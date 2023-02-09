Music

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Bluegrass music from the Pack Strings, a trio based out of Missoula, on Thursday, Feb. 9, starting at 8 p.m.

The Ultimate Led Zepplin experience, brought to you by Zoso, performs on Friday, Feb. 10, starting at 10 p.m. $20 ADV/ $30 Day of show.

Barncat Country, performs country music, on Saturday, Feb. 11, starting at 8 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

'Celebrate Music!' show is Saturday

The Helena Music Teachers’ Association will present its annual “Celebrate Music!” on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

This free performance is open to all ages and features solo and ensemble presentations by HMTA teachers and scholarship students.

Among those performing are pianists Gerald Schafer, June Lee, and Karen McLean, violinist Linda Meuret, and singer/songwriter Judy Fjell, with music ranging from classical to contemporary.

Donations toward HMTA’s scholarship program are gratefully accepted.

Baroque Music Montana: Candide’s Voltaire

Voltaire, the most famous man in Europe and also a prolific author, a beloved playwright and letter writer. He disrupted cruelty, tyranny and ignorance. Near the end of his amazingly long life, he wrote the hilarious, tragic, philosophical novel for which is best-known, Candide.

Enjoy romance, hilarity, tragedy and heart-stopping virtuoso music on viola da gamba on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Holter Museum of Art.

Featured artists include Arwen Myers: Soprano, Aaron Shehan: Tenor, Carrie Krause: Baroque Violin, Sarah Stone: Viola da Gamba and John Lenti: Orbo.

Repertoire includes works by Rameau, Marais, Forqueray, Mozart, and Bach.

Admission: $30/general or $5/students.

Purchase tickets at: www.eventbrite.com/e/candides-voltaire-tickets-477569903437.

Theater

Grandstreet Theatre presents "Almost, Maine"

Enjoy a captivating comedy as splendidly unpredictable as falling in love. On a cold, clear Friday night in the middle of winter (and in the middle of nowhere), the residents of Almost, Maine find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest of ways.

Performance dates are Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Feb. 12; Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, $27. Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees, $23. Kids 18 and under, $17.

To order tickets, call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 406-447-1574, or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Improv Mining Company performs at HAT

Montana Playwrights Network invites you to attend a special improv performance series featuring Helena’s own Improv Mining Co at the Helena Avenue Theatre (HAT), 1319 Helena Ave. Dates for upcoming performances are Feb. 17, March 3, and 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Pulling from audience suggestions, Improv Mining Co weaves a play out of thin air and packs it full of comedy gold. In completely original and never-to-be-repeated performances James Buscher, Errol Koch, and Scott Pargot of Improv Mining Co use over 20 years of combined improv comedy experience to create hilarious characters, scenes, and stories.

Get your tickets online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/montanaplaywrightsnetwork/841985# or call/text 406-235-0353 for reservations and information.

Tickets are $16.60. Tickets are also available on MPN’s website: www.montanaplaywrights.org.

Tickets available for 'Cats' performance

Starz on Stage/New Ventures invites you to jump-on-board to see the newly-announced Broadway production of “Cats” coming to the Great Falls Mansfield Center on May 21. All tickets must be pre-purchased by Feb. 15.

The record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now touring across North America. "Cats" tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn.

For more details, call 406-227-9711, 406-459-3967 or 406-461-8094; email to joyofmusic66@q.com; other info is available on-line at www.starzonstage.net.

Art

Classes and workshops at the Holter

Valentines Piping Class with Dear Potato and Friends: Sunday, Feb. 12, from 6 – 8:30 p.m. Price: $45. Member: $35

Join Shea of Dear Potato for a valentine piping class! Sip on wine and practice your piping skills on a heart-shaped cake of your very own.

Valentines Piping Class with Dear Potato and Friends: Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Price: $45. Member: $35.

Join Shea of Dear Potato for a valentine piping class for ages 5-12. Kids can come learn how to pipe and decorate a cake from a creative baker. And maybe share that cake with their parents later that evening?

Art Smart: Ages 7-14 on Wednesdays, on-going from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12

An after-school art class. Join teaching artist Elise Perpignano to learn about a different artist each week, exploring their artistic style and medium before breaking out to create your own piece of art.

Figure Drawing Open Studio: Wednesdays, on-going from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12

This ongoing figure drawing studio is open to all levels. Bring your own media.

