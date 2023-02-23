Music

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Shawn Holt & The Teardrops bring blues music to the Tap Room on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. $5 cover charge.

King Ropes offers a homebrew of caustic folk yarns and chunky garage rockers on Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

Counting Coup performs its rugged, rowdy, and broken sound that will draw you in with soulful leads and melodies on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

Bone Dry Comedy presents the Gateway Comedy show on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Helena Symphony presents Tchaikovsky

The Helena Symphony and Philadelphia Orchestra Violinist, Amy Oshiro-Morales perform an all-Tchaikovsky program on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Oshiro-Morales performs Tchaikovsky’s popular Violin Concerto that exudes sublime lyricism, yearning wistfulness, and thrilling virtuosity. The all-Tchaikovsky program continues with his triumph over fate – proclaiming “rejoice in the happiness of others, and you can still live!”

Concert tickets can be purchased ($55-$15 plus a $5 transaction fee) online at www.helenasymphony.org, by calling the Symphony Box Office at 406-442-1860, or visiting the Symphony Box Office located on the Downtown Walking Mall at the Placer Building, 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Xpress Talent Search accepting auditions

Singers ages 15 to 21 from the Helena area are invited to audition for the 14th (almost annual) 2023 Xpress Talent Search contest.

Submission deadline for the audition video, application and picture, and signed authorization is March 14. Interested participants can find information online at HelenaXpressSingers.org.

From the auditions received, six to eight semi-finalists will be selected by the Helena Xpress Singers members.

Those semi-finalists will perform in the Talent Search Show on April 29 at 7 p.m., at the Helena Middle School Auditorium.

After the semi-finalists perform, audience members will vote for their favorite singer. That vote will determine the show’s finalists, who will each sing a second selection.

A panel of judges will select the winner, who receives a $1,000 cash prize. Runners-up will each receive $250.

Theater

Improv Mining Company at HAT

Montana Playwrights Network invites you to attend a special improv performance series featuring Helena’s own Improv Mining Co at the Helena Avenue Theatre (HAT), 1319 Helena Ave. Dates for upcoming performances are March 3 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Pulling from audience suggestions, Improv Mining Co weaves a play out of thin air and packs it full of comedy gold.

Get your tickets online at www.tickettailor.com/events/montanaplaywrightsnetwork/841985# or call/text 406-235-0353 for reservations and information.

Tickets are $16.60. Tickets are also available on MPN’s website: www.montanaplaywrights.org.

Broadwater Community Theater fundraiser

Broadwater Community Theater is producing an event to interest theater enthusiasts in supporting the next theater season. Sponsors and friends will enjoy fancy hors d’ oeuvres, beverages and a great program Saturday, March 4, beginning at 5 p.m. at The Lodge, 131 S. Spruce in Townsend.

Broadwater Community Theater made its debut in 2018. Except during the pandemic, the group has produced or underwritten performances by Broadwater High School speech and drama, Shakespeare in the Parks 50th anniversary, Aladdin and Lenna Parr’s ballet students.

The evolution of a community theater came out of the Fun For Life arts program which funds scholarships for Broadwater County grade school students in art, theater, music and foreign language.

BCT board members have invested in the community theater with purchases of a professional lighting and sound system for the Lodge building auditorium.

For more information or donations, contact Nancy Marks at 406-980-0592 or board members LaRinda Spencer, Tina Homann, Pat Plantenberg, Carla Amundson or Birdie at the Bird’s Nest.

Grandstreet to hold auditions

Grandstreet Theatre is hosting auditions for parts in their upcoming production of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR."

Audition dates are March 20-21 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Grandstreet Theatre Studio, 328 N. Fuller Ave.

The play is about eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car is magic, and has the ability to float and take flight. When the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself, the family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and Grandpa Potts to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher.

These auditions are open to all young actors between the ages of 9 and 19. Visit https://theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com/to get all the details and be prepared, sign up and be ready for a fun audition.

