Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Dec. 9

Music

John Floridis plays Family Promise benefit concert

Missoula guitarist and singer-songwriter John Floridis plays his traditional holiday benefit concert 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, for Family Promise of Greater Helena. It will also be streamed live online.

Proceeds support Family Promise in its work of providing housing, meals and case management to homeless families.

Floridis is joined by cellist Jennifer Slayden at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, at the corner of Lawrence and Cruse.

Tickets are $15 and limited to 200. Masks may be required.

It is also streaming live on St. Paul’s YouTube channel, at www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsUnitedMethodistChurchHelena. Donations from viewers are welcome.

Tickets are available at the Myrna Loy Center, 15 N. Ewing, and Birds & Beasleys, 2 S. Last Chance Gulch.

More info is available at www.johnfloridis.com and www.familypromisehelena.org.

Christmas in the Cathedral

The Helena Symphony’s Christmas in the Cathedral returns Monday, Dec. 13, with two performances, combining music and poetry: 5:30 and 8 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Helena.

Tickets are $25 to $55 and are available at www.helenasymphony.org, or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 406-442-1860.

Soul, country and comedy at the Tap Room

The Dead Yellers play country 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Transcendental Express plays jazz, funk and more 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Paige & The People’s Band share soul, rock and folk 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Stand-up comic Derek Sheen is on tap for 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Story Circle is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

For info: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Xpress Singers Xmas show returns

Helena’s Xpress Singers return to do a Holiday Show, featuring the 30-plus-member chorus, specialty groups, an Xpress Talent Search winner and guest singers from the community.

The free performance is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Capitol Rotunda. Seating will be limited. Masks are encouraged.

Specialty groups will include Whirly Girls Quartet, Quick Silver Quartet, Doo Wop Quartet, and others.

Jada Pierson, the Xpress Talent Search winner from 2019, will sing two holiday songs.

Rehmann and friends at Montana Club

Wilbur Rehmann, on saxophone, Ken Nelson, on keyboard and Todd Silas, on acoustic bass, are playing bebop, ballads and bossa novas for dining and dancing at the Montana Club 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, on the Second Floor.

Dance

’The Christmas Attic’

Premiere Dance Company presents “The Christmas Attic,” a new holiday dance performance specially choreographed by artistic director Charlene White.

Set to the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Mannheim Steamroller, 35 cast members dance the roles of holiday decorations, toys and other treasures kept safely in the attic.

Performances are 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Helena Civic Center.

Box Seats: $28. (Note: No social distancing in box seats. If you have problems purchasing online, call the box office at 406-447-8481.)

Arena seats are $10 to $20. Arena first and second tier seats will be socially-distanced.

history

Little Shell tribal recognition subject of talk

Chris La Tray presents “The Day That Finally Came” at the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Club Monday, Dec. 20.

The group will meet in the Natatorium Room of the Delta Hotel (Colonial) at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.

Reservations are required by noon Tuesday, Dec. 14, by calling Shirley Thomas at 227-5953 or 431-8196.

Montana’s Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians recently became the 574th Indian tribe to be recognized by the United States government after over 150 years of trying.

La Tray is a Metis writer, storyteller, author and an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians. His weekly newsletter, “An Irritable Metis,” is available at http://chrislatray.substack.com.

art

Tara Wilson’s Holiday Pottery Sale, Dec. 11-12

Tara Wilson will host her annual open studio and pottery sale Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will feature Wilson’s handmade ceramics and works by guest artists Michaela Bromberek and Nikita Nenashev.

Wilson’s studio is at 64 Holmes Gulch Rd. (I-15 South Helena Exit, South on Colonial Dr., West on Holmes Gulch.) Call 406-426-0998 for information.

1+1=1 Gallery holds annual holiday sale

1+1=1 Gallery, 434 N. Last Chance Gulch, holds its eighth annual holiday exhibition offering over 1,400 affordable, unique artworks by 56 artists. The show runs through Jan. 8.

Open House dates are Dec. 11 and Dec 18.

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10-6; Saturday 10-5. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

Lisa Ernst holiday show

Lisa Ernst’s holiday show runs Dec. 10-12, with hours 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Helena Home Team, 318 N. Last Chance Gulch.

HOHO Holter and more

The Holter Museum of Art holds its annual HOHO Holter holiday sale, plus a Live Auction ending at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, with a Holter gala celebration.

The link to register to bid is: https://hoholiveauction.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.

The Holter is located at https://holtermuseum.org/, 12 E. Lawrence, (406) 442-6400.

Visit the Holter website for more info on the auction and other December events.

’Found It!’ gift show at The Myrna Loy

The Myrna Loy’s holiday gift show, “Found It! 100 Treasures Under $100” runs through Dec. 31.

Over 25 artists have contributed works, including paintings, mixed-media, jewelry, ceramics and ornaments.

Meet the artists at a special shopping event 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Daily shopping is available at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, noon till 7:30 p.m. weekdays, and during movie times on weekends.

Money raised will support The Myrna Loy Grants to Artists Program.

For more info, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/ or call 406-443-0287.

Library

Scott Hibbard: ‘Why I write historical fiction’

After a one-year hiatus, the annual Stephen Ambrose Memorial Lecture is back, featuring Helena author Scott G. Hibbard in conversation with journalist Clay Scott on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. via a Zoom webinar.

Hibbard will discuss the inspiration for and process of writing his first historical novel, “Beyond the Rio Gila.”

The book follows the U.S. Army and a Mormon Battalion—with families in tow—on an 1840s perilous trek across the American Southwest.

Event details and registration are at http://lclibfoundation and http://lclibrary.org.

Books

Bird books featured at signing

Tom Murphy and Jim Robbins will be signing books at The Montana Book Company, 331 N. Last Chance Gulch, from 5:30 to 8 on Saturday, Dec 11.

Murphy’s book, “Birds, Masters of the Air, Land, and Water,” is a collection of photographs illustrating bird behavior from four continents, showing what makes a creature a bird.

Robbins' book, “The Wonder of Birds,” won the Montana Book award. It is a profound discussion of the evolution, beauty, and mystery of their lives around the world.

Robbins wrote the foreword to “Bird, Masters of the Air, Land, and Water” and Doug Smith, the man in charge of the wolf project in Yellowstone Park, wrote a chapter on his work studying birds in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

The primary passion of these three men is the value of birds as touchstones to the health of our earth and the aching beauty of these feathered creatures.

Theater

‘Little Women’ at Grandstreet

A new adaptation of “Little Women,” the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott runs through Dec. 19 at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

Shows are: Dec. 15 -19, Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre.

Tickets are $27 for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 for Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 for those 18 and under.

Contact Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons) at 406-447-1574, or www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

All audience members are required to wear a mask for the entire performance.

Grandstreet Theatre: ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

Grandstreet Theatre stages Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave., for the holiday season.

Shows are Dec. 9-12 Thursday-Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18.

Contact: Grandstreet Box Office at 406 447-1574 (afternoons) and online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Note: The audience is required to wear face masks, the cast will not be masked.

