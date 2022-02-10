Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Feb. 10

Music

International Guitar Night returns to The Myrna

After a pandemic-year hiatus, International Guitar Night returns to The Myrna Loy 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Now in its 22nd year, it’s always a highly anticipated concert at The Myrna Loy.

This year’s guitar luminaries include:

-Luca Stricagnoli of Italy, who is a guitar prodigy with a huge online following of more than 200 million views and is known for his unique, self-invented instruments like the Triple Neck Guitar;

-Thu Le of Vietnam, an international, award-winning classical guitarist who began playing at the age of 4 and is the youngest-ever student admitted to the prestigious National Conservatory of Music in Hanoi;

-Jim “Kimo” West of Canada, one of the world’s top “slack key” guitarists, has garnered a Grammy and Grammy nomination, and is best known as the longtime guitarist for “Weird Al” Yankovic; and

-Lulo Reinhardt of Germany, a member of the extremely talented family of legendary Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, playing Latin Swing and hosting this year’s program.

Now on his sixth U.S. tour with IGN, Reinhardt is known for his strong percussive playing, lightning solos and wonderful storytelling.

He will perform his original Latin Swing music, as well as songs he’s written exploring his historic Gypsy roots in India, and he has a Gypsy Meets Classic project, as well.

Each guitarist plays solos showcasing their own style, and later combines their talents on songs.

“This is what International Guitar Night makes so special. You will hear stuff you’ve never heard before.”

John Ludin of The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman says the annual IGN event never disappoints. “Four amazingly gifted guitarists on one stage make it more than a concert – this is a buffet of beautiful music.”

Tickets are $30 and available at 15 N. Ewing St., https://themyrnaloy.com/.

For more information, call 443-0287. Face masks required. Audience size limited.

Valentine jazz concert at HAT

Steven Gores and Steve Kalling offer a Valentine’s evening of original jazz instrumental music 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

Tickets are $15 (open seating) at Eventbrite (under Steven Gores or Steve Kalling) www.stevengores.com and at the door.

They are joined by drummer Ed Stalling and Michael Kakuk on sax and harmonica.

MJ Williams joined by acclaimed musicians

Basin trombonist MJ Williams will join three acclaimed jazz musicians for a night of music at The Montana Club, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, in the second-floor lounge, 24 W. Sixth Ave.

Joining her are Bob Bowman on bass, Loren Stillman on saxophone, David Morgenroth on piano, playing songs from the American songbook and originals. https://montanaclub.coop/.

Divas3 Valentine show

Starz on Stage Productions holds a Valentine celebration 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.

Divas3 bring the music of the greatest divas in music history, singing hits by Aretha, Cher, Carole King, Dolly Parton and more.

Single show tickets only are $35. Call 406-227-9711, 406-459-3967 or purchase on-line at www.starzonstage.net.

Zoso performs at Tap Room

Zoso -- The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience -- performs the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room 7 to 10, Saturday, Feb. 19. Tickets $20 day of show. Tickets on EVENTBRITE.

If you missed Led Zeppelin live in the ‘70s or are looking to relive the "Hammer of the Gods" phenomenon, then experience what the St. Petersburg Times calls "the most exacting of the Zeppelin tribute bands in existence."

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., lctaproom.com or call 406-442-5960.

Country, soul and more at Tap Room

Chuck Briseno plays Texas country 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal play funk and soul 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. $5 cover.

Moth plays electro-funk 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. $5 cover. Sponsored by Keeper of the Green.

Story Slam-Circle 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

For info on all the shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., lctaproom.com or call 406-442-5960.

The Fab Four Beatles Tribute band

The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute band performs 8 p.m. Feb. 10, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave.

The Emmy-winning Fab Four pays loving tribute to the Beatles in a show that has amazed audiences around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

For details, visit www.helenaciviccenter.com or call 447-8481.

theater

Ravens Feather stages ‘Grounded’

Helena’s newest theater company, Raven’s Feather presents their first show for 2022, “Grounded” by George Brant, Thursday, Feb. 17, through Saturday, March 5, at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

Katy Wright stars in the one-woman show, directed by Ross Peter Nelson, tells the story of a female fighter jet pilot who is transferred to drone reconnaissance duty after giving birth and the toll it takes on her.