Dance

Choreography Showcase upcoming

Cohesion Dance Project is hosting Helena’s Community Choreography Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Presenting new and seasoned choreographers of all ages, dance styles, and abilities as they share their pieces with the audience. This show is family friendly and represents all different aspects of the dance community including Irish dancing, modern/contemporary, hip-hop, tap, belly dancing and more.

Join us on Feb. 25. Show times are 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. with limited seating. Tickets will be sold prior to the event and may be purchased at www.cohesiondance.org.

Cohesion offering dance workshop

Cohesion Dance Project is hosting a free dance workshop featuring its 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Hannah Grace, on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. until noon at Cohesion Center, 1020 Argyle.

During the workshop, this London-based choreographer will lead participants through movement phrases and an introductory discussion about her three-month residency project entitled “Montana Roots.”

The workshop is open to dancers ages 10 to adult of all levels and abilities. Those interested in the workshop can register at cohesiondance.org under “Upcoming Events”, call 406-422-0830 or email cohesiondanceproject@gmail.com for more information.

Following the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to join the cast of “Montana Roots” where dancers will continue this exploration for the following nine weeks while weaving together a choreographic quilt that represents this sense of "home."

Rehearsals will take place from March 11-May 19 with the final performances scheduled for May 19-21.

Film

Backcountry Film Festival this weekend

Wild Montana and the Winter Wildlands Alliance are hosting the 18th annual Backcountry Film Festival on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 and 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. at Simperman Hall on the Carroll College campus.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the matinees and at 6 p.m. for the Saturday evening show. The festival will feature numerous short films that tell compelling and entertaining stories about backcountry, human-powered recreation and environmental preservation.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 12 and under. To purchase tickets, go to winterwildlands.org/tourschedule. This event sells out so please arrive early. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, contact Anne Jolliff at Wild Montana at 406-443-7350, ajolliff@wildmontana.org.

Film explores history of Black Americans

In celebration of Black History Month, Carroll College’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force invites you to a screening of "Hidden Stories: Montana's Black Past," on Feb. 23, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Simperman Hall/Wiegand Auditorium, Carroll College a documentary film that brings to light the experiences of Black Americans in Montana.

The documentary includes the perspectives of historians and other experts, who put these stories in context. J.P. Williams, a Carroll alumnus who is featured in the documentary, will join us for the screening and participate in a discussion afterward.

This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

Art

Call for artists for mural

The Helena Public Art Committee, on behalf of the City of Helena, is seeking to commission painted murals along the side walls of the Centennial Trail tunnel. The goal of the project is to provide vibrant public art that creates a unique sense of place for the community to enjoy.

A $15,000 budget is available for commissioning murals in the tunnel. The deadline for artists to submit a proposal is March 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. The full request for proposals can be found at www.helenamt.gov/proposals/.

The tunnel is part of the Centennial Trail, which provides a safe and well used off-street corridor beneath Last Chance Gulch, running east-west across Helena. The tunnel connects Centennial Park and Memorial Park and serves as an entryway in and out of the railroad district for pedestrians.

Online mini auction supports The Bray

The Bray's Brick by Brick online mini auction series continues until Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. and will feature a collection of work by Bray Board Chair Sue Tirrell. Each mini auction's proceeds will go and support varying Bray programs and projects.

Visit givergy.us/thebraybrickbybrick to view the work, register and bid.

Community

A writer's journey with Caroline Patterson

Join the Lewis & Clark Library Foundation and Lewis & Clark Library to celebrate the writing journey of writer Caroline Patterson. The celebration is Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch.

Missoula writer Caroline Patterson writes about the West in many genres: novel, short story, essay. Her novel, The Stone Sister, won the High Plains Book Award for women’s fiction and the 2020 Big Moose Prize for fiction from Black Lawrence Press.

For more information, visit Patterson’s website at http://carolineepatterson.com/.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, PG-13

Jesus Revolution, PG-13

Cocaine Bear, R

Magic Mike's Last Dance, R

Marlowe, R

80 for Brady, PG-13

Knock at the Cabin, R

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, PG

The Myrna Loy

Of An Age, R

Close, PG-13