Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Dec. 8

Music

Entertainment at Lewis & Clark Tap Room

Lewis & Clark Tap Room has scheduled the following upcoming events:

Kyle Hunter and the Mountain Standard, an Americana/alt-country singer/songwriter group based in Missoula, performs on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Timber Rattlers, an energetic bluegrass band from Missoula, plays on Friday, Dec 9. from 7 to 10 p.m.

Banditti, an acoustic husband and wife duo, has dynamic harmonies and unique covers of foot-stomping country, folk, rock and cowboy songs that will make you want to dance. The duo performs on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7 to 10 p.m.

For info on all shows: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Carroll choir: A Revival of Spirituals

The Carroll College Choir concert "A Revival of Spirituals" is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Flex Theatre at Carroll College.

The choir will perform a number of spirituals from the archives for the first time in possibly over 100 years. Some of these pieces will be the first ensemble recordings to be made of the repertoire.

Admission is free and the Knights of Columbus will be providing beer and wine for purchase at the event.

John Floridis beneﬁt concert for Family Promise of Helena

Montana guitarist and singer-songwriter John Floridis along with percussionist Ed Stalling and cellist Jennifer Slayden will be performing a beneﬁt concert for Family Promise of Helena at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Helena.

Floridis will be performing material from his two seasonal releases “December’s Quiet Joy” and “The Peaceful Season,” both of which feature his ﬁngerstyle acoustic guitar arrangements of traditional Christmas/winter melodies, as well as original compositions. The trio also includes seasonal vocal tunes, both original and by other artists such as Bruce Cockburn, Patty Larkin, Ben Harper and John Gorka in the performance. The songs feature lyrics speaking to the journey from darkness to light, seasonally, emotionally and spiritually. The concerts welcome the audience to escape the frantic stress that too often pervades the holiday season and relax in an intimate listening environment with music to warm the heart and soul.

For more information about the concert and John Floridis visit www.johnﬂoridis.com.

Theater

Christmas dinner theater in Townsend

The Broadwater Community Theater presents its second annual Christmas Dinner at The Lodge with entertainment on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17.

Chairperson LaRinda Spencer told of ballet dancers and skits with local actors. “The night will be full of folks in formal dress fit for dancing afterwards. It will be fun for everyone,” she explained.

Tickets are on sale at Reading Leaves, 401 Broadway. Reservations will close Friday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. The ticket price is $40 per person. All tickets will be sold in advance, with none offered at the door.

County Creek Caterers in Townsend will cater the three-course dinner.

Grandstreet stages Christmas classic

Join Grandstreet Theatre for an adventure involving a giant abominable snow monster, a singing snowman, misfit toys and a red-nosed reindeer that saves the day.

A holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn’t feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him.

Performance dates: Dec. 2-18, Wednesdays-Fridays at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Grandstreet Theatre is located at 325 N. Park Ave. Get tickets at the box office, 406-447-1574 (afternoons), or online www.GrandstreetTheatre.com. Tickets cost $17 to $27.

Carroll College Mimeprov comedy show

Come join Carroll Theatre for some fun and exciting Mimeprov on Dec. 11, from 8-9 p.m. at the FLEX Theatre, Campus Center. It's an event meant to bring some laughter and Christmas cheer through live improvisational comedy.

Mimeprov Comedy, Carroll's own Improv Comedy troupe, is a group of Carroll students who enjoy comedic wit combined with physicality through mime and love the thrill of making it all up on the spot.

The shows are family-friendly, and free and open to the public.

Bachelors of Broadway in Butte

Starz on Stage/New Ventures invites you to join them Jan. 10 for a trip to the Mother Lode Theater in Butte for "Bachelors of Broadway: Gentlemen of the Theatre."

Enjoy dinner and another surprise or two by joining their one-day excursion for $179, which includes round-trip motor coach, escort service, dinner, gratuities, reserved show/drink ticket. Full payment is due before Dec. 10.

Contact 406-227-9711, 406-459-3967 or joyofmusic66@q.com. Details can be found on www.starzonstage.net.

Community

Christmas Light Stroll Tours

Carroll College invites the Helena-area community for its Christmas Light Stroll Tours, hosted by the Carroll College Admission and Gold Teams, Dec. 12-14, 5:30 p.m. on the Carroll College Campus.

The tours leave from the O'Connell Hall Lobby every half hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening. The light tours are part of “A Carroll Christmas” festivities. A schedule of events can be found at www.carroll.edu/christmas.

Carroll College Alumni and Family Christmas Party

The Carroll College Alumni and Family Christmas Party is scheduled for Dec. 8, 5:30-7 p.m., in the Fortin Science Center Scola.

Enjoy a light dinner, no-host bar, children's crafts and a visit from Santa Claus. Please RSVP to alumni@carroll.edu or call the Alumni Office at 406-447-5169.

Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Club

“The History of the First Special Service Force 1942-1944” is the subject of Bill Woon’s presentation to the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner Club on Monday, Dec. 19.

The group meets at the Delta Marriott (Colonial) at 5:30 p.m. Dinner follows at 6. Reservations are required by Tuesday, Dec. 13, by calling Shirley Thomas at 406-431-8196. All interested in Helena and Montana history are welcome.

