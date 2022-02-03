Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Feb. 3

Music

Divas3 Valentine show

Starz on Stage Productions holds a Valentine celebration on Feb. 14 at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.

Valentine show and dinner tickets are now on sale.

Divas3 bring the music of the greatest divas in music history. Spanning four decades, this trio of glamorous women celebrates the biggest and iconic hits by Aretha, Cher, Carole King, Celine Dion, Dolly Parton and more.

They combine glamor, class and "goosebump-inducing" vocals. They successfully find the balance of honoring the classic Divas without being a karaoke or impersonation production. “Powerful, talented and beautiful”!

Season ticket holders can now order pre-paid dinner tickets. A celebration special dinner/show for two for $129 is available for non-season members. (Single show tickets only are $35). Dinner service begins at 6 p.m., and the show is at 7:30.

Call 406-227-9711, 406-459-3967 or purchase on-line at www.starzonstage.net . All reservations must be prepaid before Feb. 7.

’All Hands on Deck’

Starz on Stage holds a bus trip escapade "Butte, Brunch and Broadway" on Sunday, March 6, to see the New York Broadway touring production of “All Hands on Deck” at the Mother Lode Theatre.

“All Hands on Deck” features an authentic Big Band Road Show Radio Broadcast, Broadway veterans with a full cast, a Big Band Orchestra and 42 great American songs. A limited number of tickets are available for this one-day adventure with the bus leaving Helena on Sunday morning and returning Sunday evening.

The trip escorts are Gary and Joy Novota.

The all-inclusive price is $135 per person, which includes the motor coach, brunch and show tickets. Payment must be received no later than Feb. 4. For info., visit https://starzonstage.net.

Valentine jazz concert at HAT

Steven Gores and Steve Kalling offer a Valentine’s evening of original jazz instrumental music 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

Tickets are $15 (open seating) Eventbrite (under Steven Gores or Steve Kalling) www.stevengores.com and at the door.

Kalling and Gores are joined by drummer Ed Stalling and Michael Kakuk on sax and harmonica.

Rehmann Trio at Montana Club

The Wilbur Rehmann Trio with Rehmann on sax, Fred Cobb, piano, and Todd Silas, acoustic bass, will perform in the Second Floor Lounge at The Montana Club, 24 W. Sixth Ave., 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. The trio will perform two sets of jazz, swing and blues.

Country rock, psych rock, open mic at Tap Room

The Devon Worley Band, a loveable bunch of mainstream music outliers, play country, rock and retro rock 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room. They’re known for their rousing live gigs at country music festivals across the U.S.

Join in a night of Free Beer Bingo to raise funds for Tricia McCullough, a Carroll nursing student who was paralyzed in a car accident. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

Psych rock band Honey Bandit plays high energy tunes 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

Open Mic showcases Helena’s best home brewed tunes, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8

The Fab Four Beatles Tribute band

The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute band- performs 8 p.m. Feb. 10, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career. This loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

For details, visit www.helenaciviccenter.com or call 447-8481.

History

MacHaffie site subject of talk

“The MacHaffie Archeological Site in Great Plains Prehistory” is the subject of Patrick Rennie’s presentation to the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Group on Monday, Feb. 21.

The group will meet in the Natatorium room at Delta by Marriott Hotel (Colonial) at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6.

Reservations are required by Tuesday noon, Feb. 15, by calling Shirley Thomas at 227-5953 or 431-8196. Anyone interested in Montana history is welcome to attend.

Rennie has served as State School Trust Land archeologist for the past 28 years. The MacHaffie Site in Montana has yielded evidence of Paleo-Indian occupation about 12,000 years ago.

’Savage West’ talk Feb. 3 at MHS

Author O, Alan Weltzien will talk about his book “Savage West: The Life and Fiction of Thomas Savage,” for a presentation on both Savage’s career and the Jane Campion film adaptation of Savage’s novel, “Power of the Dog.” The talk is 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb 3, in the MHS auditorium, 225 N. Roberts, and livestreamed on the MHS YouTube Channel.

Weltzien has championed the writings of Savage for over 20 years.

A book signing will follow the program.

theater

Raven's Feather stages ‘Grounded’

Helena’s newest theater company, Raven’s Feather presents their first show for 2022, “Grounded” by George Brant, Thursday, Feb. 17, through Saturday, March 5, at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

Katy Wright stars in the one-woman show directed by Ross Peter Nelson.

The award-winning play “Grounded” tells the story of a female fighter jet pilot who is transferred to drone reconnaissance duty after giving birth and the toll it takes on her physically and psychologically.

Shows are Feb 17-19, 24-26, Mar 3-6 at 7 p.m. $20 general admission / $15 students.

Raven’s Feather is partnering with Helena’s philosophy nonprofit, Merlin CCC, which will conduct two free symposia with community discussions on “The Military Experience” and “The Ethics of War & Autonomous Warfare.” Attending the play is not necessary to attend the discussions

Advance tickets for “Grounded” are available online at www.ravensfeather.org/tickets.

Merlin Community Discussions are Feb. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Free.

Theater

World premiere of ‘A Real Boy’ at Grandstreet

Grandstreet Theatre presents the world premiere of “A Real Boy,” an imaginative new spin on the classic fairy tale of Pinocchio.

Written by Grandstreet artistic director Jeff Downing, the play opens 7:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 4, at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

It runs Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 through Sunday, Feb. 13.

In this tale, when Geppetto’s latest wooden creation magically comes to life, a new story begins for an unlikely father and son.

Tickets are $27 - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 - Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - Kids 18 and under.

To order, call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 406-447-1574 or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Face masks required. Show recommended for ages 6 and up.

Grandstreet Theatre School auditions for summer

Grandstreet Theatre holds auditions for its popular Summer Conservatory School and summer stock shows. Students will take classes and perform in one or two of the main stage summer shows.

For further information call Marianne Adams at 406-442-4270, email at marianne@grandstreettheatre.com or visit the website at theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com

Art

Thrive for adults

Cardiello Art Garage offers Thrive -- Creative Play for Grown-ups! Thrive is an eight-week experiential art class for adults. Thursdays - (Feb. 3 to March 24, 10 a.m. to noon.) Price: $160 (includes all materials and includes an open studio time on Mondays between 10 a.m. and noon.) 912 8th Ave.

Registration: Theresa Cardiello 406-438-3858. Cardielloartcamp@gmail.com, or cardielloartgarage.com.

Community

Winterfest in Downtown Helena

Downtown Helena Inc. holds a Winterfest throughout downtown Thursday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 13, featuring live music, arts events, sports and theater performances.

Learn to curl. Take a walking tour and explore Rodney Street’s new look. Taste the best barbecue in Helena. Stop in at the Holter Museum of Art for their Drink & Draw with a model and live music by Cowboy Bob & Gypsy Dust, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11.

For full list of events, dates and times, visit https://downtownhelena.com/events/.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● American Underdog, PG

● Sing 2, PG

● Moonfall, PG-13

● Spider-Man: No Way Home, PG-13

● Redeeming Love, PG-13

● King’s Man, R

● Jackass Forever, R

● The 355, PG-13

The Myrna Loy

● Parallel Mothers, R

● Flee, PG-13

