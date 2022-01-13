Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Jan. 13

Music

Award-winning Canadian singer makes Montana debut

This is a voice you don’t want to miss.

Electrifying.

Soulful.

Resonating.

Canadian singer/songwriter Jay Gilday makes his Montana debut 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at The Myrna Loy.

He describes himself as “a vagabond turned mailman,” who has searched for himself in the depths of folk, blues, traditional, rock and most recently piano pop and soul music.

While some may have heard his award-winning rock music, he will play a solo act at The Myrna that will tap into his large library of folk music – most of it original.

“And there’s a number of piano pieces I’ve been working on that are a mixture of jazz and pop,” he says in an interview from his home in Edmonton, Alberta.

“I’m half Dene, half Canadian-Irish. That gives me an outlook on the world. I have lived a life that has straddled a really northern sense of living and a sense of living in the city.”

Gilday grew up in Yellowknife, a spectacular area of the Northwest Territories.

“There are so many people stuck in the city and don’t have that connection to the land anymore,’ he says, “so I find they typically appreciate stories that connect the land and the city back together.”

At The Myrna Loy, Gilday will be playing some of his newer folk-pop-rock music from his new album, “The Choice and the Chase,” accompanying himself on guitar and piano.

Gilday’s second full-length record, “Faster than Light” (2016), earned the Indigenous Artist of the Year award from the Western Canadian Music Awards (2017), plus Singer-songwriter of the Year, and Artists to Watch from the Edmonton Music Awards (2017).

“I’ve come to choose a better version of myself,” he said in an interview with the Edmonton Journal, about moving away from rock music.

“‘The Choice and the Chase’ takes a subtler, sparer, acoustic path to self-expression,” writes the Journal.

“Gilday’s innate sense of songcraft shines through more beautifully than ever. And then there’s that voice, so full, urgent and arresting, so vulnerable and strong at the same time, so bound up in truth…”

Tickets are $22 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/.

For more information, call 443-0287. Face masks required.

'Cult classic road machine' Max Hay at Ten Mile

Max Hay, called a "cult classic road machine" for all his years of touring, will perform 5 to 8 p.m. at Ten Mile Creek Brewery Sunday, Jan. 16, in a special benefit for The Myrna Loy.

Hay's appearance is part of the Craft a Better Community collaboration sponsored by Ten Mile, Gulch Distillers, Point S and The Loft.

Every Sunday in January, $1 from every Ten Mile drink sold will benefit The Myrna Loy.

Hay's known for mixing reggae, Irish, country, and blues rhythms with soulful bass vocals and sailing harmonica leads. As The Missoula Independent said, "Hay wails."

Cowboy, Americana, comedy and story slam at Tap Room

Acoustic husband and wife duo, Blake and Kaci Band play country, folk, rock and cowboy tunes 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Montana, Indie-Americana, and folk-rock artist Luke Dowler plays 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Named “an artist you should be listening to” by Paste magazine, his music has been featured on HGTV, Heartland, and in several independent films

Quiet Coyote plays roots rock, country, and reggae 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

Stand-up comic Michael Longfellow performs 5:30 to 7, Jan. 15. He was chosen as one of TBS’ Comics to Watch and did Stand up on CONAN. Tickets on EVENTBRITE

Story Slam is back 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. Topic of the night: My first job or a job-related story.

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

SpaceOneEleven grand opening

Paulo Rolfes is the featured artist at the grand opening of a new Helena venue, SpaceOneEleven, 111 East Sixth Ave., 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Guest musician is Dan Henry.

More info @Paulio84rolfes and @harp_man_henry.

Amazing bites by Bootleg Boards @bootleg.boards.

Xpress Singers seek bass singers

Helena’s Xpress Singers, a 30-member a cappella chorus, is seeking singers who can sing the bass part, down to a low D below middle C.

The Xpress Talent Search is planned for April 30 and a trip to Spokane for Regional Sweet Adeline competition in May.

For info, call Barb Leland at 431-5854 or visit HelenaXpressSingers.org.

Theater

Acting workshop at the Lodge

Broadwater Community Theater will offer a workshop with Errol Koch for people interested in trying out acting, directing or stage work, including music 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Lodge, 131 S. Cedar in Townsend. Lunch will be provided.

Koch, who operates The Heath theater in Helena along with friends and family, will guide folks new to the acting field on how to be successful at auditioning and learning stage work.

Broadwater Community Theater is underwritten by the Fun For Life Program, a Broadwater County nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging K through 8th grade students to apply for scholarships in theater, art, music and foreign language

Sign up for the workshop at mtskydog@mt.net or call 406-266-3710, or show up at the Lodge on the day of the workshop. Cost is $5. Students 11-17 encouraged to participate.

World premiere of ‘A Real Boy’ at Grandstreet

Grandstreet Theatre presents the world premiere of “A Real Boy,” an imaginative new spin on the classic fairy tale of Pinocchio.

Written by Grandstreet artistic director Jeff Downing, the play opens 7:30 p.m. Friday Jan. 28, at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

It runs Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with

Sunday matinees at 2:30 through Sunday, Feb. 13.

In this tale, when Geppetto’s latest wooden creation magically comes to life, a new story begins for an unlikely father and son.

From one adventure to another, Pinocchio approaches his life with a courageous spirit and innocent optimism, while Geppetto realizes that fatherhood is more than he ever imagined it to be.

But when Pinocchio learns that it’s not only his wooden frame that makes him different from the other boys, he must look within himself to discover what it truly means to be a real boy.

Tickets are $27 - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 - Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - Kids 18 and under.

To order, call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): (406) 447-1574

or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Face masks required. Show recommended for ages 6 and up.

History

MHS author talk and photography

Thursday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Author Butch Larcombe will discuss his two new books. “Montana Disasters: True Stories of Treasure State Tragedies and Triumphs” and “Gold Kilowatts: Waterpower and the Early Growth of Montana,” which tells the stories of the construction of hydroelectric dams across Montana between 1890 and 1958.

Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10:45 a.m. Jeff Malcomson, the MHS photograph archives manager, will use photographs from the Jorud Collection to contemplate the changing landscapes and people of Helena in the 1910s in “Capital Views: Jorud’s Earliest Photographs.”

The programs are held at the Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts and are also livestreamed. Or find the archived recordings on the MHS YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/c/MontanaHistoricalSociety/videos.

