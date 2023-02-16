Music

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

The Jamie Wyman Band brings a unique blend of heavy folk rock to the Tap Room on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m.

Who is ready to rock? Join us for the Decades Dance party with a DJ from UpBeat Entertainment on Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m. Dress up as your favorite decade. $5 cover charge.

Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk play folk music on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 8 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

HAT to host musicians, cowboy poet

Montana Playwrights Network invites you to the Helena Avenue Theatre (HAT), 1319 Helena Ave., for a special show on Saturday, Feb. 18, featuring cowboy poetry and western music performed live by Lewistown poet and musician, Lloyd McKenna with musical artist, Meryl Rygg McKenna.

Lloyd and Meryl have been blending their voices, making memorable music together for over 15 years. As a renowned cowboy poet Lloyd has been writing and reciting cowboy poetry for thirty years and has often appeared in the Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering and Western Music Rendezvous. His poems cover topics from rooster stew to the cowgirl flu.

Tickets are $20, and are available on MPN’s website: www.montanaplaywrights.org or https://buytickets.at/montanaplaywrightsnetwork/837224. Or you can call/text for reservations at 406-235-0353.

Theater

Improv Mining Company performs at HAT

Montana Playwrights Network invites you to attend a special improv performance series featuring Helena’s own Improv Mining Co at the Helena Avenue Theatre (HAT), 1319 Helena Ave. Dates for upcoming performances are Feb. 17, March 3, and 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Pulling from audience suggestions, Improv Mining Co weaves a play out of thin air and packs it full of comedy gold. In completely original and never-to-be-repeated performances James Buscher, Errol Koch, and Scott Pargot of Improv Mining Co use over 20 years of combined improv comedy experience to create hilarious characters, scenes, and stories. There’s no telling what kind of story an audience will step into on any given night, but it’s sure to be a wild ride.

Get your tickets online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/montanaplaywrightsnetwork/841985# or call/text 406-235-0353 for reservations and information.

Tickets are $16.60. Tickets are also available on MPN’s website: www.montanaplaywrights.org.

Grandstreet to hold auditions

Grandstreet Theatre is hosting auditions for parts in their upcoming production of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR."

Audition dates are March 20-21 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Grandstreet Theatre Studio, 328 N. Fuller Ave.

The play is about eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car is magic, and has the ability to float and take flight. When the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself, the family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and Grandpa Potts to outwit the dastardly Baron and Baroness and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher.

These auditions are open to all young actors between the ages of 9 and 19. Visit https://theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com/to get all the details and be prepared, sign up and be ready for a fun audition.

Art

Classes and workshops at the Holter

Art Smart: Ages 7-14 on Wednesdays, on-going from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

An after-school art class! Join teaching artist Elise Perpignano to learn about a different artist each week, exploring their artistic style and medium before breaking out to create your own piece of art.

Figure Drawing Open Studio: Wednesdays, on-going from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Price: $17. Member: $12.

This ongoing figure drawing studio is open to all levels! Bring your own media.

Early Childhood ArtStart: Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10-11:30 a.m. Price: $15. Member: $11

Dance the evening away with JourneyDance Instructor Julia Shiner in guided dance movement and meditation. No experience is necessary; just a willingness to let your body lead you.

Long Pose Figure Drawing Open Studio: Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Price: $25. Member: $20.

Join for this special edition of Figure Drawing Open Studio in which our model will hold 2 long poses over a 3 hour time period. Open to all levels! Bring your own medium.

Call 406-442-6400, or visit holtermuseum.org/ for more information.

Artist amplified series at The Bray

Join us Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Bray as former long-term resident artists Giselle Hicks and Sunshine Cobb engage in a night of conversation and casual demonstration. Expect a medley of topics ranging for their varied experiences as successful business owners, taking risks in their studios, and the importance of self-care.

Our newly revamped Artist Amplified lecture and demonstration series allows artists and art enthusiasts to share their history, process, and conceptual motivations with the public through various presentation formats. Free and open to the public, in-person or online.

Frances Senska Center for Education and Engagement building at the Archie Bray Foundation, 2915 Country Club Ave.

Online mini auction supports The Bray

The Bray's Brick by Brick online mini auction series will be Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. until Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. and will feature a collection of work by Bray Board Chair Sue Tirrell. Each mini auction's proceeds will go and support varying Bray programs and projects.

"Since my first visit in 1995, The Bray has played an instrumental role in my growth as an artist and member of the clay community. The Bray continues to be an incredible resource for artists and enthusiasts of all levels, abilities and backgrounds. I donated this work to The Bray to raise much-needed funds to support The Bray's Resident Artist Program," said Tirrell.

Visit givergy.us/thebraybrickbybrick to view the work, register and bid.

Dance

Community Choreography Showcase upcoming

Cohesion Dance Project is hosting Helena’s Community Choreography Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Presenting new and seasoned choreographers of all ages, dance styles, and abilities as they share their pieces with the audience. This show is family friendly and represents all different aspects of the dance community including Irish dancing, modern/contemporary, hip-hop, tap, belly dancing and more.

Join us on Feb. 25. Show times are 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. with limited seating. Tickets will be sold prior to the event and may be purchased at www.cohesiondance.org.

Community

Foreign Film Festival series at Carroll

Join Carroll’s Department of Languages and Literature and the Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzín program in Hispanic Studies and Languages for their Foreign Film Festival series. The theme for this year’s festival is the power of animation.

Four films in total will be screened: Feb. 16 - "Persepolis" (French/Persian); Feb. 20 - "Grave of the Fireflies" (Japanese); Feb. 21- "The Rabbi's Cat" (French/Hebrew/Russian); and Feb. 27 - "Birdboy: The Forgotten Children" (Spanish). All film times are 6:30 p.m., in the Corette Library Sage Room, Carroll College.

All film screenings are free and open to the public.

Film explores history of Black Americans

In celebration of Black History Month, Carroll College’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force invites you to a screening of "Hidden Stories: Montana's Black Past," on Feb. 23, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Simperman Hall/Wiegand Auditorium, Carroll College a documentary film that brings to light the experiences of Black Americans in Montana.

The documentary includes the perspectives of historians and other experts, who put these stories in context. J.P. Williams, a Carroll alumnus who is featured in the documentary, will join us for the screening and participate in a discussion afterward.

This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome.

A writer's journey with Caroline Patterson

Join the Lewis & Clark Library Foundation and Lewis & Clark Library to celebrate the writing journey of writer Caroline Patterson. The celebration is Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch.

Missoula writer Caroline Patterson writes about the West in many genres: novel, short story, essay. Her novel, The Stone Sister, won the High Plains Book Award for women’s fiction and the 2020 Big Moose Prize for fiction from Black Lawrence Press.

For more information, visit Patterson’s website at http://carolineepatterson.com/.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, PG-13

Magic Mike's Last Dance, R

Titanic 25 Year Anniversary, PG-13

Marlowe, R

80 for Brady, PG-13

Knock at the Cabin, R

A Man Called Otto, PG-13

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, PG

The Myrna Loy

Of An Age, R

Women Talking, PG-13