Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Jan. 12

Music

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Acoustic Roll brings to life the mellow sounds of the 60s and 70s on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 7 p.m.

Mojo Mixtape, a high-energy blues band, plays on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

Lindsay Jordan, a bonafide country gal, performs with her full band on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.

Bone Dry Comedy presents comedian Chanel Ali on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. in the power room. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

‘Ruler’ performs for Myrna Loy Soundstage

Seattle indie scene veteran Matt Batey will be playing songs from his new album, “Extra Blue and High,” at a Soundstage concert at The Myrna Loy, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Batey is known for his deeply personal and reflective songs that are honest and vulnerable, yet also irresistibly catchy.

He recently moved back to his hometown, Helena, and will be performing with a group of Helena friends and musicians: David Casey, Lenny Eckhardt, Regan Clancy and Jon Anderson.

The Myrna Soundstage performance series spotlights Montana performers, featuring original live music concerts before an audience and off-stage interviews with host and musician John Dendy. The show is available for later streaming on The Myrna Loy's Youtube channel.

Tickets for the concert are $15 and are available online at themyrnaloy.com, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287.

Hot, young Cheng² Duo at The Myrna

The Cheng² Duo, one of CBC Music’s “30 hot Canadian classical musicians under 30,” will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19., at The Myrna Loy.

The Chinese-Canadian sister and brother duo, Silvie on piano, and Bryan on cello, (who pronounce their name as Cheng Squared Duo), will be performing “beloved masterwork sonatas for cello and piano by Johannes Brahms and Sergei Prokofiev,” complemented by lesser-known short pieces by Antonín Dvorak and David Popper," wrote Silvie in an email.

The award-winning musicians are making their first tour of the Pacific Northwest, but have graced stages from Carnegie Hall, to Belgium, the Czech Republic, Italy and much of the globe.

Bryan was First Prize winner of the 2022 UNISA International Music Competition, and Silvie is recipient of the Roy M. Rubinstein Award for exceptional promise in piano performance

Silvie launched into piano as a very young child, discovering her love of the instrument by plinking away on a toy electronic keyboard and starting piano lessons at 5. Bryan was so impressed with his sister’s playing, at 3 he begged to take up an instrument. He fell in love with the “deep and scary” sound of the cello.

Their music is beautifully suited to the intimate setting of The Myrna Loy, wrote Silvie.

“Most of the chamber music we perform was created and meant to be shared in intimate settings, so venues like The Myrna Loy are perfect for us to deeply connect with the audience. We always speak at our concerts, providing biographical information about the composers or sharing personal anecdotes about the specific pieces we have chosen, and we treat every concert as a musical journey. It’s our hope that every listener will be able to experience an incredible range of emotion and feel transported to an array of soundworlds, allowing a brief escape from our everyday worries.

Tickets for the concert are $25 and are available online at themyrnaloy.com, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287.

Helena Chamber Singers resuming rehearsals

The Helena Chamber Singers, under the direction of Dr. Steve Michelson, artistic director of HCS since its inception in September 1999, will resume rehearsals on Monday, Jan. 23, after a three-year COVID hiatus.

The choir consists of singers who are dedicated to rehearsing and performing traditional choral music from around the world that represents a variety of musical periods and styles and is distinguished for its artistic excellence. HCS represents an opportunity for former high school, college and community singers to revive and cultivate their vocal skills by singing music similar to their past school and community choir experiences.

Anyone interested in joining HCS can contact Michelson at 406-459-8259 or attend the rehearsal on Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:45 p.m. Rehearsals will be held in the sanctuary of Plymouth Congregational Church, 400 S. Oakes/Winnie and Oakes.

Art

Classes and workshops at the Holter

Adventures in Cardboard Thursday Armory and Games: Thursdays, starting Jan. 12, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Price: $17. Members: $12.

Ages 8-15 can build, design, create cardboard swords, wands, and accessories in a world of cardboard creativity! Play sword-tag games and role-play alongside other fantastical characters! Experience the wonder of fantasy play, cardboard creation, and outdoor adventure.

Soul Purpose Collage Workshop: Saturday, Jan. 14, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Price: $99. Member: $79.

Discovering and Manifesting your 2023 Purpose presented by Rev. Julieylynne Shiner. What seeds am I planting or do I want to plant for 2023? Who and what supports me at this time in my life? What is truly the most important thing to me in my life right now? In this guided workshop, participants will ask questions and seek answers through creative exploration. At the end of the workshop, take home a piece of art symbolic of your insights.

Adventures in Cardboard Dungeons and Dragons Game Day: The Breach of Winter: Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 8-16. Price: $30. Member: $20.

Join as one of six heroes in an epic tale narrated by an experienced Game Master. Participants will take off together on a hair-raising heroes' journey packed with action, mystery, and who knows what else! Ever gotten wrapped up in a story and started to imagine yourself as a character along for the journey? Join Art and Play Instructor Eric as he narrates a series of adventures for our brave heroes -- with some twists!

Figure Drawing Open Studio: Wednesdays, on-going 6:30-8:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

This ongoing figure drawing studio is open to all levels! Bring your own media.

Call 406-442-6400, or visit https://holtermuseum.org/ for more information.

Transcend and Transilience exhibit at the Holter

TransVisible Montana and the Holter have partnered with Transgender, Nonbinary, and Two Spirit Artists for the grand re-opening of the Museum from January through March of 2023.

An opening reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

An artist talk by Rae Senarighi will begin at 6:30 p.m.

This partnership was formed with the mission of bringing artists from within and around Montana to promote visibility, to honor and celebrate the work, impact, and contributions of Transgender, Nonbinary, and Two Spirit Artists from in and around Montana.

After a statewide Call to Artists, nine artists bring their work to the Holter, with two artists receiving a camera and a small stipend to create a new photography exhibit in the Bair Gallery, with other artists displaying a group show through Nicholson, Held, and Millikan Galleries.

The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 20 through March 30.

Food and beverages will be available. This event is free.

Community

MTHS announces programs for January

The Montana Historical Society’s popular public programs temporarily are moving to a new time and place.

January includes three free programs, all of which will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch. The new location is needed as the Montana Historical Society’s current home is under renovation, possibly for the next two years.

Thursday, Jan. 12, join the MTHS for A Survivor’s Account of the Custer Creek Train Wreck by Bill Jones. He’ll recount his father’s story of surviving the horrific incident.

The train wreck, which also is called the Saugus train wreck, was the worst rail disaster in Montana history. It occurred on June 19, 1938, when a flash flood washed away the foundation of a bridge, causing it to collapse beneath the Milwaukee Road’s “Olympian” as it crossed Custer Creek, southwest of Terry, Montana. The crash killed 47 people.

The program will not be livestreamed but will be taped and posted to the MTHS YouTube channel, accessible online at mhts.mt.gov.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Avatar: The Way of Water, PG-13

M3GAN, PG-13

A Man Called Otto, PG-13

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, PG

The Whale, R

Plane

The Myrna Loy

The Whale, R

Corsage, R