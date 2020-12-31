Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Dec. 31, 2020

To make reservations email reservations@montanaclub.coop or call 406-442-5980.

Reservation deposits are required and will be credited to the final bill.

art

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Free Ceramics founders launch new Oregon art school

Emily Free Wilson and her husband Matt Wilson, founders of Free Ceramics and Studio Art Center in Helena, launched the Oregon Coast School of Art in the past few months.

Recently they’ve been reaching out to those who supported them in the past and continue to be interested in making the world a better place with art and art education. For more information, visit www.oregoncoastschoolofart.org.

community

The Myrna Loy donates dinners to nurses

The Myrna Loy and Wolf Creek Catering collaborated on donating approximately 65 gourmet meals to the St. Peter’s Health nursing staff on shift the night of Dec. 23.

The food for the dinner -- pork remoulade with cheddar polenta and seasoned tricolor carrots -- was initially purchased for a benefit dinner, Myrna’s Night Out, which was canceled earlier this year due to the COVID pandemic.