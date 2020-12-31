Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Dec. 31, 2020

theater
Grandstreet benefit raises money for HVAC
The Grandstreet Theatre Holiday Benefit on Dec. 27 raised $81,095, according to artistic director Jeff Downing.
The benefit kicked off Grandstreet’s capital campaign to raise funds for a new Heating Ventilation and Cooling System, which is estimated to cost around $200,000.
Grandstreet's air conditioner broke in August in the middle of the run of “A Year With Frog and Toad.”
Grandstreet plans to continue to raise funds over the coming year to make a new HVAC system a reality, said Downing. Not only will the new system make the building more comfortable year-round, but it will also improve the air quality, making the theater a safer and healthier environment.
New Year’s Eve
Montana Club holds New Year’s Eve dinner
The Montana Club is hosting a New Year’s Eve dinner tonight with live music by pianist Jack Berry.
The dinner begins at 5 p.m. Due to local health regulations, the club will close at 10 p.m.
The Prix Fixe multi-course dinners are:
- Amuse Bouche: Huckleberry & Ricotta Crostini
- Appetizer: Wonton wrapped brie with toasted walnuts, honey & petit Salad OR Classic Shrimp Cocktail
- Salad: 1885 Salad with mixed greens, dried cranberries, toasted pecans & goat cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette topped with sweet potato fritte
- Entrees (select one):
- Seared Duck Breast with cipollini onions, mushrooms & creamy risotto $57
- Horseradish crusted salmon with creamed leeks, wild rice pilaf & Beurre rouge $59
- Braised lamb shank with sauteed asparagus & parmesan polenta $60
- Land & Sea filet mignon & sauteed shrimp with sauteed spinach, rosemary potato croquette & cabernet demi-glace $70
- Cranberry orange glazed hen served with sauteed asparagus & roasted garlic mashed potatoes $54
- Dessert:
- Dark Chocolate Torte with mixed berry compote or Banana Cream Pie with caramel drizzles & chocolate sauce
To make reservations email reservations@montanaclub.coop or call 406-442-5980.
Reservation deposits are required and will be credited to the final bill.
art
Free Ceramics founders launch new Oregon art school
Emily Free Wilson and her husband Matt Wilson, founders of Free Ceramics and Studio Art Center in Helena, launched the Oregon Coast School of Art in the past few months.
Recently they’ve been reaching out to those who supported them in the past and continue to be interested in making the world a better place with art and art education. For more information, visit www.oregoncoastschoolofart.org.
community
The Myrna Loy donates dinners to nurses
The Myrna Loy and Wolf Creek Catering collaborated on donating approximately 65 gourmet meals to the St. Peter’s Health nursing staff on shift the night of Dec. 23.
The food for the dinner -- pork remoulade with cheddar polenta and seasoned tricolor carrots -- was initially purchased for a benefit dinner, Myrna’s Night Out, which was canceled earlier this year due to the COVID pandemic.
“The Myrna Loy’s slogan is Art Transforms Everything and, in this case, we wanted to transform our disappointment at not having a community event into a gift for hospital workers who have done so much for our community,” said executive director Krys Holmes.
Wolf Creek Catering donated all the preparation time and delivered the meals hot to the hospital at shift change, so staff could enjoy them on shift.
helena movie listings
Cinemark
760 Great Northern, 800-326-3264 ext. 2118, cinemark.com
- Wonder Woman 1984, PG-13
- The Croods: A New Age, PG
- News of the World, PG-13
- Monster Hunter, PG-13
- Promising Young Woman, R
Myrna Loy
15 N. Ewing, 443-0287, myrnaloycenter.com
- Promising Young Woman, R
- Midnight Sky, PG-13