Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Dec. 22

Music

Judy Fjell to present musical

"I Am Just An Ordinary Bird," a musical written and directed by Judy Fjell for the Big Sky Unitarian Universalist, will be presented by the children and members of BSUU on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 4:30 p.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church, 400 S. Oakes.

Visit www.judyfjell.com to learn more or donate.

Carols by candlelight

Join us for a lovely evening of our favorite carols performed by candlelight at 5:30 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 23, at SpaceOneEleven, 111 6th Ave.

Specials Guests include: Steve Gores, Marly Kendrick, Janna Williams, Dan Henry, Holly Hamper.

Doors open at 5 p.m. to pick your favorite seat and grab a warm cup of holiday cheer. Tickets are $10. Visit www.space111.com.

Christmas Eve at the civic center

Narrate Church is hosting a Christmas Eve event at the Helena Civic Center. The entire community is invited to join us at the civic center on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 1:30 or 3:30 p.m.

The experience centers around a talented team of musicians leading us through familiar and not so familiar Christmas tunes. Whether you identify as a Christian or not, we think you’ll have a great time.

You don’t need a ticket, the experience is free thanks to the incredible community of Narrate Church. Arrive early for complimentary coffee, tea and the first annual Christmas cookie competition. Visit https://narratechurch.org/christmaseve to learn more.

Xpress Singers welcome new director

The Helena Xpress Singers, Helena’s chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is ringing in the New Year with a new director.

After eight years as their fearless leader and Director, Barb Leland is stepping down from directing. She will continue to assist directing when needed, as well as adding her voice back into the bass section.

After a months long process which included application screenings, interviews, Q & A sessions, and member voting, the Helena Xpress Singers are proud to announce that Shelly Pardis, longtime member and SAI Region 13’s winner of the Heart of the Northwest Award, will be taking the baton and stepping into the role of director.

Shelly has been a member of Sweet Adelines and the Xpress Singers for over 25 years. She is well-versed in the barbershop style as she has been singing barbershop music since middle school. Over the years with the chorus, she has worn many hats: Co-Director with Barb, Assistant Director, Choreographer, Section Leader, and other administrative roles. Her leadership skills don’t stop there. She has served in both International and Regional positions and is currently North by Northwest Region 13’s Education Coordinator (which is no small job since Region 13 includes Alaska, Washington, Northern Idaho, Western Montana, and Northern Oregon).

The Helena Xpress Singers extend our many thanks to Barb for being a wonderful leader for the past eight years, and we welcome Shelly with open arms. We look forward to where we’re going to go together!

Theater

Grandstreet Theatre School classes

Registration is open for theatre school classes. The class dates are Jan. 3-12 at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

Register online at: theatreschool.grandstreettheatre.com.

Youth Classes

These stand-alone classes are designed for students who want to have fun and study a specific style/genre of theatre and dance.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Mystery of the Stolen Statue: Third through sixth grade with Julia Harris.

A billionaire hosts a fancy dinner party, and someone steals her new statue worth ten million dollars. Everyone looks suspicious. Everyone has a motive for stealing the ten-million dollar statue, but only one person is the real thief.

Students will have a blast creating their characters and improvising their stories while being interrogated by the detective.

Don’t Beat Yourself Up!: K through third grade. Instructor: Colleen “Binky” Watson

A beginning make-up class on bruises, scars and other special effects for make up.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Design Studio: Fifth through eighth grade. Instructor Retta Leaphart.

We will explore basic concepts for costume and set design using simple materials. Each week we will read and discuss a story from Greek Mythology and then students will be presented with their design challenge.

Be Your Own Grandparent: K through third grade. Instructor: Colleen “Binky” Watson

A beginning make up class focusing on old age make up.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Site Specific Theatre: Seventh through 12th grade. Instructor: Retta Leaphart.

We usually think of sets as being designed for an existing script. But what if the setting came first? Learn about some of the most influential companies making work for surprising locations (think Sleep No More), and try your hand at creating an original theatrical scene built for an inspiring setting.

Musical Theatre-Be Confident: Third through sixth grade. Instructor: Liz Adler.

A musical theatre class to help you put your best voice forward at auditions and life.

Monday, Jan. 9

Serious Clowning: Grades ninth through 12th. Instructor: Retta Leaphard

Discover your personal clown through a series of exercises, games and Clown Songs! Come prepared to move. Based on the techniques used at New York City's Clown Gym, this class is a great way to stretch your performer's toolbox and bond with your classmates.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Murder at the Museum: Grades third through sixth: Instructor: Julia Harris.

Peggy Guguameister, a famous art patron is found dead in front a of new artist’s large-scale painting! Who killed her? Is it the museum’s curator? The local newspaper photographer? Or perhaps it’s Mr. Cezanne, a local oil tycoon and avid art collector? Only the murderer knows for sure.

Students will have a blast creating their characters and improvising their stories while being interrogated by the detective.

Hanimals: K through third grade. Instructor: Colleen "Binky" Watson.

Create an animal with your own hand and some fun make up.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Design Studio: Grades fifth through eighth. Instructor: Colleen "Binky" Watson.

We will explore basic concepts for costume and set design using simple materials. Each week we will read and discuss a story from Greek Mythology and then students will be presented with their design challenge.

Face Painting: K through third grade. Instructor: Colleen "Binky" Watson.

A beginning class focusing on painting faces – your own and others.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Dance for Musical Theatre: Grades seventh through 12th. Instructor Lysa Fox.

Come and dance to some of your favorite musicals with the fabulous Lysa Fox from Western Illinois University where she is the head of Musical Theatre. She is in town to direct Almost, Maine and we’re thrilled that she is giving up an afternoon for us.

Be the Villain!: Grades third through sixth. Instructor: Liz Adler.

Learn how to create a character using great vocal techniques.

Community

Christmas movie at East Helena library

Join us at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Lewis and Clark Library East Helena Branch for a Christmas movie classic. "Miracle on 34th Street" with Maureen O’Hara and John Payne will be shown. Snacks and drinks provided.

The journey of fostering shelter animals

Join author and cat lover David Abrams for an informative and heartwarming presentation on fostering shelter animals on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1:30 p.m. In addition to Abrams’ presentation, the Lewis & Clark Humane Society in partnership with Lewis & Clark Library will host a pet adoption event at the Library from 1-3 p.m.

Abrams and his wife began fostering shelter cats during the summer of 2022. Since that time, the Abrams’ have fostered nine cats. In addition to discussing the fostering process, Abrams will share some tips and tricks of pet care and how to find balance of loving intensely and letting go when the time comes.

Abrams is the author of two novels about the Iraq War, Brave Deeds and Fobbit (which Publishers Weekly called “an instant classic”). Fobbit was also a New York Times Notable Book of 2012, a Barnes& Noble Discover Great New Writers selection, a Montana Honor Book, and a finalist for the L.A. Times’ Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction. Abrams’ short stories have been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and appeared in the anthologies Montana Noir, Watchlist, and Fire and Forget. He lives in Helena with his wife and their four cats.

For more information on pet adoptions, visit https://lchsmontana.org/adopt-a-pet/.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 406-442-4225, cinemark.com

Violent Night, R

Strange World, PG

Avatar: The Way of Water, PG-13

The Fabelmans, PG-13

Babylon, R

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, PG-13

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, PG

The Myrna Loy

Empire of Light, R

The Pale Blue Eye, R