances are certain to entertain.

Anna Wilburn, (vocal/percussion) has performed in many musical theater productions and teaches musical theater at Carroll College. Her love of 1920-40s jazz is obvious with her soulful renditions of Billie Holiday and Lena Horne favorites. Don Stone (vocals, trombone/trumpet) is a Helena legend. Stone is a long-standing member of the Helena Symphony. Fred Cobb (vocals/keyboards) started playing honky-tonk piano as a child and moved on to classical music.

No-host cocktails are at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and entertainment is at 7 p.m. Reservations are required by Jan. 11. Dinner for each member and their guest(s) is $27. Non members are $35 each. Mail a check payable to Metropolitan Dinner Club to Patti Shearer, 3713 Adyson Dr., Helena, MT 59602. Call Shearer at 406-202-1766.

New Horizons Band recruiting members

Rehearsals begin Jan. 9 for the spring season for Helena New Horizons Concert Band. The band welcomes anyone, but especially needs clarinet players and percussionists. Practices are every Monday evening (7 to 8:30 p.m.) in the choir rehearsal room at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

The Helena band is affiliated with New Horizons International Music Association (http://newhorizonsmusic.org/), a worldwide organization dedicated to promoting music-making among adults. Conductors for the band are Tom Mazanec, Jerry Sept, Jim Perkins and Larry Irwin.

Adult musicians of any skill level are welcome to join the band, and while there is no cost to join, the band does ask for a $10 monthly donation to help cover expenses. Band members provide their own instruments and music stands for rehearsals. For more information please contact Jim Perkins at jimstacyperkins@gmail.com.

Art

Classes and workshops at the Holter

Corks and Canvas: Friday, Jan. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Price: $45. Members: $35.

Join the Holter for a happy hour with paint! With a drink in one hand and a paintbrush in the other, create a masterpiece while enjoying a social evening of painting.

Adventures in Cardboard Tuesday Armory and Games: Tuesdays, starting Jan. 10, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Price: $17. Members: $12.

Ages 8-15 can build, design and create cardboard swords, wands and accessories in a world of cardboard creativity. Play sword-tag games and role-play alongside other fantastical characters. Experience the wonder of fantasy play, cardboard creation and outdoor adventure.

Figure Drawing Open Studio: Wednesdays, on-going, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Price: $17. Members: $12.

This ongoing figure drawing studio is open to all levels. Bring your own media.

Adventures in Cardboard Thursday Armory and Games: Thursdays, starting Jan. 12, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Price: $17. Members: $12.

Ages 8-15 can build, design, create cardboard swords, wands, and accessories in a world of cardboard creativity! Play sword-tag games and role-play alongside other fantastical characters! Experience the wonder of fantasy play, cardboard creation, and outdoor adventure.

Call 406-442-6400, or visit https://holtermuseum.org/ for more information.

Community

Audubon presents Ethiopia: A Birding Adventure

Presented by Last Chance Audubon, this program will feature Bob Martinka’s recent trip to Ethiopia, one of Africa’s most productive and rewarding birding destinations.

The numerous forest and savannah bird species, spectacular landscapes, and fascinating history, all convinced Martinka to add Ethiopia to his repertoire of birding adventures. He was also lured to go in search of their most sought-after bird species, the Ruspoli’s Turaco.

Held at Montana Wild Auditorium, 2668 Broadwater Ave., Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m., Martinka will present a Power Point program to share his amazing adventure and exceptional photos.

Retiring after nearly 30 years with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Martinka has become an avid and published photographer, traveling to numerous worldwide locations to pursue his interest in wild things, including birds, dragonflies, and flowers. In 2022 he received the Montana Audubon Lifetime Achievement Award.

Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Group

“Montana’s Jewish Pioneers: A Lasting Legacy” is the topic of Ellen Baumler’s presentation to the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Group on Monday, Jan. 16. The group meets at the Delta Marriott (Colonial) at 5:30 p.m. Dinner follows at 6 p.m. Reservations are required by Tuesday, Jan. 10 by calling Shirley Thomas at 406-431-8196.

The gold rush brought Jewish pioneers to Montana. Opportunity drew these adventurers to mining settlements where business and religious beliefs brought them together. Jews set up the first business in Bannack, Alder Gulch, and at most of the mining boomtowns. Jews seized entrepreneurial opportunities and became miners, bankers, attorneys and cattlemen, but it was especially in the stepping-stone roles of merchant and provider that many achieved economic stability and civic status. It was not easy without rabbis or synagogues, but these pioneers established benevolent societies and burial grounds, maintained holidays and traditions, and planted the roots of Judaism.

Ellen Baumler is a retired historian for the Montana Historical Society.

The journey of fostering shelter animals

Join author and cat lover David Abrams for an informative and heartwarming presentation on fostering shelter animals on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1:30 p.m. In addition to Abrams’ presentation, the Lewis & Clark Humane Society in partnership with Lewis & Clark Library will host a pet adoption event at the library from 1-3 p.m.

Abrams and his wife began fostering shelter cats during the summer of 2022. Since that time, the Abramses have fostered nine cats. In addition to discussing the fostering process, Abrams will share some tips and tricks of pet care and how to find balance of loving intensely and letting go when the time comes.

Abrams is the author of two novels about the Iraq War, "Brave Deeds" and "Fobbit" (which Publishers Weekly called “an instant classic”). He lives in Helena with his wife and their four cats.

For more information on pet adoptions, visit https://lchsmontana.org/adopt-a-pet/.

MTHS announces programs for January

The Montana Historical Society’s popular public programs temporarily are moving to a new time and place.

January includes three free programs, all of which will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch. The new location is needed as the Montana Historical Society’s current home is under renovation, possibly for the next two years.

Thursday, Jan. 12, join the MTHS for A Survivor’s Account of the Custer Creek Train Wreck by Bill Jones. He’ll recount his father’s story of surviving the horrific incident.

The train wreck, which also is called the Saugus train wreck, was the worst rail disaster in Montana history. It occurred on June 19, 1938, when a flash flood washed away the foundation of a bridge, causing it to collapse beneath the Milwaukee Road’s “Olympian” as it crossed Custer Creek, southwest of Terry, Montana. The crash killed 47 people.

Monday, Jan. 23, ring in the Chinese New Year with a presentation and book signing by Mark Johnson.

From the earliest days of non-Native settlement of Montana, Chinese pioneers played a key role in the region’s development. Navigating life in this new land, Montana’s Chinese residents gained comfort through their spiritual and cultural practices. Yet publicly practicing cultural traditions invited unwanted attention from anti-Chinese forces who sought to expel them from the region.

Books will be available for purchase at the program.

Thursday, Jan. 26 with Birthing the West: Mothers and Midwives in the Rockies and Plains by author Jennifer Hill.

In her book, Hill charts the experiences of childbirth across Montana, the Dakotas, and Wyoming. In a region that had historically high rates of maternal and infant death, childbirth took on even more importance in defining families, communities, and nations. Often miles away from physicians, women turned to fellow mothers and midwives to help deliver their babies.

Books will be available for purchase at the program.

The programs will not be livestreamed but will be taped and posted to the MTHS YouTube channel, accessible online at mhts.mt.gov.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Avatar: The Way of Water, PG-13

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, PG

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, PG-13

Babylon, R

Violent Night, R

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, PG-13

The Fabelmans, PG-13

M3GAN, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

The Inspection, R

Corsage, R