Shows are Feb. 17-19, 24-26, March 3-6. at 7 p.m. $20 general admission / $15 students.

Helena’s philosophy nonprofit, Merlin CCC will hold two free symposia with community discussions on "The Military Experience" and "The Ethics of War & Autonomous Warfare." Attending the play is not necessary to attend the discussions.

“Grounded” tickets online at www.ravensfeather.org/tickets.

Merlin discussions are Feb. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Free.

‘A Real Boy’ at Grandstreet

Grandstreet Theatre presents a queer fairy tale, “A Real Boy,” an imaginative new spin on Pinocchio.

The play runs Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 through Sunday, Feb. 13, at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

Tickets are $27 - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 -- Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - Kids 18 and under.

To order, call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons): 406-447-1574 or order online: www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Face masks required. Show recommended for ages 6 and up.

History

MHS hosts four fascinating talks

The Lost West With Austin Haley, Thursday, Feb. 10, 4:30 p.m.

Haley highlights French history in North America in the years prior to, during, and after the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

A Visit with Nancy Cooper Russell 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Second Saturday, held in the Russell Gallery

Tour the gallery with first-person interpreter Mary Jane Bradbury as she shares Nancy Russell's perspective on Charlie's story. Not live streamed. Free admission to the Montana Historical Society Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Dinosaur Boom: The 1855 Hayden Site 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, with Kate Hampton

During the 1850s, Darwin's theories on evolution had yet to be published, and the term "dinosaur" had been coined just the decade before. A new generation of observers began to revolutionize the scientific community. On a trip to the Missouri Breaks in 1855, Ferdinand Hayden discovered the first identified dinosaur fossils in the Western Hemisphere.

Vignettes of Valor: African Americans in the Military with Ellen Baumler 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17

Explore the struggles and contributions of Montana’s African American soldiers with retired MHS historian Ellen Baumler. She traces the history of Black Montanans who served at Montana’s forts, fought with Teddy Roosevelt at San Juan Hill, served as the first rangers in our National Parks, helped fight the Great Fire of 1910 and served in both world wars with honor.

Art

February artist: Sally Rogers Angove

Beloved Helena artist, Sally Rogers Angove is showing an eclectic group of paintings during February at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies.

She is a founding member of the Upper Missouri Artists Gallery of Original Art. Landscapes, still lifes, flowers, birds and small animals are her favorite subjects.

View her works at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies, 400 Euclid Ave., from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 406-442-2760.

Community

Winterfest Downtown

Downtown Helena Inc. holds a Winterfest throughout Downtown Thursday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 13, featuring live music, arts events, sports and theater performances.

The Holter Museum of Art hosts a Drink & Draw with a live model and live music by Cowboy Bob & Gypsy Dust, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, celebrate local art from 1-5 p.m. on Rodney Street.

Grab a Neighborhood Art Map at The Myrna Loy, B&B Market, Rodney St. Laundry, or Grateful Bread. It leads you to 23 spots on Rodney Street to view new art installations and projects to come.

The Myrna Loy offers free hot apple cider, cookies and an up-close look at art by Kelly Rathbone Rebo and Debbie Boyle, whose pieces are installed on the Livery Building across from The Myrna Loy.

Artists will be making ice sculptures all day in the B&B Market parking lot. And Grateful Bread is selling soup and goodies until 3 p.m.

For full list of events, dates and times, visit https://downtownhelena.com/events/.

Dance

Cohesion Dance–Qi Gong

Cohesion Dance Project brings back its Community Sampler Series, starting Feb.16 with Qi Gong – a mind-body-spirit practice.

This three-week class is open to ages 7 to adults of all abilities. No experience required. Classes are Wednesdays, Feb. 16, 23 and March 2 from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at 1020 Argyle St. Cost is $45 for all three classes. Register at cohesiondance.org/classes.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● American Underdog, PG

● Sing 2, PG

● Moonfall, PG-13

● Spider-Man: No Way Home, PG-13

● Redeeming Love, PG-13

● Death on the Nile, PG-13

● Blacklight, PG-13

● Marry Me, PG-13

● Jackass Forever, R

● Ghostbusters 2 Afterlife, PG-13

● How to Train Your Dragon (2010), PG

The Myrna Loy

● Who We Are, PG-13

● Flee, PG-13