His presentation begins in Europe in 1939 and why the First Special Service Force was formed. It then focuses on Fort Harrison and Helena and the support the force received from the community and their exploits during World War II.

Bill is the son of Dave and Betty Woon. Dave was an original Canadian member of the First Special Service Force. Bill was born in Cut Bank and grew up in the Cut Bank and Shelby areas.

'The Art of Meaningful Conversation' with Lowell Jaeger

The Lewis & Clark Library East Helena Branch will host the Montana Conversations program “The Art of Meaningful Conversation: Let’s Talk About What’s Important” with former Montana Poet Laureate Lowell Jaeger on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.

Jaeger will discuss how the medium of poetry can be used to initiate conversations of healing. Poetry can be employed in a variety of ways to stimulate thoughtful reflection and discussion. As a trained and experienced discussion facilitator, Jaeger explains that, “It’s all about encouraging people to think and share. It’s all about learning from each other and respecting diverse perspectives. These conversations are of proven value to an amazing array of community meetings and organizations. Give it a try; discover what’s possible when people get together, share ideas, listen, think, grow.”

The program will be at 16 East Main Street. The presentation is free and open to everyone.

Winter birds of the Helena Valley

Presented by Last Chance Audubon, this program highlights information on identifying winter birds of the Helena Valley. Led by Sharon Dewart-Hansen, the program will help birders to hone their birding skills and features Sharon’s exceptional bird photography. Held at Montana Wild Auditorium, 2668 Broadwater Ave., Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m., the program will also help birders to prepare for the annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC), to be held Dec. 17.

Sharon Dewart-Hansen has led field trips for Montana Audubon Big Sky Festivals, Last Chance Audubon and Birds & Beasleys. She is a Christmas Bird Count section leader. Her excellent photographs are frequently seen on eBird and have been published in Montana Outdoors magazine.

Art

'Staff as Artists Show' at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies

There is a unique Art Show up at Queen City Framing & At Supplies this month. The "Staff as Artists Show" includes works by the five people who work there. Deb Parsons Menke, Martha Johnson, Alissa Heaton, Ema Terry and Sunny Wilson work in many different mediums and their individual styles reveal some of their personalities.

There will be an Artists’ Reception from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. They hope you can stop by for some holiday cheer and to see if they really do know what they are talking about when discussing art supplies.

You can enjoy this group art show and learn a little bit more about them during December at Queen City Framing & Art Supplies, 400 Euclid Ave., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. You can also see some of the pieces by visiting qcframingandart.com or call them at 406-442-2760 for more information.

Tara Wilson pottery sale

Tara Wilson will host her annual open studio and pottery sale Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sale will feature handmade ceramics by Wilson and guest artists Amy Miller, Dominick Vanderlip, Jack Schwarze, and Carlos Palmer. Stop by her studio, 64 Holmes Gulch Road, Montana City for holiday festivities and handcrafted gifts.

Visit tarawilsonpottery.com for more information.

Lisa Ernst Porcelain holiday show

Lisa Ernst Porcelain's holiday show is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Helena Home Team, 318 N. Last Chance Gulch.

Her work continues to evolve with bird and pollinator images populating her highly functional ware.

This year there'll be altered rim serving pieces in many of her patterns and for art lovers, a few new signature pieces to adorn the wall.

She loves connecting with the folks in Helena at this annual event (formerly Clay Gals).

Classes and workshops at the Holter

The Holter Museum of Art, 12 E. Lawrence St. in Helena, has scheduled the following classes and workshops. Visit Visit https://holtermuseum.org/ for more information.

Holiday Ribbon Candle Carving

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11

9 a.m. to noon

Price: $105

Member: $95

Join candle-maker Joy Kelso of The Candle Shoppe in dipping and carving holiday themed ribbon candles.

Hanukkah Menorah with Modern Montana Makerie and Montana Jewish Project

Menorah making: Sunday, Dec. 11, 2-5 p.m.

Candle dipping: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2-4 p.m.

Price: TBA

Member: TBA

Join Joy Kelso of Modern Montana Makerie and craft clay menorahs and dip candles for Hanukkah. They will be joined by a representative with the Montana Jewish Project to learn more about this holiday.

Cabs and Slabs

Friday, Dec. 16

6:30 – 8:30 pm

Price: $55

Member: $45

Date Night Deal: Bring yourself and a plus-one

Price: $55

Member: $45

Play with clay as you learn basic techniques for building and embellishing your own cup. Sip on wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages during this Holter happy hour with clay.

Open Studio Extended Pose

Saturday, Dec. 17

9 a.m. to noon

Price: $25

Member: $20

Two long poses over the course of three hours. An opportunity for novice and artist alike to practice drawing bodies.

Early Childhood ArtStart

Saturday, Dec. 17

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Price: $15

Member: $11

Have a child between the ages of 3-7? Bring them along to this early ages introduction to art. A Holter arts instructor will share a story with participants before leading them in an art activity.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, PG-13

Violent Night, R

Strange World, PG

Devotion, PG-13

The Menu, R

Top Gun Maverick, PG-13

Elf (2003), PG

Spirited, PG-13

Bones and All, R

Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 -- 2022 Series, PG-13

Project Iceman, NR

The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2, NR

The Myrna Loy

The Eternal Daughter, PG-13

Spoiler Alert, PG-13