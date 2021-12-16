Around the Town: Helena-area arts and entertainment news published Dec. 16

Music

Dance, soul & ho ho ho

Missoula’s Shakewell brings its Tectonic dance grooves to the Lewis & Clark Tap Room 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. $5 cover.

Bozeman’s Cole & The Thornes play Mountain-Island Gypsy-infused soul 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. $5 cover.

Powerhouse duo El Wencho plays its Ho Wenchow Holiday Show 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. $5 cover.

For info: Lewis & Clark Tap Room, 1535 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/ or call 406-442-5960.

Arrowleaf Soundstage drops Thursday

The Myrna Loy’s final Soundstage of the year drops Thursday, Dec. 16, on the Myrna Loy’s YouTube channel.

The Missoula indie pop group performed original music from their new album, “Getting By,” at the Myrna Soundstage live performance, Nov. 18.

Arrowleaf’s lead singer and main songwriter Sarah Marker has a knack for writing lyrics that are a little sad or heavy to really upbeat music.

Expect to hear a mix of fun songs with some more thought-provoking ones.

The Myrna Soundstage Presented by AARP Montana is a monthly performance series spotlighting Montana performers, featuring original live music concerts before an audience and off-stage interviews with host and musician John Dendy. The show is available for streaming for at least a year.

The Arrowleaf concert will stream on The Myrna Loy's YouTube channel beginning Thursday, Dec. 16.

There is no charge for streaming, but donations are welcome.

For more information, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/, 15 N. Ewing, or call 406-443-0287.

Xpress Singers holiday show returns

Helena’s Xpress Singers perform a Holiday Show, featuring the 30-plus-member chorus, specialty groups, an Xpress Talent Search winner and guest singers from the community.

The free performance is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Capitol rotunda. Seating will be limited. Masks are encouraged.

Specialty groups will include Whirly Girls Quartet, Quick Silver Quartet, Doo Wop Quartet, and others.

Jada Pierson, the Xpress Talent Search winner from 2019, will sing two holiday songs.

Rehmann and friends at Benny’s

Wilbur Rehmann, saxophone, and Fred Cobb, piano, will play songs from the Great American Songbook at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Benny's Bistro, 108 E. Sixth Ave.

Annual solstice celebration

Helena’s 15th Annual Solstice celebration and concert will be at St. Paul’s United Methodist, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Wilbur Rehmann Quartet with special guest vocalist Sarah Elkins will be providing jazz music. Joining Rehmann, saxophones, is Ken Nelson, piano, Todd Silas, bass, and Jeremy Slead, drums.

This event is free and open to the public.

Young jazz musicians from Capital HS under the mentorship of Rehmann will also perform.

Rabbi Sonya Pilz will speak on Jewish religious and cultural themes.

Cohesion Dance Project, which has a cast including people of all ages and abilities, will dance an original work.

Dan Pocha and the Magpie Drummers and Singers will lead Native American reflections.

Scott Hibbard, who is a fourth generation Montanan and rancher, will give a short reading from his recently published historical novel, “Beyond the Rio Gila.”

The Solstice is a time to reassess the community’s commitment to friends and neighbors in need.

Maren Haynes Marchesini, director of worship and music at St. Paul’s, will discuss the “Showers” program for homeless men and women at St. Paul’s.

She will be joined by a United Way spokesperson and Mayor Wilmot Collins to discuss what we can do to help address the issue of poverty and homelessness.

Attendees are asked to wear face masks and to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Helena Food Share. Donation boxes will be near the entrance.

St. Paul’s is at the corner of Lawrence and Cruse.

Library

Scott Hibbard: ‘Why I write historical fiction’

This year’s Stephen Ambrose Memorial Lecture features Helena author Scott G. Hibbard in conversation with journalist Clay Scott 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, via a Zoom webinar.

The event is sponsored by the Lewis & Clark Library Foundation.

Hibbard will discuss the inspiration for and process of writing his first historical novel, “Beyond the Rio Gila,” which follows the U.S. Army and a Mormon Battalion on an 1840s perilous trek across the American Southwest.

Event details and registration are at http://lclibfoundation and http://lclibrary.org.

Film

Three ‘hot’ potential Oscar contenders at The Myrna Loy

Three films that could be Oscar-bound are playing at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing, now or the coming week.

Focus Features’ “Belfast” by Kenneth Branagh, a semi-autobiographical film about growing up during The Troubles in Northern Ireland, is on screen now.

The story is told through the eyes of 9-year-old Buddy, a stand-in for Branagh, and depicts the escalating violence surrounding him and his family and the hard choices they face.

It premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and won the People's Choice Award at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

“Licorice Pizza” from Paul Thomas Anderson is earning buzz as well. Opening Christmas Day at The Myrna Loy, it tells the story of a teenage boy hotly pursuing new business schemes who falls for a 20-something woman.

In their travels and adventures, they cross paths with a host of colorful characters in the 1970s San Fernando Valley.

“You never know where it’s going but you can’t wait to find out where it’ll end up, and when it’s over, you won’t want it to end,” wrote one enamored reviewer.

Both films just earned four Golden Globe nominations, each, on Monday.

Also, on tap is “Nightmare Alley,” opening Friday, Dec. 17.

This neo-noir psychological thriller directed by Guillermo del Toro is the story of an ambitious carny played by Bradley Cooper who partners with a corrupt psychiatrist played by Cate Blanchett. They’re joined by a star-studded ensemble cast.

Film tickets are $8 adult, $7 senior and $6 matinee.

For movie times, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/.

For more information, call 443-0287. Face masks required.

Theater

Grandstreet’s Holiday Bash – a karaoke party!

Join Grandstreet Theatre as it rings in the new year and raises funds to complete its HVAC renovation.

This year’s party is a Backstage Holiday Bash at the Grandstreet Theatre Scene Shop and Helena Avenue Theatre, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at 1319 Helena Ave.

Light refreshments will be available.

Curt and Ann Swenson and their company, FutureSYNC International, have offered to match Grandstreet’s end-of-year giving up to $10,000.

The Helena Avenue Theatre and Grandstreet Scene Shop is across the street from the Vanilla Bean. Free admission.

Art

1+1=1 Gallery holds annual holiday sale

1+1=1 Gallery, 434 N. Last Chance Gulch, holds a Holiday Sale open house Saturday, Dec. 18. It offers over 1,400 affordable, unique artworks by 56 artists and runs through Jan. 8.

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10-6; Saturday 10 - 5. Closed Sundays and Mondays. For info, call 406-431-9931, email maureen@1plus1is1.com, facebook.com/1plus1is1.

History

Free admission at MHS

The Montana Historical Society is offering free admission all month to Montana’s Museum every Friday and Saturday. The week between Christmas Day and New Year's Day also will be free admission.

Enjoy the Original Governor’s Mansion decked out in its holiday finery.

Free tours are offered Saturday Dec. 18, and on Tuesday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 30.

OGM tours begin on the hour at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The mansion is at 304 N. Ewing, and MHS is at 225 N. Roberts.

MHS hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both are closed Christmas and New Year’s Eve and Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Helena movie listings

Cinemark

760 Great Northern, 442-4225, cinemark.com

● American Underdog, PG

● Sing 2, PG

● West Side Story, PG-13

● Spiderman: No Way Home, PG-13

● Eternals, PG-13

● House of Gucci, R

● Encanto, PG

● King’s Man, R

● The Matrix Resurrections, - R

● Christmas with the Chosen (no rating)

The Myrna Loy

● Julia, PG-13

● Belfast, PG-13

