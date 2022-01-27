Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Jan. 27

History

Raucous times in Butte journalism

Thursday, Jan. 27, at 4:30 p.m. Charles Rankin discusses the “Battle for Butte Journalism” and argues that the beginning of big money’s domination of Butte’s mining and politics started well before 1883, during a raucous, more chaotic time for Mining City newspapers.

This program is at the Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts St. and is also livestreamed. Find archived recordings of MHS history talks on the MHS YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/c/MontanaHistoricalSociety/videos.

Music

Jay Gilday: Montana debut at Myrna

Canadian singer/songwriter Jay Gilday makes his Montana debut 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at The Myrna Loy.

Gilday will be playing some of his newer folk-pop-rock music from his new album, “The Choice and the Chase,” accompanying himself on guitar and piano.

Gilday’s second full-length record, “Faster than Light” (2016), earned the Indigenous Artist of the Year award from the Western Canadian Music Awards (2017), plus Singer-songwriter of the Year, and Artists to Watch from the Edmonton Music Awards.

The Choice and the Chase takes “a subtler, sparer, acoustic path to self-expression,” writes one reviewer. “Gilday’s innate sense of songcraft shines through more beautifully than ever. And then there’s that voice, so full, urgent and arresting, so vulnerable and strong at the same time, so bound up in truth…”

Tickets are $22 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/.

For more information, call 443-0287. Face masks required.

Rehmann Trio at The Montana Club

The Wilbur Rehmann Trio with Rehmann on sax, Fred Cobb, piano, and Todd Silas, acoustic bass, will perform in the Second Floor Lounge at The Montana Club, 24 W. Sixth Ave., 6 to 8 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 28. The trio will perform two sets of jazz, swing and blues.

Nakamatsu performs Ravel with Helena Symphony

The Helena Symphony Orchestra performs Ravel’s Piano Concerto with pianist Jon Nakamatsu, a Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, Saturday, Jan. 29.

The symphony orchestra will also perform the captivating Fifth Symphony by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Nakamatsu, known internationally for the panache and elegance of his solo, concerto, and chamber performances, has become a favorite with audiences throughout the world.

A high school teacher of German with no formal conservatory training, Nakamatsu gave an electrifying performance of Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto that won him the Gold Medal at the 1997 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition amidst a field of experienced competition warriors.

In addition to the live concert, Homestream Your Helena Symphony Presented by AARP will livestream the concert into homes free of charge.

It will be available on YouTube, the Helena Symphony’s website, and the Symphony’s Facebook page. An option is available online and through Venmo to donate to the Helena Symphony.

Single concert tickets can also be purchased ($55-$15 plus a $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office 406-442-1860, or visiting the Symphony Box Office located on the Walking Mall at 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

Subscribers will receive a new Bring a Friend Pass, The Art of Listening Newsletter, first access to Non-Series Concerts, and several other benefits. the Symphony at 406-442-1860 or patronservices@helenasymphony.org.

Divas3 Valentine show

Starz on Stage Productions announces its upcoming Valentine celebration on Feb. 14 at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.

Valentine show and dinner tickets are now on sale.

Divas3 bring the music of the greatest divas in music history. Spanning four decades, this trio of glamorous women celebrates the biggest and iconic hits by Aretha, Cher, Carole King, Celine Dion, Dolly Parton and more.

They combine glamor, class and "goosebump-inducing" vocals. They successfully find the balance of honoring the classic Divas without being a karaoke or impersonation production. “Powerful, talented and beautiful”!

Season ticket holders can now order pre-paid dinner tickets. A celebration special dinner/show for two for $129 is available for non-season members. (Single show tickets only are $35). Dinner service begins at 6 p.m., and the show is at 7:30.

Call 406-227-9711, 406-459-3967 or purchase on-line at www.starzonstage.net . All reservations must be prepaid before Feb. 7.

Valentine jazz concert at HAT

Steven Gores and Steve Kalling offer a Valentine’s evening of original jazz instrumental music Saturday, Feb. 12, at Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave., at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 (open seating) Eventbrite (under Steven Gores or Steve Kalling) www.stevengores.com and at the door.

When jazz composers Steve Kalling and Steven Gores first put strings and keys together, their language took on a voice of its own.

Add to that the improvisational talents of drummer Ed Stalling and Helena’s Michael Kakuk on sax and harmonica, and a pure jazz language has been created.

Their debut, at Jazzoula in Missoula in 2019, was received with awe and surprise.

Long time musical artists Steve Kalling and Ed Stalling are veterans of the jazz scene (The Captain Wilson Conspiracy). A new sound was formed by combining talents with Gores.

Gores and Kalling’s compositions impress audiences with their fluency and creativity.

Each concert is a conversation between the group and their audience.

Comic Kate Willett at the Tap Room

Comedian Kate Willett whose raunchy feminist storytelling is smart and relatable is on stage at the Tap Room 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.

She just made her network debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and has a 15-minute special on Netflix’s “Comedy Lineup.” Her appearance on Comedy Central’s “This is Not Happening,” was on Splitsider’s list of “Best Late-Night Standup Sets.” She’s toured with Margaret Cho nationally and internationally and has been featured with comedians like Kyle Kinane, Maria Bamford, and Greg Behrendt.

She has appeared in the Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Festival, Big Sky Festival, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, San Francisco Sketchfest and High Plains.

Tickets available on Eventbrite.

For info: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Rock, singer/songwriters, trivia at Tap Room

Social Animals, now charting on Amazon and Top 50 Rock, performs 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room. $5 cover charge.

The Benevolents blend a variety of musical styles including folk, rock, and world music to create a unique and psychedelic sound all their own, playing Saturday, Jan. 29, 7 to 10 p.m.

Solid 15 features local singer/songwriters Xylerian, Mender, Dan Henry and Scott Williams 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. Solid 15 is a monthly Singer/Songwriter event that showcases local talent giving songwriters 15 min a piece to show their original music.

Tap Room Trivia is 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Art

Thrive for adults

Cardiello Art Garage offers Thrive - Creative Play for Grown-ups! Thrive is an eight-week experiential art class for adults. Thursdays - (Feb. 3 to March 24, 10 a.m. to noon.) Price: $160 (includes all materials and includes an open studio time on Mondays between 10 a.m. and noon.) 912 8th Ave.

Registration: Theresa Cardiello 406-438-3858. Cardielloartcamp@gmail.com. Or cardielloartgarage.com

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● American Underdog, PG

● Sing 2, PG

● West Side Story, PG-13

● Spider-Man: No Way Home, PG-13

● Redeeming Love, PG-13

● King’s Man, R

● The Matrix Resurrections, R

● The 355, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

● Parallel Mothers, R

● The Novice, R