JourneyDance – Letting Love Transform: Thursday, Feb. 16, 5 – 6:30 p.m. Price: $15. Member: $10.

Dance the evening away with JourneyDance Instructor Julia Shiner in guided dance movement and meditation. No experience is necessary; just a willingness to let your body lead you.

Call 406-442-6400, or visit holtermuseum.org/ for more information.

‘Framing Agnes’ one night only at The Myrna

The award-winning documentary, “Framing Agnes,” which gives an illuminating glimpse into the world of trans people in the 1950s and today, shows at The Myrna Loy 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb 9.

This special one-night screening is in collaboration with the Holter Museum of Art that is currently showing two exhibits featuring transgender, nonbinary and two-spirit artists.

Tickets are $10 general admission (ages 16 plus) and are available online at themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287.

‘Rip-Wrapped’ artist reception upcoming

“Rip-Wrapped: Breaking New Ground,” a new exhibit at The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery, holds a free artists’ reception and talk Thursday, Feb. 9, followed by a reception.

They will give an artist talk and slide show at 5 p.m. talking about their process, which will be followed by a reception.

The Myrna Loy is located at 15 N. Ewing St., themyrnaloy.com, 406-443-0287.

Artist amplified series at The Bray

Join us Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Bray as former long-term resident artists Giselle Hicks and Sunshine Cobb engage in a night of conversation and casual demonstration. Expect a medley of topics ranging for their varied experiences as successful business owners, taking risks in their studios, and the importance of self-care.

Our newly revamped Artist Amplified lecture and demonstration series allows artists and art enthusiasts to share their history, process, and conceptual motivations with the public through various presentation formats. Free and open to the public, in-person or online.

Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement building at the Archie Bray Foundation, 2915 Country Club Ave.

Community

Story of Taft, MT topic of dinner group

“Iron, Buckles and Bullets: The Story of Taft, Montana, America’s Wickedest City and Today’s Hiawatha Trail” is the topic of the presentation to the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Group on Monday, Feb. 20.

The group meets at the Delta Marriott (Colonial) at 5:30 p.m. Dinner follows at 6 p.m. Reservations are required by Tuesday Feb. 14, by calling Honey Richardson at 406-475-3406.

Between 1906 and 1909, the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway put track, trestles, and tunnels through the Bitterroot wilderness on the border of Montana and Idaho. Construction included the 1.8 mile St. Paul Pass Tunnel, located under the state border.

Kathleen Woodford of Conrad was instrumental in creating the book on the history and pictures of Taft that was released in late 2022. John Shontz of Helena is a local historian and member of the Milwaukee Road Historical Association. Kaisha Gerhardt, a UM student did the graphic design work. Books will be for sale for $29.

Celebrating Black stories at The Myrna

The Myrna Loy celebrates Black History Month with a special Kid Flicks program at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at The Myrna Loy.

The short films, from the 25h annual New York International Children’s Film Festival, allow viewers big and small to enjoy short films from around the world.

The program runs for 76 minutes and includes seven shorts from the United States, Brazil and Uganda, ranging from an adventure sparked by a comic book, to a real world story of a girl designing an app that helps kids to contact their incarcerated parents, to an animated fantasy of a father and son on an imaginary trip around the world to deliver the mom’s lunch.

The films are ideal for kids ages 9 and older.

Tickets for Kid Flicks are $5 for kids and $6 for adults and are available online at https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287.

The Myrna offers Oscar nominees, on-screen captioning

Two Oscar contenders, “Women Talking” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” are showing this week at The Myrna Loy.

Also debuting this week at The Myrna Loy, is on-screen captioning during all Friday matinees, beginning Feb. 10.

The two films are but the latest in a parade of Oscar nominees that have played at The Myrna Loy in recent weeks, including “Tar,” “Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Living,” “The Whale,” “Empire of Light” and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

The various films are competing for awards from best acting and best film to cinematography, adapted screenplay, score and costuming. Five are vying for best picture.

Tickets are $8 adults, $7 seniors/students, $6 for matinees.

For more information and show times, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, 406-443-0287.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

80 for Brady, PG-13

Knock at the Cabin, R

Missing, PG-13

Avatar: The Way of Water, PG-13

A Man Called Otto, PG-13

Plane, R

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, PG

The Amazing Maurice, PG

Titanic 25 Year Anniversary, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

All Quiet on the Western Front, R

Women Talking, PG-13