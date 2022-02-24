Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Feb. 24

Dance

Cohesion hosts choreography showcase

Cohesion Dance Project is hosting Helena’s Annual Choreography Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Cohesion Center, 1020 Argyle St.

This show is a family-friendly presentation with pieces that represent all different aspects of the dance community. Traditional ballet, modern dance and even Capoeira are just some of the pieces being shared.

Show times are 5:30 and 7 p.m. with limited seating.

Tickets will only be sold prior to the event and may be purchased at www.cohesiondance.org.

All audience members are asked to wear a mask.

Theater

Raven’s Feather debut show: ‘Grounded’

Helena’s newest theater company, Raven’s Feather Productions, presents its first show, “Grounded” by George Brant, through Saturday, March 5, at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

This award-winning, one-woman show stars veteran actor Katy Wright and is directed by Ross Peter Nelson.

“Grounded” tells the story of a female fighter jet pilot who is transferred to drone reconnaissance duty after giving birth and the toll it takes on her physically and psychologically.

Shows are Feb. 24-26, Mar 3-6 at 7 p.m. $20 general admission / $15 students.

Not advised for children under age 13.

Raven’s Feather is partnering with Helena’s philosophy nonprofit, Merlin CCC, to discuss “The Ethics of War & Autonomous Warfare,” Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. Free. Attending the play is not necessary to attend the discussion.

Advance tickets for “Grounded” are available online at ww.ravensfeather.org/tickets.

Carroll College

‘The Hijabis’ premieres at Carroll

The Carroll College Theatre Department presents a world premiere of “The Hijabis” by Chicago playwright Rohina Malik, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 25, 26 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

Best friends Maya, Nadia and Leen are trying to live their mid-20s dreams in the small town of Payneville, Illinois. When their local mosque is desecrated by other members of the Payneville community, how they choose to respond will change the course of their lives. Directed by Associate Professor Kim Shire.

Talkbacks with the author follow the shows on Feb. 25, 26 and 27 at Carroll College’s FLEX Theatre, 1601 Benton Ave. (in the Campus Center).

Tickets are $10 student, $15 general admission at www.carroll.edu/theatre.

Live streaming is available – $15 for one person and $30 for a group.

Masks required for the audience.

This production is part of a series of plays commissioned by Big Bridge Theatre Consortium on the topic of interfaith dialogue.

Carroll is also presenting the critically-acclaimed solo show, ‘Unveiled’ by Rohina Malik 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, free, at Flex Theatre.

Talk: Immigration possibilities

Carroll College Lecture: Solidarity and Immigration - An Exploration of Possibilities, is Feb. 28, 7:30 pm, Zoom online presentation.

Professor Gillian Glaes presents a talk, “Solidarity and Immigration: An Exploration of Possibilities.” Glaes is the Director of the Humanities Institute and Associate Director of the Franke Global Leadership Initiative at the University of Montana.

Moderated by Dr. Elvira Roncalli and organized by the Annette Moran Center. Part of the Nurturing Solidarity Series.

Access the online presentation on Zoom at https://carroll.zoom.us/j/95839244004.

Free and open to the public.

history

MHS talks – Jocko Lakes Fire, more

Retired Lolo National Forest archaeologist Milo McLeod talks about the Secrets of the Jocko Lakes Fire, 2007, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

The Jocko Lakes fire burned over 37,000 acres near the town of Seeley Lake and revealed a significant historic fur trade site, a prehistoric archeological site, numerous prehistoric isolated finds and an intact segment of the historic Jocko Indian Trail.

Don’t Forget the Ladies: From Prophets to Rodeo with Zoe Ann Stoltz is 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

From prophets to diplomats, mothers to Marines – get to know a few amazing women.

All talks are in the MHS Auditorium, 225 N. Roberts St.

Can’t make it? Watch the livestream or find the archived recording on the MHS YouTube Channel.

Display your collection at the museum

The Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts, hosts some “pop up” exhibits in coming months.

Share your special collection of favorite items – menus to matchboxes, toys to telephones and more.

Collections will be displayed March 12, April 9, and May 14 (Second Saturdays – when MHS offers free admission 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Each collector is provided a 6-foot table to display his or her collection (or a portion of it).

Apply to share your collection at https://tinyurl.com/MHSpopup or contact Deb Mitchell at dmitchell@mt.gov or call 406-444-4789 for more information.

Gallery and Museum Shop hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit mhs.mt.gov

Art

Speed painter featured at The W

One of America’s most in-demand interactive speed painters, Evan Struck is featured at the Opening Night of The W on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence.

During a one-hour theatrical performance at 6 p.m. Struck creates multiple paintings within 5-10 minutes each while incorporating multiple canvases, backlights, audience participation, including a pop-up auction of his finished paintings after his performance.

Music by Montana Neon Ridge is from 4-5 p.m.

During usual Saturday hours 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., activities will include fun art projects for all ages, live music, raffles and local food trucks.

Construction on the E. L. Wiegand Creativity Center – or The W – was completed in November 2021, creating a community art space that will provide the Helena area with more opportunities for interactive arts programming.

For more info 406-442-6400 or https://holtermuseum.org/.

Music

Folk music, comedy and more at Tap Room

David and Deidre Casey, known for their lush harmonies and adventurous songwriting, perform 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Free Beer Bingo fundraiser for Tricia McCullough, a Carroll student, who was paralyzed in a car accident, runs 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

Seattle favorite comic Sam Miller, a finalist in the 2021 International Seattle Comedy Competition performs 6:30 to 8 Sunday, Feb. 27, TICKETS ON EVENTBRITE.

Solid 15 features local singer/songwriters 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Jazz at Benny’s

Wilbur Rehmann, sax, and Fred Cobb, piano, are performing at Benny’s Bistro 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. They’ll be playing some jazz, blues, swing and bebop. Songs from the Great American Songbook will be featured. No cover.

'It’s a Helena Night'

“It’s a Helena Night” for Starz on Stage on Monday, Feb. 28, with a true variety show featuring several talented, skilled local and regional musicians from Helena.

The audience will be introduced to several bands via mini-concerts and setups with some surprises.

From the Blues to the Beatles plus jazz and America’s beloved standards are all part of the night.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom. Showtime is 7:30. Starz on Stage is a cabaret setting with all-table seating with an adult beverage bar provided by the Algeria Shrine volunteers.

Tickets are $27 and available at www.starzonstage.net, or call Starz on Stage at 406-227-9711, 406-459-3967 or send an email message to joyofmusic66@q.com.

Youth Talent Search competition

Helena Xpress Singers Chorus Announces its 2022 Youth Talent Search Competition.

In the spirit of American Idol and The Voice. After a two-year hiatus – Helena’s Xpress Singers is once again seeking 15-to-21-year-old singers, male and female, to compete in the 13th Xpress Talent Search Show. It is set for April 30, 7 p.m. at the Helena Middle School Auditorium.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.

Interested singers are encouraged to visit HelenaXpressSingers.org for details. Audition deadline is March 15.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● Dog, PG-13

● Sing 2, PG

● Moonfall, PG-13

● Spider-Man: No Way Home, PG-13

● Uncharted, PG-13

● Death on the Nile, PG-13

● Trolls World Tour (2020), PG

● Marry Me, PG-13

● Jackass Forever, R

● Studio 666, R

● The Cursed-R

The Myrna Loy

● Cyrano, PG-13

● Worst Person in the World, R

