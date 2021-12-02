Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Dec. 2

Theater

Beloved classic ‘Little Women’ on stage at Grandstreet

A new adaptation of “Little Women,” the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, runs through Dec. 19 at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

This adaptation by Kate Hamill is being praised by numerous critics for how it honors the spirit of Alcott’s original story yet makes it fresh for a new era 150 years later.

Shows will be held Dec. 1-5 and Dec. 15-19. Wednesday through Saturday evening shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre.

Tickets are $27 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings; $23 for Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; and $17 for those 18 and under.

Contact the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons) at 406-447-1574, or www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

All audience members are required to wear a mask for the entire performance.

Music

Alt rock, metal, original tunes and more on tap

Helena’s Beat Deaf plays alt rock originals 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Lewis & Clark Tap Room.

Rock out to Hair Train, playing ‘70s and ‘80s rock hits 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Dragged Out makes its Lewis and Clark Brewery debut, joined by In Rapture out of Billings and Helena’s HeadChange 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Solid 15 offers original music in 15-minute sets by Cowboy Boy, Brandon McGuire, Lance Handyside, Nannete Parrett and Tammie Jones, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

For all events: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

John Floridis returns for Family Promise benefit concert

Missoula guitarist and singer-songwriter John Floridis will return to Helena 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, for his traditional holiday benefit concert for Family Promise of Greater Helena, in a performance that also will be streamed live online.

Floridis has brought his contemplative seasonal music to Helena nearly every December since 2010.

Proceeds from the concert support Family Promise in its work of providing housing, meals and case management to homeless families.

Floridis will be joined by cellist Jennifer Slayden at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, at the corner of Lawrence and Cruse.

Tickets are limited to 200. If local COVID-19 transmission levels are “high” or “substantial,” masks will be required.

This is also streaming live on St. Paul’s YouTube channel, at https://www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsUnitedMethodistChurchHelena. Donations from viewers are welcome.

In-person concert tickets are $15, available at the Myrna Loy Center, 15 N. Ewing, and at Birds & Beasleys, 2 S. Last Chance Gulch.

More info is available at www.johnfloridis.com and www.familypromisehelena.org.

Christmas in the Cathedral returns

The Helena Symphony’s Christmas in the Cathedral returns Monday, Dec. 13, with two performances: 5:30 and 8 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Helena.

The performance includes the German Christmas carol "Still, Still, Still" as well as “In the Bleak Midwinter,” and two works by Kim André Arnesen: “What is Peace” and “Even When He is Silent.”

These works are coupled with a poem by Maya Angelou, “Amazing Peace: A Christmas Poem.”

Tickets are $25 to $55 and are available at www.helenasymphony.org, or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 406-442-1860.

Philip Aaberg’s Christmas Concert at The Myrna Loy

Grammy and Emmy-nominated composer and pianist Philip Aaberg performs a solo Christmas concert 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing.

The Chester native is beloved in the Big Sky and has received numerous Montana honors, including the Montana Governor’s Award for the Arts, Montana Arts Council Artists Innovation Award, an honorary doctorate in music from Montana State University in 2013, the Montana Governor’s Humanities Award, and he was named Montana’s Treasured Artist in 2016.

“I’m mixing it up a little bit,” he says of the concert. He’ll be playing some of the songs he did on Windham Hill solstice albums, as well as songs from his two Christmas records.

“I’m doing all Christmas stuff and all winter music.”

“I discovered that people really love this season, and it’s a chance for them to open their hearts…. I want people to come and reflect. I want people to be still for a time. I want them to feel something.”

Aaberg has played with the Boston Pops, taken part in the Marlboro Chamber Music Festival, premiered compositions with the Paul Dresher Ensemble and performed on more than 200 albums and on PBS’ “All-American Jazz,” which earned him an Emmy nomination.

General admission tickets are $35. For more info, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/ or call 406-443-0287.

Talk

‘Let’s Talk About It: Creation Care’

The third and final presentation in Plymouth Congregational Church's “Let’s Talk About It: Creation Care” series is 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at 400 S. Oakes. Landscape photographer, Jeff VanTine, will provide a PowerPoint documentary, illustrating both beautiful, unspoiled Montana landscapes as well as those that show damage and insensitive development.

Some of the images were recently featured at the Holter Museum of Art’s exhibit “Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss.”

The program is free, though pre-registration is requested. Call the church office, 442-9883. Masks and social distancing encouraged.

Art

Clay Arts Guild pottery sale

The Helena Clay Arts Guild hosts its annual pottery sale at 1419 11th Ave. The sale features unique pottery from 35 local artists, which will fit every budget. Hours are Monday through Wednesday and Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Holiday MADE Fair

Helena’s Holiday MADE Fair shares works by over 180 artists and artisans, Dec. 4-5, at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds.

Hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair closes on Sunday with a Happy Hours Sale from 2 to 4 p.m. with special deals from a variety of artists.

Expect to see everything from affordable, functional works of art to fine heirloom pieces.

The fair is also hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your vaccine card if this is not your first shot. Masks highly recommended.

The event is free. Please bring a non-perishable food item for Helena Food Share.

Presented by handMADE Montana—recently named Retailer of the Year by the Made in Montana Program.

Lisa Ernst holiday show

This year, Lisa Ernst has added some new twists to her ceramic designs by adding patterned edges.

The sale runs Dec. 10-12. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Helena Home Team, 318 N. Last Chance Gulch.

Also, find her work in Missoula at 4ravens Gallery, in Bigfork at the Persimmon Gallery, or make an appointment at her Jeff City Studio. Contact: 406-461-1186 lisaernst343@gmail.com or visit lisaernstporcelain.com.

HOHO Holter and more

The Holter Museum of Art holds its annual HOHO Holter holiday sale, plus a Live Auction that launched Dec. 1 and continues until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, the night of the Holter’s gala celebration with live music by The Peripherals, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

The auction offers some amazing art pieces from Leah Cupino, Salvador Dali and Kimberly Navratil in addition to some fun travel packages.

The link to register to bid is: https://hoholiveauction.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.

Visit the Holter website for more info on the auction and other December events, including:

● Gift Wrapping Station & A Very Merry Mead and Read: Dec. 3

● Cow Tipping Comedy Night: Dec. 10

● Candle Making Workshop: Dec. 11 & 12

● Corks and Canvas: Dec. 17

● Family Game Night: Dec. 18

● Cocoa & Canvas: Dec. 19.

The Holter is located at https://holtermuseum.org/, 12 E. Lawrence, (406) 442-6400.

Community

West Mont Winterfest and Tree Lot

West Mont & West Mont Flower & Trading Co. holds its 9th Annual Winterfest 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Items include: trees, wreaths, unique gifts and a few surprises.

The Tree Lot, 2910 N. Montana Ave. (between Town Pump & Valley Bank), is open Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Dec. 6-9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All proceeds benefit individuals with disabilities.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● My Neighbor Totoro, PG

● Clifford, the Big Red Dog, PG

● Ghostbusters: Afterlife, PG-13

● King Richard, PG-13

● Eternals, PG-13

● House of Gucci, R

● Encanto, PG

● Resident Evil, R

● Christmas with the Chosen (no rating)

The Myrna Loy

● Power of the Dog, R

● Julia, PG-13

● Belfast, PG-13

